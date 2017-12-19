We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
 
  »

Samizdata quote of the day

· Sexuality · Slogans & Quotations

We are in the midst of a revolution in our understanding of sexual harassment and assault. We’re told, as we are often told in the midst of media-driven manias, that everything has really changed this time. As satisfying as this narrative might be for feminists on the warpath against “toxic masculinity” and conservatives who revile the sexual libertinism of the past half-century in America, it isn’t true. As long as men and women are thrown together in the workplace—and are placed in competition with each other—sex will, in part, be a means to achieve power, a weapon wielded by both men and women. The question is what we can do to mitigate the damage. The record so far—and by so far, I mean over the past four decades—is not encouraging.

Christine Rosen, Commentary Magazine.

Tweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookShare on TumblrShare on RedditShare on Google+Share on VKEmail this to someone
December 19th, 2017 |

3 comments to Samizdata quote of the day

  • Jacob
    December 19, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    “sex will, in part, be a means to achieve power, a weapon wielded by both men and women”

    Sex will, in part, be a means to enjoy life. It will not go away. (though there are reports that it’s practice is in decline, at least in Japan).

    “The question is what we can do to mitigate the damage.”
    She means the damage done by the media-driven manias? That is indeed a problem.

  • bob sykes
    December 19, 2017 at 1:06 pm

    If Al Franken stays in the Senate, as now seems likely, the whole sexual harassment business will necessarily collapse. The contradictions won’t be sustainable, at least the the man in the street. Do you remember the daycare child abuse panic of the 1980’s? It made Janet Reno Attorney General, just in time to oversee the mass murder of adults and children at Waco.

  • CaptDMO
    December 19, 2017 at 1:45 pm

    “We are in the midst of a revolution in our understanding of sexual harassment and assault.”
    No, “we” are not.

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  

 
  »