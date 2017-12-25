We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Christmas greetings

· Antics & Parties

Wishing our readers a splendid Christmas…

Duck with skin turned to quackling, stuffed with pheasant & wood pigeon. Beware of shot. Crispy roast potatoes coated with polenta. More off-camera!

December 25th, 2017 |

14 comments to Christmas greetings

  • the other rob
    December 25, 2017 at 3:53 pm

    Merry Christmas, Perry and all the Samizdatistas.

    We’re having goose, with roast parsnips and more, washed down with a wine named for the 19 crimes that could get you transported and the mandatory Islay malt.

  • Paul Marks
    December 25, 2017 at 6:27 pm

    Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year – to all here.

  • Johnathan Pearce
    December 25, 2017 at 6:39 pm

    Happy Christmas

  • Laird
    December 25, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    Looks delicious! I tried to get my wife to allow me to cook a goose, or at least a duck, but no such luck. So it’s ham and cheesy scalloped potatoes this year.

    Merry Christmas to you and all the Samizdatistas!

  • John Galt III
    December 25, 2017 at 7:17 pm

    Merry Christmas to all.

    In Calgary,AB this week where it will be -14C to -30C

  • Julie near Chicago
    December 25, 2017 at 7:38 pm

    Merry Christmas to the all the wonderful folks aboard the good ship Samizdata!

    I love roast duck, Perry. Eat a special portion in my name, please. other rob, I’m sure you’ll be delighted to contribute some of your parsnips to my feast. Laird, next year come up here to roast the goose.

    And may the Great Frog bless us, every one!

  • Snorri Godhi
    December 25, 2017 at 7:50 pm

    Merry Christmas!

  • the other rob
    December 25, 2017 at 8:02 pm

    Would you like some roast sprouts, potatoes, radishes or carrots to go with the parsnips, Julie?

    We had given up on finding a goose, as none of the stores that we tried had or could get one and had bought a duck as plan B. Then we went to the Natural Grocers, for something else and found that they had three left. Better, with less that two days until Christmas they were marked down 50%, to just $3.99 a pound. Result!

    So there’s a spare duck in Texas, Laird, if the Mrs changes her mind. Though Elon Musk may be the only man who could get it to you in time…

  • Clovis Sangrail
    December 25, 2017 at 8:14 pm

    And the same good wishes to you and yours, Perry.

  • Julie near Chicago
    December 25, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    The sprouts, taters, and carrots would all be most welcome, o.r. As long as there is plenty of butter for them. :>)))

    After I left home, having spent 18 of The Best Years of My Life weeding radishes in our 800-acre family garden (oh, it MUST have been at least 800 acres! Especially when you are 5 years old and can’t even see the road from the far end of the garden), I’ve skipped the Glorious Radish. Although I will say that (red) radishes are quite a pretty veg, if that matters. :>))

    And if you really can’t use that duck ….

  • the other rob
    December 26, 2017 at 2:13 am

    I’m not sure how my handle got replaced by a random word from my post. Something to do with stupid cellphones, I’m sure and nothing at all to do with the Laphroaig.

    If this doesn’t make sense, have no fear. It will once the comment that’s awaiting moderation appears.

  • bobby b
    December 26, 2017 at 2:48 am

    “If this doesn’t make sense, have no fear. It will once the comment that’s awaiting moderation appears.”

    If I had to choose a personal motto, I doubt I could do better than this two-sentence blurb.

  • Julie near Chicago
    December 26, 2017 at 4:05 am

    Never mind, o.r. I’m sure the Laphroaig was worth it. 😀

    (How the heck do you pernonce that? “La-Frog”? Never mind. Have another. It’s still Christmas in Texas. :mrgreen: )

