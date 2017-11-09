The Russian Revolution as it appeared in The Times

I suppose – given that it is the centenary of that catastrophe known as the Russian Revolution – I ought to drag out something from The Times. I have to confess that this is no easy task; not because there is too little but because there is too much. Anyway for your intellectual delectation we have the following selection: the initial report (8/11/17), a background report (9/11/17) and The Times leader (same date) which gets it pretty much spot on:
The latest developments in Russia will hardly surprise those who have watched recent events in Petrograd. When constituted authority is palpably incapable of backing words by deeds, when anarchy is allowed to increase daily, when arms are recklessly given to the mob, then the end cannot be far off.
Update One more (9/11/17 again) but this one comes with a free Balfour Declaration
I’ve always looked to Rand’s “We The Living” to describe what happened.
My education has thus encompassed fewer names and dates and pieces of scholarly knowledge, but it has left me with a firmer grasp of what transpired than I might have assembled reading “sources” such as what my schools cared to present to me.
The parallels between Kira’s world and that of our new PC overlords frightens me more every year.
Look at the Times article referenced above.
– The Bolshevik forces were losing. The Russian army had them in its pincer. Then, the Bolshevik-controlled media fooled everyone into thinking that the war had been won by the Bolsheviks. The Russian army fled.
Our media, without evidence, convinced Western society that its time was over. Hillary was to win 95% to 5%. Brexit was to be easily voted down. Marx was ascendant. All mainstream media delivered these conclusions matter-of-factly and daily.
. . .
– General Korniloff stops the wholesale surrender and begins to fight back. He re-organizes the Russian army. Light at the end of the tunnel.
Against all odds, Brexit prevails. Trump also wins and beats back the progressive takeover, to the dismay of the media and the progressives and the “moderate” Republicans.
. . .
– General Kerensky opens negotiations with the Bolsheviks, and begins to merge the two warring sides in hopes of peace. Korniloff is purged. The army arms Bolshevik workers.
Progressives and “moderate” Republicans – oh, hell, let’s just call them “cucks” – work together to stall and stifle Trump’s goals. Brexit is delivered to May and becomes stalled in “negotiations.”
. . .
That’s where we seem to be now. On bad days, I see no way around armed conflict. The Bolsheviks were great and amazing weasels. So are the progressives and the cucks now.
That’s why my inner paranoic (never far from the surface, sadly) sees that the progressive culture has devised this overwhelming witch-hunt concerning sexual behavior – sacrificing some of their own as they did it – and suspects that it’s all been a well-designed progressive setup for the next stage, which began today with the accusations against Judge Moore in Alabama.
Start a fevered panic – as the Bolsheviks did against the government – and then feed in the victims of your choice once it’s white-hot and unstoppable. We always underestimate how low they’ll go, which is why they usually win.
The sexual accusations against GB’s Brexiteers should begin in earnest in . . . 3 . . . 2 . . . . 1 . . .