Imposition of tariffs hurts the poorest in society, who spend a larger proportion of their income on food. To quote Daniel Hannan’s new Institute For Free Trade, in regards to industries that have been artificially propped up by government, “we must not shy away from the fact that some people lose out from free trade. But it is vitally important to clarify the scale on which this occurs. Many more people lose out from protectionist policies. The overall effect of an open trading environment on the economy is undoubtedly positive.”
In sharp contrast, Jones laid out his vision of post-Brexit Britain as follows: “What we can’t do is have free-trade deals that deliver cheaper goods in Britain but end up with us exporting jobs to somewhere else.” Like many protectionists who have come before him, Jones ignores both jobs lost to protectionism (more expensive inputs lead to more expensive outputs) and the very concept that for the last two hundred years has made his own nation prosper: comparative advantage.
Good post. Free trade is the correct policy.
Although Credit Bubble monetary policy to fund the vast import of consumption goods is not sustainable.
Over the long term a nation must produce at least as much as it consumes – printing I.O.U.s (no matter how cleverly packaged) will not do. Nor is the expansion of credit-money a substitute for Real Savings (contra Keynes – credit expansion is NOT “saving – as real as any other form”).
As for our position with the European Union – we have a trade deficit of some 70 billion Pounds a year, they are in no position to make threats in trade.