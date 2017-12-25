Wishing our readers a splendid Christmas…
Christmas greetings
December 25th, 2017 |
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
Merry Christmas, Perry and all the Samizdatistas.
We’re having goose, with roast parsnips and more, washed down with a wine named for the 19 crimes that could get you transported and the mandatory Islay malt.
Mmmmmm, parsnips 😀
Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year – to all here.
Happy Christmas
Looks delicious! I tried to get my wife to allow me to cook a goose, or at least a duck, but no such luck. So it’s ham and cheesy scalloped potatoes this year.
Merry Christmas to you and all the Samizdatistas!
Merry Christmas to all.
In Calgary,AB this week where it will be -14C to -30C
Merry Christmas to the all the wonderful folks aboard the good ship Samizdata!
I love roast duck, Perry. Eat a special portion in my name, please. other rob, I’m sure you’ll be delighted to contribute some of your parsnips to my feast. Laird, next year come up here to roast the goose.
And may the Great Frog bless us, every one!
Merry Christmas!
Would you like some roast sprouts, potatoes, radishes or carrots to go with the parsnips, Julie?
We had given up on finding a goose, as none of the stores that we tried had or could get one and had bought a duck as plan B. Then we went to the Natural Grocers, for something else and found that they had three left. Better, with less that two days until Christmas they were marked down 50%, to just $3.99 a pound. Result!
So there’s a spare duck in Texas, Laird, if the Mrs changes her mind. Though Elon Musk may be the only man who could get it to you in time…
And the same good wishes to you and yours, Perry.
The sprouts, taters, and carrots would all be most welcome, o.r. As long as there is plenty of butter for them. :>)))
After I left home, having spent 18 of The Best Years of My Life weeding radishes in our 800-acre family garden (oh, it MUST have been at least 800 acres! Especially when you are 5 years old and can’t even see the road from the far end of the garden), I’ve skipped the Glorious Radish. Although I will say that (red) radishes are quite a pretty veg, if that matters. :>))
And if you really can’t use that duck ….
I’m not sure how my handle got replaced by a random word from my post. Something to do with stupid cellphones, I’m sure and nothing at all to do with the Laphroaig.
If this doesn’t make sense, have no fear. It will once the comment that’s awaiting moderation appears.
If I had to choose a personal motto, I doubt I could do better than this two-sentence blurb.
Never mind, o.r. I’m sure the Laphroaig was worth it. 😀
(How the heck do you pernonce that? “La-Frog”? Never mind. Have another. It’s still Christmas in Texas. )