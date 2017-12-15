|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
Samizdata quote of the day
There is no inconsistency here. Just as we would support a gay baker’s right to decline to convey a homophobic message, we support this Christian baker’s right to decline to celebrate a same-sex wedding. That is because Masterpiece isn’t really about religious liberty – apart from claims that the Colorado Civil Rights Commission itself treats the religious and nonreligious differently, something that concerned the swing Justice Anthony Kennedy at oral argument – but about freedom of speech.
– Marian Tupy
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
From a comment of December 8, inst. on the cited libertylawsite.org:
Thank you RRS, I was just beginning to wonder what does any of that have to do with freedom of speech.
Actually the case is about PRIVATE PROPERTY RIGHTS.
The baker is not being sued for his words – he is being hit for refusing to use his bakers shop (and his own labour) to bake a cake – i.e. for refusing to be a SLAVE.
Contrary to the Emperor Diocletian (and, perhaps, to Mr John Stuart Mill) a business being “open to the public” does NOT make it a “public matter” – it remains PRIVATE PROPERTY.
“But Paul that means a baker could refuse you as a customer because you are bald, or because you have a Jewish family name”.
Yes I KNOW THAT – I support private property, I do not want to make the baker my SLAVE. I reject “anti discrimination law” in relation to a private business.
Looking back at the December 8 citation; there are 67 comments. So, here is the one referred to:
Of course there is a religious connection – as the “liberal” activists are determined to drive Christians out of the “public square”. Pray on Sunday if you like – but do NOT live your Christian faith in ordinary life or the state will smash you, that is the message of these “liberals”.
And what about Islam?
The “liberals” (i.e. the totalitarian socialists who dominate the education system and “mainstream media”) will not touch Islam – because, unlike Christians, Muslims are not just shocked and sad when attacked. Muslims hit back. And the left also see Islam as an ally against the traditional West – at least for now.
@ P M:
We have to take the case as it falls [Coke]. Listening through the entire hearing might not take even you to considerations of an underlying issue of “Property Rights” (the latter with issues of its own).
This is a “people” issue, about the relationships of people, not about the place or circumstance in which the relationship occurs (it follows upon a photographer being required to perform certain acts – bringing her into a relationship NOT of her free choice).
Now, if it were a rental restrictions, or zoning case that PREscribed or PROscribed use of the property, we might be in your forum. Here it was the action of”decoration” – use of a skill; not property.
Meanwhile we can chew on what is the concept of “Property.” Is it not a relationship?
Property is an extension of “people” (persons), so I’m not sure the distinction is germane.
Indeed.
Could a gigolo be sued for refusing service to a male customer in jurisdictions where such conduct is otherwise lawful?
The right to free speech must necessarily include the right not to be compelled to make speech.
As Kennedy and several other Justices pointed out in the hearing, they’re going to need to draw a very fine line if they are to find for the baker. (Here’s the transcript of the hearing. I find these fascinating to read. Others find them deathly boring.)
The baker pointed out that he was willing to sell them any cake on his premises. He had finished cakes that he would sell to them. What he was not willing to do was to produce a cake and decorate it such that it celebrated a gay marriage. It’s that bespoked decoration – and what that decoration says – that provides the lever that will convince Kennedy to vote in favor of the baker. The baker does not wish to violate any nondiscrimination statute in the sale of his cakes – he just doesn’t want to have to say, with that cake, “here is a valid marriage between two men.” That would be compelled speech.
But the Court is concerned that people will use such a ruling to figure out ways to cloak commercial products and services in speech, and thus find a way to use “freedom of speech” to cover for purely discriminatory sales of products or services. Plus, the line is tough to draw; when a pro photographer produces a portrait, using all of his skill of focus and shading and framing to make a statement, is there a speech component to it? Some say yes.
This case does not concern freedom of religion because the line of cases on that subject has already carved out that, while the government may not promote or prohibit any religion, it may prohibit specific acts done in furtherance of a religion if those acts otherwise violate the law. For that reason, government may pass laws prohibiting some kinds of religion-required butchering of animals, or the use of illegal drugs as a religious sacrament.
Thus, “freedom of religion” isn’t going to be of use in attempting to violate non-discrimination laws for the sale of goods or services. “Freedom of religion” gets you nowhere in this case. You remain free, as always, to believe in your heart that gay marriage is wrong; you simply cannot deal in commerce in a discriminatory manner in service to that belief.
And that is precisely why this should have been framed as an issue of private property rather than free speech, and also precisely why it wasn’t.
Why should it make a difference anyway? If you don’t want to do business with someone because of their sexual orientation or the color of their skin, you are a foolish bigot … but why should anyone be able to force you to do other than your bigoted heart desires?
Framing it as a free speech question for this specific case is simply avoiding the larger issue, which is: the state should not be able to compel people to participate in what should be a voluntary exchange. You should be able to say no for any reason, or for no reason at all.
I’m confused as to what you’re saying. What specific legal argument are you recommending? I see that Paul said this:
As a statement of personal moral belief, this may well be true, but it has no foundation in Western legal thought, and in fact it specifically contradicts American law, which holds that placing your private property out into the stream of commerce places it into the jurisdiction of court and legislature.
I’m not disagreeing with your moral/philosophical point. I just want to make sure you’re not claiming that this is an accepted legal argument in the environment of USA federal law. (Lawyers learn early that aspirational speech goes nowhere in a precedent-based courtroom.)
Okay, this clears up some confusion on my part about this conversation.
There are two conversations going on here. One involves the current legal environment as defined by USSC precedent, provisions of the US Constitution, and the facts of the cake case.
The second conversation . . . well, every statement in it ought to be preceded by “come the revolution . . .” 😆
The fundamental issue in this sort of case is the issue of whether A (or a bunch of guys operating together as Bunch A) may (not can) use force or the threat of it to assure that B (or a batch of guys operating together as Batch B) to do as he, A, requires.
This is more fundamental even than “property rights.”
The first and most important issue is the issue of self-determination. “Property rights” follow from the fundamental principle that it is never legitimate to treat a person as an object. (An object: a thing whose value lies, intrinsically and inseparably, in its usefulness to some person or group in attaining its ends.)
That is why the baker, and (pace Richard) also the only railroad between Cuthakitchi and San Maladrino, may do business with such customers as wish to purchase their goods or services, whereas no one has a right to require them to sell to or to serve anyone at all.
.
Though however clear-cut this fundamental principle may be, putting together statute law that aims to ensure in actual practice the right of self-determination is the very devil.
For most of us, most of the time, π = 3.14 is close enough. But it isn’t actually quite accurate, is it.
If you insist on an absolute, unrestrained right of self-determination, then what about giving an accident victim a saline I-V without permission? Or insisting that your hospital patient is not permitted to do a header out the 10th-floor window?
.
🙂
But the baker did not refuse to do business with the gay couple, he just refused to provide that specific decoration which they demanded. Private business owners refuse to do specific jobs or to fulfill specific requirements from clients all the time, this specific requirement should be no different.
See above.
Invitation to Treat…
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Invitation_to_treat
I’ll bite, bobby b. Surely this may answered by reference to copyright law? If a creative work fixed in a tangible medium of expression isn’t speech, what is? Other that unrecorded speech, of course.
But again, why should that make any difference?
Let’s give the authoritarian Left their best case, and say that the baker is a horrible bigot who hate gays, refuses to do any business with them whatsoever, and subjected the gay couple to invective and ridicule as he threw them out of his shop.
So f***in’ what? It’s a tactical mistake, and a cop-out, to plead a free speech right to refrain from artistic expression in support of disagreeable causes, when the argument should be one in support of the fundamental right to be free to do as you wish with your own labor, whether it is moral or not, whether it is bigoted or not, whether it is popular or not.
That may not be the current state of U.S. law, but in my opinion it is the argument that should be made.
That may not be the current state of U.S. law, but in my opinion it is the argument that should be made.
I hope we don’t go down that road. The law is what the courts should decide, not some other standard such as their own sense of equity or moral outrage. Have not libertarians argued that for years?
I am perhaps unique here in thinking that the USSC should actually come down against the baker. To be clear, I think that despite the fact that the behavior of the state of Colorado has been nothing short of a moral outrage. But courts don’t decide on the basis of moral outrage, they decide (or should decide) on the basis of black letter law. It is a slippery slope indeed to demand justices ignore the letter of the law in the name of their own moral sensibilities. In fact, such thinking has lead to all sorts of terrible things.
In regards to the baker himself, let us be clear on what the case says. It does not force him to use his labor to make a cake, or force his store to support something which he doesn’t believe in. In fact what it says is that to engage in the business of cake making in Colorado you have to meet certain standards, such as hygiene, treat your workers fairly, provide for disabled customers and, yes, provide your services without discrimination.
Now me? I don’t think any of those rules should be in place. Unfortunately I am in the tiny minority. This doctrine where the state can determine the rules under which you can do business, and determine them in a fairly arbitrary way, is pretty well established in the law. It might be stupid and oppressive, but it is the law, and courts decide what the law says, not what their moral sensibilities demand.
The idea that am man or woman has absolute rights to the fruits of his labor, which idea I and many of my fellow libertarians agree with, is not one the general public agree with, and were it to be enforced everything the government does would collapse. That might be in some ways a good thing, but not something that is going to happen, not that way anyway.
This is why the court case is about free expression, it is the only legal leg they have to stand on, and frankly I don’t think it is a strong one. No one is saying the baker may not make art, they are saying that to be a public accommodation like a store, he must offer his artistic services without discrimination. He can do whatever he likes outside of that commercial, putatively public, realm.
So I don’t see how the court can, in good conscience, find in his favor. Even though the state has absolutely outraged moral decency in their actions. It is possible the USSC can dig something up out of the fourteenth amendment, that old catch all seems be usable to justify all sorts of stuff, much of it dangerous nonsense.
In a sense I hope for this unfortunately baker they find wrongly in his favor. But I don’t see how the law supports his case.
The solution, insofar as their is one, is not to demand that the justices undermine the law by ignoring it and finding based on some other standard of moral outrage or equitable treatment, but rather the solution is to change the outrageously oppressive public accommodation rules in Colorado (or, alternatively, move to a state where they are less onerous.)
However, I do find it ironic that when Trump got in to office the constant buzz in the media was from a whole bunch of fashion designers saying that they would not design for Meliania Trump. Which seems to rather defeat the whole public accommodations argument. However, classy lady she is, she ignored them.
I am not specifically talking about arguing in front of a court, though. I am talking about the argument that libertarians should be making in the culture, to their neighbors and friends, to their co-workers.
Our labor is ours. It is not a public commodity, even when we choose to sell it. Prostitutes should still get to pick which of their clients they will service. Tailors should get to choose which clothes they will make. Ditch diggers should be able to say yes or no to any job that is offered to them.
That is why I said, in another comment thread (on Instapundit?) that laborers pressed into involuntary labor should simply do a shitty job. They tried to do it the honest way, and the fascists took their livelihood from them. But no court can compel a baker to bake a cake that isn’t chewy and dry. Ultimately we are all the captains of our own ships, whatever the courts may try to force us to do.
I figured Richard (Epstein) would write about this, and so he did, in one of his Defining Ideas columns. As is, unfortunately, so often the case, his piece goes on about the fact that the unhappy couple had a plethora of bakers within throwing distance who would have been delighted to make their cake, concluding that the situation is therefore different from that of “public utility” where perforce (because barriers to entry, too hard to compete, too expensive, impractical, yadayadayada) only one provider can be accommodated, so in the end there is only one provider, and it would be unfair/overly-burdensome to the unserved not to serve them.
This is not my argument.
But there are some interesting comments, such as the one which I’m quoting here, long as it is. I think it puts the issue (the real, moral issue, the issue that alone legitimatizes law — not the issue of what the actual law is, which bobby rightly notes is far from the same thing) particularly well.
I do think commenter “ADM64” goes a little too far in the last sentence quoted.
The meat is in the second para, and of course the entire point is made in the sentences I put in boldface.
https://www.hoover.org/research/let-them-bake-cake#comment-3637666137
****
“This is a good article, well-reasoned like many of Mr. Epstein’s other ones, but it suffers from a more fundamental point. An attempt to challenge the constitutionality of the anti-discrimination laws without a reference to the natural rights theory that underlies both it and the Declaration of Independence, relying instead on economic principles (however correct the latter may be – and Epstein is also right to note that “behavioral economics” does not in any way refute classical economics). This tends to reduce the First Amendment to a mere provision of the Constitution and not an expression of the need to protect the individual citizen’s natural rights from the government (and thus from minorities).
“The constitution, of course, also protects the freedom of contract, which is likewise a natural right. Indeed, the issue is not really religious freedom at all: it is that no one, gay or straight, has a right to anyone else’s time, labor, person, property or good opinion. Moreover, no one requires permission to enter a livelihood on the state’s terms, not if life and liberty have any meaning at all. The Court should instead be asked to consider the implications of arguing otherwise. They should be asked to consider that if the state can dictate who one must serve, and if rights are mere permissions that society grants, then it can restrict those rights as well. Indeed, if fashion changes, we could put gays back in the closet, women back in the kitchen, and blacks back in the fields. Which means that the state can’t argue why gays, blacks, women or other not fully enfranchised groups have any rights at all, and why discrimination is wrong, beyond the fact that at this point in history, a majority of people think otherwise. Well, southern racists thought Jim Crow system was fine, too, and it reflected society’s views. If the only thing wrong with that was that later on in time, the attitude of the majority changed and we declared it retroactively to be wrong, then no one’s rights mean anything. There is then only power, not justice, nor rights. Indeed, the only difference between our system and Saddam Hussein’s “the law is whatever appears two inches above my signature” is that we validate our particular injustices via the vote of a majority empowered to decide whatever it wants, or ratified by courts that make the law up as they go along. That may be many things, but it is neither justice nor the rule of law. Indeed, it is an utterly amoral system.
“Relying on a positivist view of the constitution, arguing economics instead of principles of right, implies only that the government has the right to do what it wants…. [SNIP]”
@Ferox
Our labor is ours. It is not a public commodity, even when we choose to sell it.
Oh, I agree, unfortunately the large majority don’t, except when you put it to them as a platitude. As soon as you use this as an axiom or foundation for an argument you quickly lose your audience.
“Certainly,” they tell us, “your labor is your own, but you rich still have a duty to support the poor, and we will make sure you do it.” “Of course your labor is yours, but you have a civic duty to perform jury duty/serve in the army/be a doctor to people who can’t afford it etc.”
It is the libertarian way… make a moral axiom which people agree with then build on it to establish a libertarian viewpoint. You don’t carry people along with such rational thinking, you lose them very quickly.
His one hope stems from the fact that he offered to sell to the couple everything – cake, icing, tray, all assembled and ready – except for his own speech – meaning, everything except for his own personal touch in decorating the cake into one that said “here is a proper marriage.”
I’m not sure exactly what this entails beyond the iconic bride-and-groom plastic figure on top of the cake, which would presumably be a groom-and-groom instead, or if there is other decoration or greetings or words written atop a wedding cake, but it sounds like that’s all he denied to the buyers.
But it would be tough to narrowly define the communicative aspects of a cake such that future cases involving beef or rent or auto insurance could be guided by the legal principle they set out in their opinion.
Precisely this. If we concede to the fascists the important point – that the state has the inherent right to compel the individual in the application of his own labor – in order to win a case for a Colorado baker on the technicality of some loophole for creative expression, we will have won the battle and lost the war.
I, too, enjoy reading USSC transcripts and decisions. Sotomayer is going to do what fascists do, but I got the sense that Kagan might be wavering. I’m not saying that it will go 6-3, but I wouldn’t rule it out.
This made me chuckle. All it needs is “Mic drop.” at the end.
Yes. And I agree with Fraser too, that this is a losing argument for libertarians. There is nothing the non-libertarian community loves more than putting their foot on someone else’s throat.
That is why it is time for laborers who find themselves compelled to labor against their will to suddenly become poor at their jobs.