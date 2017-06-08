“The EU’s finances run the way they do because no one has a sense of ownership of the funds. It is always “someone else’s money” that is being abused.”
Samizdata quote of the day
June 8th, 2017
1 comment
The accounts of the European Union have not been properly audited-and-passed in many years – it is not just wasteful, it is corrupt. Those people who support the European Union (such as the Lib Dems and their vile Keynesian Economist magazine) wilfully ignore the evidence in front of their eyes.