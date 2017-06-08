We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
 
  »

Samizdata quote of the day

· European Union

“The EU’s finances run the way they do because no one has a sense of ownership of the funds. It is always “someone else’s money” that is being abused.”

Lee Rotherham

Tweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookShare on LinkedInShare on TumblrShare on RedditShare on Google+Share on VK
June 8th, 2017 |

1 comment to Samizdata quote of the day

  • Paul Marks
    June 8, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    The accounts of the European Union have not been properly audited-and-passed in many years – it is not just wasteful, it is corrupt. Those people who support the European Union (such as the Lib Dems and their vile Keynesian Economist magazine) wilfully ignore the evidence in front of their eyes.

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  

 
  »