Samizdata quote of the day
Some years back, I decided I had to quit the teaching profession to which I had dedicated half my life. The modern academy, I felt, was so far gone that restoration was no longer possible. Indeed, I now believe that complete collapse is the only hope for the future, but as Woody Allen said about death, I’d rather not be there when it happens.
– David Solway
Probably a good time for libertarians to offer complete courses over the Internet-thingy! Maybe all schooling will be home-schooling one day soon
Teaching is not a profession, so Mr. Solway started off badly.
Jordan Peterson in Canada is doing exactly that.
https://jordanbpeterson.com/
I suggest gaining familiarity with the learning approach being tested by Sal Kahn in CA. of the USA, which now has extensive financial backing and widely proven results.
You can follow his presentations of this shift in learning approach on YouTube and check out the marvelous work on Kahn Academy.
Google for the link.
The schools may be ruled by the fascists, but it’s still a great place to subvert the youth. Perhaps you should have stayed and worked under cover?
I recently had to add to my engineering credentials and the senior consulting engineer who was running the course for the university had been fully converted to leftist SJW orthodoxy. He was in no way activist about it, he just treated it as fact. This is someone who has consulted for pretty much every big name company in the country over the last 20 years and has an outstanding professional reputation, I hate to think what the new breed is learning.
I see that Bryan Caplan’s The Case Against Education is finally about to be published in the new year.
Being under cover is not the life-style for everyone. Hollywood, universities and schools have such people, but there are others who, for virtuous reasons, could not last a term. The quotee lasted for “half my life”, so it seems he gave being increasingly under cover a fair try.
Since complete collapse will be preceded (is being preceded?) by Sarah Hoyt’s “Roll Left and Die” manoeuvre, I quite see why he would rather not be there while it happens.
Similar comments might be made about Universities, but I couldn’t possibly comment myself.