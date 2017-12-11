People talk and think about jobs like they are things. Like you can possess one, lose one, or like you need to go get one from someone. So they go to job boards looking for the people who are giving away jobs. They go through the societal rituals that are expected of job seekers. But they are making a fundamental mistake–because jobs are not things, they are abstractions.
Getting lost in this abstraction causes a lot of pain and confusion. Seeing past the abstraction lets you see the countless opportunities you have available to you.
A job is an abstraction to describe a relationship between one person and another individual or group of people that agree to a certain type of ongoing trade. To get a job, you don’t need someone to create it and give it to you; you simply need to convince someone that you can make them more money than you cost.
Reminds me of something my grandmother said to me when I was kid.
“So much free time in [this ghetto], and yet the streets are so dirty. That tells ya something, it tells ya that they are poor because they don’t care. If they don’t care enough to haul the trash from their front porch, they don’t care enough for me and my business neither.”
Not the most politically correct grandma, but she said she played piano for Al Capone in her younger days and “got paid too, real money.”
Well, it does depend on what you mean by “job.” Plenty of jobs require just one active participant. My job at the moment is to finish my soup before it gets cold.
One takes Mr. Ferguson’s point, one supposes, though one is not entirely sure; but the statement that “to get a job” just means that you can “convince someone that you can make them [sic] more money than you cost” unfortunately assumes a fact distinctly not in evidence. One question arises immediately: In the segment quoted, is “someone” intended to mean a specific someone, or rather just “somebody somewhere” who can be convinced, etc.? In charity one assumes the latter, but the quote really is ambiguous and the ambiguity really does have some bearing.
Many a court case, including U.S. Supreme Court cases, have turned on the issue of whether some employee has a “property interest” in his particular job. Here, “job” means “position”: say, his job or position as floorwalker at Bloomingdale’s, if Bloomingdale’s still has floorwalkers. “Job” may be an abstraction, but the legal system recognizes (rightly or wrongly: a different issue) the reality of the abstraction in concrete cases.
I think that actually Mr. Ferguson’s point is that most of the time a person can find a job if he’s not married to some particular occupation or wage or locale or schedule or ….
And most people have, at least theoretically, the psychological capacity to divorce from at least one of the enshackling criteria (nice mixed metaphor there, don’t you think, but never mind). For those lucky, if unfortunate, people, the advice is to stop obsessing about what you think you have to get in the way of “help” from this or that board or” social worker,” and just go look for a job.
But “most of the time” is not “all of the time, and “most people have” is not “everyone has.”
There is a great truth in the OP quote struggling to get out. I don’t think the OP expresses it nearly as well as it deserves. I’m sure (typing this at 23:00), I won’t either. It’s to do with my mother often visiting the Edinburgh medical centre to see my trainee younger sister, and often sorting a few things and helping the foreign visitors, and people mentioning it, and one day someone noticing there was a budget for someone to do that and maybe they could pay her to do it regularly. It’s about how a woman I know put her hobby (knitting) on the web after a stroke temporarily ended her ability to do her day job (that she did not much like) and a few years later became UK micro business of the year. It’s about how doing computing things that interested me but were far outside my day-job led to far more interesting jobs. It’s about how much I learned when I stopped having a job at all and became a contractor for a decade (till I was offered my dream job). It’s about just doing something. It’s about taking initiative.
Salesmen rule the world. (ETA: Think of that in the unisex mode.)
But the ability to sell anything – whether it be widgets, or yourself – is rarer than many might think. Sometimes communication skills are lacking, sometimes confidence, sometimes just someone to sell TO. But most people don’t seem to have this ability.
I suspect that most people reading a somewhat rarefied blog on libertarianism are going to skew upwards of the cutoff line between those with the ability and confidence and those without, but the vast majority of people are going to fall below it. To them, a job is always going to be something one fills, or does, but it will exist outside of and apart from themselves.
And, yes, as Niall says, people can do it, and surprise themselves doing it, and people should do it, because there’s more success and satisfaction out there in that realm than most people ever imagine. But it’s a hard threshold for most people.
bobby b,
In my experience, “selling yourself” is a necessary
and fairly easily teachable skill. However, it is certainly not taught at any level of ordinary school I am aware of.
I teach it for free a few times a year, to small-company founders. I hate to see potentially good businesses fail to get proper funding, merely because the founders don’t know how to sell themselves to investors.