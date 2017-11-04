The undeniable truth is that neither slavery nor Jim Crow nor the harshest racism has decimated the black family the way the welfare state has.
Samizdata quote of the day
November 4th, 2017 |
4 comments to Samizdata quote of the day
Thank you Patrick.
The comment by Walter Williams is clearly true – the collapse of the family among black people in the United States since the 1950s can not be blamed on slavery and Jim Crow, as (if these were the reasons) things would be getting better not getting worse over the last 60 years.
Of course now academia had moved on – after decades of pretending that more and more statism (“Social Reform”, “Social Justice”) would help the family, they now celebrate the collapse of the family, both among black people and among white people
Indeed I suspect that the destruction of the family (and all other cultural institutions that stand between the individual and the collective) was the real goal of the “reformers” from the start.
They always wanted endless millions of “atomised” people dependent on the state.
The West is not dying a natural death – Western Civilisation is being murdered. Murdered by the Frankfurt School “liberals” (interesting how Marxists are now called “liberals”) in both the education system, the media, and in government structures. Although YES it is often the spread of Frankfurt School ideas (“Critical Theory” and so on) rather than formal infiltration.
As for the Welfare schemes – Francis Fox Piven (a later mentor of Barack Obama) openly admitted to being part of the Marxist tradition, and as far back as the 1960s was celebrating the chance to get as many people dependent on government as possible, by the effect of the “Great Society” schemes of destroying Civil Society (especially the family) – with the help of the education system and …..
The objective?
To destroy “capitalism” of course – Francis Fox Piven and co were always open about that. It was just that most “practical” people were not listening.
One feels like the man at the end of the first “Invasion of the Body Snatchers” film. Calling out to the public…..
“They are trying to destroy you, you families, your children……”
Only to get the response “you are crazy”, “you are paranoid”, “you are drunk”……
The West is not dying a natural death – the West is being murdered.
The welfare state has done bad things, no question, as has the war on drugs. But “worse than slavery”? That’s nonsense.
“I’ll have those n*****s voting Democrat for the next 200 years”–LBJ
That’s not what the quote says though: it does not compare welfare to slavery, but rather specifically the effects of both on the institution of family – which are two completely different things.