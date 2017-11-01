|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
Samizdata quote of the day
Reducing trade barriers is far more effective at improving the quality of life for those in poor areas of the world than sending aid or technocrats to help design government programs. To get serious about eradicating poverty, countries should pursue policies of economic freedom. Because, ultimately, countries don’t fight poverty. Individuals free of excessive regulations and able to participate in global trade do.
– Chelsea Follett
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
What about all those ‘Wars on Poverty’, then? Are you telling me that some government actions are not 100% successful? This is shocking news. I’ll just have a lie-down to recover. But reassure me- the War on Drugs is being won by the right side, yes?
Nicholas, don’t forget gun control and how successful it has been at disarming criminals, especially terrorists.
And madmen, too.
But keeping up trade barriers puts money in the hands of vocal and wealthy special interests at home and sending aid and bureaucrats also puts money into the hands of interested parties at home.
Getting rid of trade barriers just helps everyone in a diffuse manner. Who’s going to pay for that? No one that’s who.