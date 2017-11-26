Reminder: The US declared war on 6 April 1917.
Better late than never
November 26th, 2017 |
Lest we forget….
The first (*ahem*)”American” shot was fired in the 1700s, just outside of Boston.
Nothin’ personal.
Yes, it was astonishing it took so long.
T. Roosevelt had repeatedly said (although I do not know whether he actually meant it – he had a violent way of speaking, and people had learned not to take him entirely literally) that various forms of physical violence should be visited upon President Woodrow Wilson for refusing to agree to war. Large numbers of Americans had been killed in German attacks on civilian ships on the high seas, but it was not “just” this, there had been the anthrax plot (the German plan to spread anthrax in the United States), there had also been German bombings in New York (the biggest terrorist attack before 9/11) and in Washington D.C. itself (indeed a bomb was exploded in an entrance to the Capitol building), and the Germans had also promised various Mexican groups about a third of the United States (essentially reversing the wars of 1848 and 1836 – it should be remembered that these areas were very thinly populated in the early 19th century and that the Mexican government was just as expansionist as the American government with the Military Dictator of Mexico planning a Continent sized Empire at the expense of the United States), with Mexican raids taking place on American towns (General Pershing failed to hunt down those responsible – but a young officer by the name of Patton, did go off on his own and bring back the corpses of some of those who had attacked the United States). The Mexican situation was complicated (since the Mexican Revolution of 1910) with some Mexican groups being pro German and some not being so – and some saying one thing one day and something else the next day. Or even saying different things on the same day – depending on who the Mexican groups were talking to.
However, Germany had no real intention of keeping its promises to Mexico or anyone else – the moral relativism and historicism taught by the universities meant that the sworn word meant little to some influential Germans, although it did mean a lot to other Germans – see my post on the divide in the military and political elite in Germany in these years, not all, far-from-all, of the elite blindly followed the evil taught in the universities. The dominant view in German “GeoPolitics” (world politics – world power) even before the First World War was that Germany was to dominate Latin America – displacing the informal British and American influence of the time, with German control.
It is even possible that President Wilson would never have asked the Congress to declare war – had the Germans not returned to unrestricted submarine warfare, that he would have let the various terrorist attacks in the United States and stirring up of the Mexicans and others go unpunished (hence the fits of rage, and wild talk, of T. Roosevelt and others against President Wilson), but the Germans just kept on killing Americans, on, and on, and on….. till even Professor (sorry President) Wilson had to wake up from his dreams of peace.
Of course there is the alternative view. The Rothbardian view.
The Rothbardian view holds, following such historians as Harry Elmer Barnes, that President Woodrow Wilson was (whether he knew it or not) a puppet of Anglo American bankers such as the Rothschilds (boo-hiss Jews – Murray Rothbard tended to overlook his own family background when writing about Israel or the Rothschilds) and the American Morgan family (who, in real life, as Rothbard knew perfectly well, were Republicans and not on very good terms with the Democrat Woodrow Wilson).
An early holder of this view, that the United States was dragged into war by a conspiracy of bankers and Jews, was Henry Ford – who claimed that some Jews had explained their evil plot to him whilst they all happened to be on the same ocean liner. WHY they had explained their evil plot to him Mr Ford never explained – I suppose one can not really enjoy a clever and evil plot unless one boasts about it.
How did the Morgan family (not known for loving Jews) get involved in the evil plot? Simple – they had lent lots of money to the British so wanted a greedy capitalist return on their investment, which would be lost if Britain lost the war. As that charming person Karl Marx, also somewhat overlooking his own family background, said a businessman is an “inwardly circumcised Jew” – so the Morgans count as sort of “honorary greedy Jews” for the purposes of this theory. As Paul Johnson pointed out in his “A History of the Jews” pages of Karl Marx’s ranting against capitalists are taken, almost word-for-word, from pages of Martin Luther’s ranting against the Jews centuries before – I suppose in writing “nothing is new under the sun”.
In real life the Morgan family were indeed pro British and supportive of the Allied cause (for which Mr Morgan almost paid with his life – when an assassin was sent to kill him in New York) – but not for the reasons of “capitalist greed” that the theory would suggest. And Woodrow Wilson was certainly NOT the puppet of the Morgans (or the Rothschilds) anyway.
Let us leave aside what John Buchan was, in the 1930s, to call “these silly lies, that mostly come from Germany – but are repeated by so many others”.
In reality the United States went to war with Germany in 1917 because Germany kept killing Americans, and encouraging other people to kill Americans, and would not stop – in spite of being politely asked to stop. But the truth is BORING – so historians make up complex stories.
By the way….
The theory that Woodrow Wilson was a puppet of the capitalists extends, in the hands of such historians as the late Gabriel Kolko – another socialist favourite of the late Murray Rothbard, to holding that Theodore Roosevelt was also a puppet of the capitalists, indeed that entire Progressive movement of Professor Richard Ely (a mentor to both Woodrow Wilson and T. Roosevelt) and others, was really the “Triumph of Conservatism”. In short if government does not engage in “Anti Trust” (“competition policy”) and wild spending and taxing it is the “puppet of the capitalists” and if government DOES engage in “Anti Trust” and wild spending and taxing it is ALSO the “puppet of the capitalists”. Thus this Marxism (for that is what it really is – Rothbardians please note) is a perfect theory, that can take X and the EXACT OPPOSITE of X for “proof” of its truth – Karl Popper has words about theories of this sort.
It is a pity these historians did not get around to writing about naval history – for then it would be explained to us how Nelson never went to sea.
Sadly historians of this type (i.e, the “serious” or “distinguished” sort for whom the TRUTH is much too crude a thing to write about – and so pretend that Haig was a good general and so on) do tend to write about army history – and against them the late Colonel Barker and (I hope) still alive Brigadier Mallinson, amongst others, have had to struggle to defend the unfortunate truth about the history of army operations in the First World War.
One would have thought that someone who got more than 20 thousand men killed and 30 thousand wounded in-one-day and who sent home, in disgrace, officers (including the commander officer) of the 46th, North Midland, Division for (on that day) the terrible crime of NOT getting all their men killed, was beyond the defence of even academics (those children of the Prince of the “Noble Lie” Plato), but sadly many academics have no moral limit at all.
As a villain in an Ayn Rand novel might put it – any ordinary person can tell the truth (for example that GERMANY, by its repeated killing of Americans and its refusal to stop killing Americans, was responsible for getting the United States into World War One), there is nothing special in that, but to present a LIE as-the-truth makes one a serious and distinguished “intellectual”, worthy of being an academic.
Paul: The New York bombing you speak of was not a German WW1 attack, because it happened in 1920. Nobody knows who did it, but the belief at the time was anarchists. And it’s weird that you mention the Capitol bombing, and the role of the Morgans in the lead-up to the war, but didn’t mention that a German agent shot JP Morgan’s son in 1915. Seems like that might be relevant.
@Alsadius —
I assumed Paul was referring to the Black Tom explosion in 1916, rather than the Wall Street bombing in 1920. While Black Tom technically occurred in New Jersey, it shattered many windows in Manhattan and damaged the Statue of Liberty (Liberty Island usually being considered part of New York, though disputed between it and New Jersey).
I think it’s disputable whether Black Tom qualifies as a “terrorist” act, given that its objective was primarily to destroy munitions intended for Russia, and interfere with future shipments, rather than to terrorize the population. Nevertheless it was a fairly spectacular attack on US soil.