We are in the midst of a revolution in our understanding of sexual harassment and assault. We’re told, as we are often told in the midst of media-driven manias, that everything has really changed this time. As satisfying as this narrative might be for feminists on the warpath against “toxic masculinity” and conservatives who revile the sexual libertinism of the past half-century in America, it isn’t true. As long as men and women are thrown together in the workplace—and are placed in competition with each other—sex will, in part, be a means to achieve power, a weapon wielded by both men and women. The question is what we can do to mitigate the damage. The record so far—and by so far, I mean over the past four decades—is not encouraging.
– Christine Rosen, Commentary Magazine.
“sex will, in part, be a means to achieve power, a weapon wielded by both men and women”
Sex will, in part, be a means to enjoy life. It will not go away. (though there are reports that it’s practice is in decline, at least in Japan).
“The question is what we can do to mitigate the damage.”
She means the damage done by the media-driven manias? That is indeed a problem.
If Al Franken stays in the Senate, as now seems likely, the whole sexual harassment business will necessarily collapse. The contradictions won’t be sustainable, at least the the man in the street. Do you remember the daycare child abuse panic of the 1980’s? It made Janet Reno Attorney General, just in time to oversee the mass murder of adults and children at Waco.
“We are in the midst of a revolution in our understanding of sexual harassment and assault.”
No, “we” are not.