Yet, socialism still has sympathizers in the West. Many Americans believe that socialism is good, whereas communism, fascism, and Nazism (National Socialism) are violent and anti-democratic. A public-opinion survey published last year proved that general assumption: 43 percent of respondents younger than thirty had a favorable view of socialism; only 32 percent had a favorable view of capitalism. This is a powerful warning. The anti-capitalistic mentality has brought suffering and mass murder in all socialist countries and has reduced standards of living and the quality of life in mixed economies.
The Soviet Union is now gone, as are the huge statues of Marx and Lenin that littered the East, but ideas have consequences, and no body of ideas attracted a greater following than Marxism-Leninism. A Russian aphorism says, “The only lesson of history is that it teaches us nothing.” For too many people this is as true as ever.
But what has truly revolutionised humanity: politics? I think not. Politics is essentially reactive. The medium we are now using which has changed the world forever, did not come about through politics: or did it? Did the freedoms of the Anglosphere allow world-wide science to flourish?
The miracle of talking to someone in the US or China or Bongo-Bongo-land as if we were in our own sitting room is truly miraculous. And the implications of this are terrifying for those who wish to control.
From a purely reductionist standpoint I would argue that the greatest improvement in living standards ever has taken place over the last 100 years and that the primary drivers have been what Adam Smith would define as specialisation, free markets and capitalism (pretty much in that order).
Socialism promises to spread the vast wealth of society among the proletariat (largely by seizing it from the wealthy and the bourgeoisie that haven’t fled), but has in every country that has been attempted it with a cumulative death toll in the hundreds of millions. Socialism is a universal failure even in its own terms.
If the cost of raising the entirety of modern Western society from abject poverty into relative wealth is that some tiny fraction of society becomes wealthy beyond the dreams of avarice, then that is a social cost that I am prepared to risk, especially since these millionaires and billionaires often go from shirtsleeves to shirtsleeves in three-to-four generations.