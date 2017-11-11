A commenter writes and I sub-edit to twist his meaning:
…history would have been rather different if the Black Prince had lived. Just as history would have been very different if Henry V had lived. History is decided by small events – individual choices (a choice is neither determined or chance – a choice is a choice, it cannot be reduced to something else) and luck (chance – such as getting ill, or dying in a shipwreck as Henry the First’s son Arthur did), not grand “historical forces”.
This brings up one of my bugbears, namely the If Only School of History. The If Only School states that “if only” event X had or hadn’t happened then disaster Y would have been avoided. For example:
- if only the chauffeur had known the way, Franz Ferdinand would have survived and the First World War would not have happened;
- if only the British hadn’t shot the rebels then the Irish wouldn’t have sympathised with them and Ireland would still be part of the UK;
- if only Hitler had stayed a little longer then Elser’s bomb would have killed him and the Second World War would have ended much sooner;
- if only the French hadn’t been so perfidious at Chesapeake Bay then America would still be British;
- if only Harold hadn’t been in such a rush to get to Hastings then the Norman Conquest could have been prevented etc, etc.
Straight away there is an obvious problem with the If Only School. It assumes that if event X had not happened then things would have been better. It ignores the possibility that things might have been worse.
The truth is that you never know. You only get one history. You cannot know what would have happened had the world gone down another path. But I tend to assume that it would have been much the same. Why? Because there are millions of people in this world and they all have beliefs and something happening, or not happening, is unlikely to change those beliefs. Also, we have a certain level of technology. That too only changes slowly. When it does, of course, it has profound implications.
Of course, this is something of a numbers game. If there aren’t so many people about then the impact of one person’s decisions or one person’s luck can be much greater.
Getting back to my main point, take for instance, Sarajevo. Obviously, had the chauffeur taken a different turn that day the Archduke and his wife would probably have survived. But the great forces of history would still have been in play. Serbian nationalism would still have existed and posed an existential threat to the Austro-Hungarian Empire. The German military would still have felt threatened by the build up of the Russian military. The German monarchy would still have been under threat from German republicanism.
Indeed, it may not have made any difference at all. The Austrians still had plenty to play with that day, assassination or not. The bomb throwing orchestrated – as it was – by Serbian intelligence still constituted an act of war and – as was subsequently shown – they needed little excuse to commence hostilities.
We can also take a look at similar situations down the years and see if different actions lead to significantly different results. Take, for instance, the ways in which monarchs have re-acted to the threat from republicanism:
- Charles I was inflexible and there was a bloodbath
- Louis XVI was very accommodating. And there was a bloodbath
- Wilhelm II tried to focus his population’s attention on foreign adventures. And there was a bloodbath.
- Nicholas II was inflexible. And there was a bloodbath.
And only one of them survived to not tell the tale. And he was lucky.
Did I say “lucky”? Am I admitting that luck plays a part? Not really. Actually, this example rather makes my point because Willhelm’s survival – lucky or otherwise – wasn’t of any great importance. For sure luck exists but it is more in the nature of waves on the sea rather than the great tides. The big changes may have happened in a different way at at different time but they would still have happened.
But there are other examples. Ask yourself why it was that all Medieval monarchs were such bastards? With one exception they were violent, dishonest, disloyal and untrustworthy. Indeed, the exception, Henry VI, rather proves the rule.
Yes, maybe, had Harold taken his time to assemble at Hastings he might have won the day but do we seriously believe that the invention of the stirrup or, if you prefer, the rise of mounted warfare, would not have had profound consequences for the structure of medieval society?
Of course accepting that we are subject to the great forces of history does leave us with the problem of where we as individuals come in? Why not sit back and relax as there is not much that any of us can do about it?
The idea of “alternate history” is popular in fiction, with time-travel stories being one species of it. Personally, I very much dislike alternate reality or time-travel stories (Heinlein’s “All You Zombies” being a notable exception), but the best ones end up coming to the conclusion that time is flexible but nonetheless immutable: despite the change of one factor the overall arc of history curves back to its original path and things continue much as they would have anyway. Such is your point about WW1: the time was ripe for a major conflict among the European powers and if not the assassination of Ferdinand then some other spark would have inevitably ignited it. Details may change but the grand sweep of history doesn’t.
And since you’re raising “bugbears”, one of mine is the misuse of the phrase “proves the rule”. In that context “prove” means “test“, not “confirm”. It’s the same as in the phrase “proving ground”, an area where technology (cars, weapons, etc.) is tested. The existence of an exception does not confirm the “rule” being proffered; it calls it into question and forces you to re-examine whether the rule is actually a valid one. (It may be, but then you have to explain why the exception exists.)
There. Got that off my chest. You’re welcome.
I would have expected libertarians to be more appreciative of individual agency in history. Obviously at the extreme, without humans, there isn’t any human history, nor are there “vast historical forces”.
One of the reasons why I am an engineer: Politics may be driven by people’s hindbrains and tribal allegiance, and what goes on today is so sphexically tiresomely similar to the monkey politics of bronze-age tyrannies or paleolithic tribes; but technology is an artifact. Every example of it was originally the deliberate creation of a few people who first understood what they were looking at, and what they could do with it. While there may be another inventor or scientist who would eventually come to the same realization, it is rare enough that individuals do matter a great deal.
One example that comes to mind is Edward Teller realizing the importance of the western nations having the hydrogen bomb before the Soviets could develop the technology. Without his effort, in the face of the pacifist and somewhat socialist attitudes of the other scientists who had nuclear physics experience, the Soviets would have developed it first and life would not exist on the North American continent today.
Even in some hypothetical ultra-high-population future where you have infinite grad students banging on infinite keyboards, and nothing can be said to be “original”, the learning (or rediscovery – that could still end up being faster!) of knowledge still expands your personal horizons and abilities, and your usefulness to your fellow man. If a company/a nation is looking for an expert on arcane topic X, knowing that it probably exists somewhere ‘out there’ is a lot different than knowing that they can dial up Bob the X-expert who can help them with urgent task Y, and that they can/cannot count on his cooperation.
If there is any hope to escape some grim conservative vision of a “cycle of history” or “vast historical forces”, invention is it: Everything about our current era that doesn’t have to do with tribalism is unprecedented in human history.
What-if’s are a sensible part of historical enquiry; how can you tell whether actions were significant if you have no idea of any alternatives that would flow from their absence. Historical what-if essays can certainly be as silly as actual history – I’ve read some that seemed almost as silly as Marxist history (and some that were silly precisely because they were PC). They can also be done to excess; I forget which historian of Waterloo wrote that, after familiarising himself with the existing literature on it, he flinched when he encountered a sentence beginning ‘If’ or ‘Had’. But they have their place.
Not losing control of sea access to Yorktown would still have left the British armies in North American in a difficult position with no obvious path to military or political victory. What-if’s ten or twenty years earlier would be more worth discussing. It is a proper task for a historian to distinguish the chance or decision that truly is an “if only” crux from events that, even if they’d gone the other way, would still have left the ultimate outcome quite likely.
One point that the worse of the what-if’s I’ve read neglect is that you necessarily get less and less certain as you depart further from the known events; the first step in constructing an alternative timeline is pretty reliable but later ones have wider and wider error bars. A more serious error is neglecting how success instead of failure can itself prompt future failure as well as future success. If British policy had avoided asserting an unqualified taxing authority over the colonials, their future might have been more like Canada’s but the lesson that defeat gave to the UK would not have been learnt; people sometimes learn more from failure than from avoiding it.
Sitting back and relaxing can be boring – and risks being a self-fulfilling prophecy. As Burke remarked, “The only thing necessary for the victory of bad men is that good men do nothing.”
Laird, thanks for posting the link to “All you zombies”. About 8 hours ago I was looking up the wikipedia entry for this story having last night watched “Predestination”, the movie based on the story.
Perhaps the oddest not so much ‘If only’ rather ‘But for’ incident I can think of is the Alejandrina Cox incident in mid-1973 in Chile, which led to Pinochet becoming Commander-in-Chief as his predecessor, who was a stalwart non-interventionist, the splendidly-named General Prats, lost his rag and opened fire on a housewife’s car after a road rage type incident, and quickly became a laughing-stock, contributing to his resignation.
Had this incident not happened, and Prats remained, so might have Allende, and Chile would have had its own Ceausescu rather than the rather less effective East German-trained doctor in charge. Also, the UK would have had no help from Chile during the Falklands war (if it had happened, as the Argies were pecking at Chile in 1978), and what might have happened in the UK in the 1983 General Election?