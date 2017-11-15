Berwick and Carlisle off-licences, just rejoice at that news!

Scotland has become the land of the minimum alcohol price. Gushingly the BBC says that Scotland will become the first country in the World to have a minimum alcohol price (if you don’t count prohibition as an ‘infinite’ price). The UK’s Supreme Court has ruled that the proposal does not violate EU law (when pretty much anything else might).
And of course, it is for the good health of the wretched, like Gorbachev’s war on vodka.
When he took over the Soviet government in 1985, Gorbachev unleashed a massive campaign to promote soft drinks and fruit juices — instead of vodka.
His government also hiked the price of vodka and severely limited its sale. In typical Soviet style, he also proposed truly heavy-handed, excessive regulations to combat the shift from vodka to other forms of alcohol.
For instance, in the south of Russia, 100-year-old vineyards were systematically eradicated. The result was predictable enough. There were huge lines in vodka stores, of course. And in those lines, arguments and fights broke out incessantly.
Prior to Gorbachev’s anti-vodka campaign, the drink was often consumed by a “troika.” Consuming vodka in groups of three made sense because a bottle cost three rubles. In this way, each person contributed one ruble — and in turn, each had one glass.
But now, instead of just boozing up with each other, people actually shared their misery about life in larger groups. These people realized that in their miserable, detoxed circumstances, waiting in line had never been harder. And it had never been more politically explosive.
However, this measure is backed by remarkably precise science:
27. The University of Sheffield study went on to model the effect of a 50 pence per unit of alcohol minimum price on drinkers in poverty and not in poverty. It concluded that annual consumption by harmful drinkers in poverty would experience a fall of 681 units (as compared with nearly 181 units for such drinkers not in poverty), while consumption by hazardous drinkers in poverty would experience a fall of just under 88 units (as compared with a fall of only 30 units for such drinkers not in poverty). There would be 2,036 fewer deaths and 38,859 fewer hospitalisations during the first 20 years of the policy, after which when the policy had achieved its full impact, there would be an estimated 121 fewer deaths and 2,042 fewer hospital admissions each year.
The good news is that this is not a tax, the extra cost goes to the retailer, not the government (or, worse still, the UK government) although presumably they will get a cut from the VAT imposed on the ‘value-added’ of the extra paid, but don’t get me started on that.
The ultimate justification, and the reason why it was all being litigated, was that the minimum pricing was one way to skin the cat without having a general tax increase, whilst balancing the government’s health policy against the right to trade freely.
As to the general advantages and values of minimum pricing for health in relation to the benefits of free EU trade and competition, the Scottish Parliament and Government have as a matter of general policy decided to put very great weight on combatting alcohol-related mortality and hospitalisation and other forms of alcohol-related harm. That was a judgment which it was for them to make, and their right to make it militates strongly against intrusive review by a domestic court. That minimum pricing will involve a market distortion, including of EU trade and competition, is accepted. However, I find it impossible, even if it is appropriate to undertake the exercise at all in this context, to conclude that this can or should be regarded as outweighing the health benefits which are intended by minimum pricing.
More good news is that the laws are ‘experimental’ (Where have we heard that before?), so will expire after 6 years… Don’t hold your breath waiting for non-renewal.
So are good times ahead for alcohol retailers in the English Border towns, as the poor, harried Scots seek to trade with free England?
On the plus side, it is at least not a tax. But what unintended consequences might flow?
This is callous, but a nationwide price increase to prevent an estimated (i.e., modeled) 100 deaths per year? A nation of 5.3 million and with 57,573 deaths in 2015? 100 deaths is probably a rounding error or within a statistical margin of error (I think this is Mr. Ed’s point in his “remarkably precise” observation). The fully intended unintended consequence of such a policy will be additional policies (taxes, price increases, direct prohibitions) that burden an entire nation in order to save an estimated (modeled) 100 lives per year. Or 50. Or 20. Or 1.
Also, the disproportionate effect this has on poor drinkers seems suspect. Perhaps the poor ought to receive an alcohol subsidy in order to bring their numbers into line with the numbers for the non-poor.
It is still a tax, just an odd one that the retailer gets to keep, presumably to compensate them for less business.
Perry,
I suspect that the issue of this not being a ‘tax’ in the political/legal sense (rather than the economic sense) is that it would have entailed an amendment to the Scotland Act to have allowed the Scottish Government a direct tax on goods or a change in alcohol duty in Scotland, which would have opened up a whole can of worms around what is and is not devolved from Westminster, so one reason this method was attractive is that it can be promoted as ‘a tax you can keep’, which is better than the price going up and the money going to the State, and it could be done without a battle with Westminster. It was only Scots Whisky producers and some plucky Belgian spirit and wine traders’ associations who stood against it.
Still, they delayed it for 5 years.
I wish I owned a “home brewing supply” store in Scotland right now. (Or is that even legal there?)