Samizdata quote of the day

Reducing trade barriers is far more effective at improving the quality of life for those in poor areas of the world than sending aid or technocrats to help design government programs. To get serious about eradicating poverty, countries should pursue policies of economic freedom. Because, ultimately, countries don’t fight poverty. Individuals free of excessive regulations and able to participate in global trade do.

Chelsea Follett

November 1st, 2017 |

4 comments to Samizdata quote of the day

  • Nicholas (Unlicenced Joker) Gray
    November 1, 2017 at 11:53 pm

    What about all those ‘Wars on Poverty’, then? Are you telling me that some government actions are not 100% successful? This is shocking news. I’ll just have a lie-down to recover. But reassure me- the War on Drugs is being won by the right side, yes?

  • Fred Z
    November 2, 2017 at 12:33 am

    Nicholas, don’t forget gun control and how successful it has been at disarming criminals, especially terrorists.

  • Julie near Chicago
    November 2, 2017 at 1:09 am

    And madmen, too.

  • Dalben
    November 2, 2017 at 1:09 am

    But keeping up trade barriers puts money in the hands of vocal and wealthy special interests at home and sending aid and bureaucrats also puts money into the hands of interested parties at home.

    Getting rid of trade barriers just helps everyone in a diffuse manner. Who’s going to pay for that? No one that’s who.

