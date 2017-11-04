We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

A really great way for the police to make people uneasy

Truth in advertising?

November 4th, 2017

2 comments to A really great way for the police to make people uneasy

  • Paul Marks
    November 4, 2017 at 2:18 pm

    Before the Act of 1856 (at least I think it was 1856) government police forces were not compulsory in English and Welsh counties – I do not believe we were eating each other before then.

    And before the 1870s there were no public prosecutions (in England and Wales) unless the offence was against the Crown – this did not mean that robbers, murderers and rapists did not get prosecuted.

    The Edwin Chadwick (Jeremy Bentham) view of everything (basically “first there was darkness and then THE STATE moved in the darkness and said let-there-be-light!”) is wrong.

    And, no, I am not an anarchist – I just think this look-to-the-state-for-everything doctrine leads to the situation that the photograph in the post (unintentionally) shows.

  • Perry de Havilland (London)
    November 4, 2017 at 2:36 pm

    During communism, this place was were people with incorrect opinions were taken into the basement for ‘adjustment’.

