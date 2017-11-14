A question for our times

Anyone else watching Star Trek: Discovery? ‘Tis quite the novelty in Solent Mansions: my dear husband and I sit down and watch television. On the very day a new episode comes out, my dears, for we will not wait!
Now we all know that by the time the era of Classic Trek rolls around after about a quarter of a century, certain things must have happened:
– the Spore Drive will not merely have dropped out of use, but will have been erased from human and Klingon memory.
– same goes for the holodeck.
– and for standards of starship interior design.
– the Klingons will look like Kang from Day of the Dove, not like Face Paint Thingy or Girl Thingy who can scarcely move under all those bone ridges.
– miniskirts will be back in.
– Captain Lorca will be revealed to be bad and wrong. The Star Trek universe has “proving warmongers wrong” listed higher up in its job description than “entropy”. But it is OK to quietly relish their badassery à la Gene Hunt in Life on Mars while we wait for the inevitable.
The question is how will all that is prophesied come to pass?
Natalie, I was busy elsewhere during the Age of the Trek and never became a Trekkie (except for the movies, and of course the odd snippet while channel-surfing). But your teaser definitely teases. Makes me wish we had TV again! :>)
“The question is how will all that is prophesied come to pass?”
Alternate reality. The universe of Star Trek: Discovery is the same one as “Man in the High Castle”.
As a physicist, the silliest number is “2”. Some things are unique; there’s only one of them. If there are two, then there can be MANY. Just so for alternate universes; if there can be two, there can be an infinite number of them.
After the steaming pile of tribble shit that was Star Trek: Enterprise, you could not pay me to watch another Star Trek series.
Not having a TV and not having seen any star trek since c. 1992, I have no idea what you are referring to. Is it a re-run of the original?
I would watch if it featured a cameo by William Shatner as a conservative crank 😈
Star Trek: Enterprise wasn’t that bad. (And I loved the intro and theme song! Best one since TOS.) My favorite series was Deep Space 9, which had a very different feel. Never got into TNG, and the less said about Voyager the better.
I’ve been watching Discovery, but it hasn’t really grabbed me yet. (Good theme music, though; it pays proper tribute to the original.) As to those “prophesies”, and without going Ken’s route (have I mentioned how much I hate “alternate realities”?) here are my thoughts: The spore drive is based on some ridiculous interstellar life form which has already been designated as an “endangered species”, so the Federation will simply declare them off limits and ban the technology. (Neither the Klingons nor any other species has that technology, so they just will never develop it.) As to the holodeck and interior design, Discovery is a prototype ship (and was designed to be a science vessel) so no others have the same configuration or amenities. Clearly the holodeck requires a lot of space which can’t be spared in a warship, and in such ships interior design should be minimalist anyway. Women’s fashions will be as capricious in the 23rd century as they are today; miniskirts will probably have come into and gone out of fashion several dozen times by then; TOS just caught one of the “in” times. But the appearance of Klingons? I can’t help you with that one.
Civilians trying to defend themselves against pirates who have been preying on them and of course, they are the bad guys for wanting to fight back. Fuck Star Trek: Enterprise and the horse it rode in on, indeed fuck Star Trek generally. I have no intention of discovering Discovery as I already know I hate the brand and loath the people who create for it 😡