However, even if £40bn were enough for the EU, many would ask why the UK should stump up anything at all. This is a political judgement that can perhaps only be made by the people in the room. In favour, £40bn (or more) might be a small price to pay in return for a ‘good deal’ with economic benefits potentially lasting many decades. Looked at this way, £40bn could be thought of a one-off payment equivalent to only a few billion each year (and much better value than HS2!). What’s more, since the ‘divorce bill’ is money that the UK would have to pay anyway if it had remained a member, it would be wrong to regard it as an additional cost of Brexit.
Against this, what would the British taxpayer be getting in return, especially if the default position is that the UK could walk away without paying a penny and ‘no deal’ would not be the disaster many fear? ‘Goodwill’ alone is surely not enough, and should in any event be shown by both sides.
At the very least it seems reasonable to expect the EU to agree to fast-track talks on a comprehensive free trade deal, including an explicit agreement on a time-limited transition period where trade remains as frictionless as possible. The UK could then make some of the money conditional on the success of these talks – perhaps anything more than the €30bn (£27bn) or so required to cover the period until the end of 2020 and something for pensions.
This might just about be acceptable to the British public too. But I don’t envy the job of those trying to sell it.
I cannot think of a single trade deal anywhere in the world that is one-sided, they always end up being pretty even handed, since that is the way the trade negotiations process works. As I’ve said before, “How much did Canada have to pay for their EU trade deal?”
Even when there are trade surpluses (such as between the EU and UK), the aim of the country in deficit is to achieve some measure of balance over the long term through the trade deal itself.
The overall aim of trade deals being to make the process of buying and selling goods and services between the two countries / trade blocks easier and thereby increase the overall volume of trade, making everyone involved richer and in turn increasing tax revenues from having the same percentage slice of a larger pie.
The fact that the EU is attempting to charge Britain for “access” to the EU market illustrates how screwed up their mentality is. Probably the only thing which is worse is the manner in which Theresa May has bent over backwards to accommodate these chancers.
As for the pension liabilities, I presume these are for British citizens who have worked for the European Project over the 40+ years since we joined? I’d simply say to the EU that these are British citizens who will be paid an appropriate pension by the British government from March 2019 onwards. Suitably subject to UK pension restrictions, excess charges, taxation and an additional 100% deduction of the remainder for treason against the crown.
My understanding (and, in the case of Brexit, “my understanding” is a phrase with striking similarities to “military intelligence” or “large shrimp”) is that the pension liabilities cover all EU pension liabilities for all countries involved who have had any role from back when the EU began.
But doesn’t this argument admit that the EU, like many USA jurisdictions who now face pension shortfalls, has failed to make the yearly deposits into the pension funds that they agreed to make when bargaining with their employees over the decades? If the EU had been making reasonable statistical assumptions about gain and properly funding pensions, there would be no shortfall to make up – payments for each year’s current pension obligation would be made from each year’s current budget – and it’s this shortfall that the EU insists that the UK help pay off in order to leave.
If nothing else, this argument ought to be triggering EU employee unions (or employees themselves, if there are no unions) to force their employer to stop reneging on pension funding responsibilities. The employees, when they start retiring in numbers, are going to be looking at empty pensions if they don’t. Imagine working for decades for the EU, believing that you would receive a pension of a certain size as a part of your compensation package that you bargain for each and every year, and then suddenly finding at retirement that the money was never set aside and you now need to convince government to pay your promised pension out of current money when you have no leverage to make them do so. Can you say “Chicago”?
(Also – It still boggles me, when there remains a possibility of a simple two-year hard exit with no payment, that anyone can seriously argue that the UK must settle the question of “how much do we pay” before beginning the argument of “what do we get for it.” Anyone who thinks this through has to realize it’s a guarantee of a hard Brexit with no agreement at all.)