What are Cambridgeshire police for?
“Police find stolen caravan hunt too risky”, reports the Times:
An owner was forced to retrieve her stolen caravan from a traveller site after police refused to enter, claiming that it was unsafe.
Officers from Cambridgeshire police were called by Helen Cox, 44, after her family caravan was taken from a farm near her home in Ely.
The force told her that they had spent five hours trying to gain access to the site, in which the caravan had been spotted by a local farmer, but that the travellers “wouldn’t let them in”.
Instead, Mrs Cox’s mother arranged for a microlight to fly overhead and capture images of the caravan hidden by some trees. She gave the photographs to police but officers still refused to enter, claiming that they had too little information to obtain a warrant.
In the end, Mrs Cox launched a social media campaign to try to retrieve her property. Several people said that they had seen the £9,000 Hobby Excellent caravan, and shortly afterwards it was found dumped in a nearby field. Mrs Cox said that a dozen travellers had surrounded her when she went to collect it.
“Woman tracks down her stolen £9,000 caravan to travellers’ site using microlight after police ‘too scared’ to enter camp”
…She [Ms Cox] added: “I had posted the stolen caravan all over Facebook and that is why I have it back.
“In the words of the PCSO who accompanied us to the caravan, ‘I’ve never seen a caravan returned to its owner in x number of years’.”
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesman said: ‘Officers attended the location of where it was believed the stolen caravan was and also used a drone to look over the site, however these attempts were unsuccessful.
“Due to officer safety it was not safe or legal for them to enter the site.
“There was insufficient information for officers to be able to obtain a warrant to access the site, however the caravan has since been recovered and returned to its owners.”
A masterful use of the passive voice there. “Has since been recovered and returned to its owners.” A reader who did not know the whole story might even think Cambridgeshire Constabulary had something to do with it.
I won’t add an extract from the Daily Mail story (“Caravan owner is forced to track down her stolen £9,000 vehicle to a travellers’ site with a MICROLIGHT after police refuse to send officers fearing for their safety”), as it is almost identical to that of the Mirror and very similar to that of the Times. (Despite the demonization of the Mail as “fake news”, this similarity is not uncommon.) Both the tabloid newspapers quote a comment on social media from Larry Locke, who said, “I would like to know what we are paying the police for […] if that had been in my house they would soon be in, even if I said you could not come in. Is there a law for one and not for another?”
That bewildered question has been heard in this context for a while now. Back in 2011 in a post called “Guardian readers hate gypsies and travellers”, I wrote, “If you want to poison a human soul with racial hatred, just do that. Tell him that the laws that burden him do not apply to them.”
To be fair, they have limited resources. The police’s elite forced-entry squad had been reassigned to the Islamophobia quick-reaction force on Twitter.
Protecting the interests of the political classes and their clients, from what I can tell. The British police forces are sure as hell not looking out for your interests or mine.
It seems that the public are beginning to understand this point. See the replies under this Twitter post, for example.
Wilful refusal to enforce and uphold the law = misconduct in public office, life imprisonment.
And 6 months for the implicit ‘ethnic’ slur on travellers being dangerous, surely that’s incitement to racial hatred?
The UK police are on a work to rule in protest at the ‘tory cuts’. This tactic will be familiar to anyone who lived through the seventies here, but it is particularly galling that the Police Commissioners are playing the role of Red Robbo.
The wimpification of the English since WWII is something very strange and disturbing to us Americans.
I also find it interesting that of all negative ethnic stereotypes, it seems like the ones that apply to gypsies are the ones hardest to dismiss as merely unfounded prejudice.
What that means is that if you locate your property, as this admirable woman did, you find some nice Irish builder/plumber/electrician/roofers who will turn their hand to pretty much anything if you pay them cash (I know several such people as it happens). You ask how the wife is doing, and is the youngest son out of jail yet? Then you tell them what the problem is, provide them with suitable tools for the job (baseball bats work well, but they may well have their own), come to an agreement regarding the appropriate number of £50 notes, hand over half up front, tell there where your property is, and in a few hours you will have your property back.
No need to get the Plod involved, in fact, doing so is a terrible idea.
The police only work as an effective force if they have the ability to go anywhere (other than into people’s homes – and a camp is not a home, it is a site where homes are located), even if to go there they have to go in mob-handed. If the police start to not go to places, those places become homes for crime (travellers may not be particularly criminal by nature, but if their camps are police-free then there is no incentive for them not to commit crimes). So this is not only silly, but its a threat to the system of law and order by effectively creating private jurisdictions (no-go estates used to be the same, but to be fair to the police they did go back into these).
Kevin B (November 10, 2017 at 4:05 pm), while your explanation might be almost preferable to being obliged to assume today’s police are truly afraid merely to enter a traveller site, if the police think they’ll have more fun under Corbyn then I think they are a bit confused about something.
While I appreciate that the despicable spokesman’s “safe or legal” was intended to make two distinct points, my eye ran them together. Six years ago a woman died slowly over six hours, at the bottom of a Scottish mine shaft while the official and equipped rescue team at the top waited for equipment they could legally use for rescuing people from mine shafts. As that unfortunate lady could have testified with her dying breath, cowardice in act is becoming almost as much a legal requirement as cowardice in speech.
PapayaSF,
No idea about gypsies, since our gypsy population (thanks EU) mostly live in council housing in inner cities and poor towns. Travellers here are Travellers, a sort of semi-distinct Irish group with their own identify, not Roma.
Perry,
As an idea it has merit, but I have already handed over a number of £50 notes to a similiar bunch of guys to do exactly this (and in addition, if they can do so in a reasonable way, to start the prosecution of the bastard who stole said property), albeit through the agency of some government bureaucrats, so I would like them to do what I have paid them to do. Or to pay me my money back.
The difference, Watchman, is my approach has proven to get results.
I’m afraid the British police often act like bullies, and like all bullies, they are also cowards.
Thus, they are happy to “crack down” on various politically incorrect crimes such as “hate speech”, where they know they are not in any danger. But they are really scared of travellers, and tend to leave them alone.
Travellers live by their own code, and relish a good punch up. In their society, a man who can fight is a man of respect. A bit of prison time is no deterrent. So the police would rather not get involved.
Those doughnuts won’t eat themselves you know.
Are these police generally armed, or not?
If I was a moderately-paid civil servant such as a police officer, and I was not allowed to carry a weapon, I’m not sure that I would be willing to enter into such a situation myself.
bobby b:
No, they are not armed. Only specialists carry firearms and they only are deployed either in high value ‘targets’ (e.g. around Whitehall, Buckingham Palace) or at points or times of assessed high risk (e.g. main railways stations after a massacre). They would at most carry Tasers. However, if they know the site is high-risk, why have they allowed that risk to fester?
And if one weren’t prepared to take risks, one would of course refuse the salary that goes with it?