The punchline

The New European thinks its cartoons are a selling point:
I disagree that Stanley Donwood’s cartoons are “fantastic”. The drawings are a tolerably executed pastiche of the style of 1950s cartoons, but there is no clever visual imagery; they merely depict one human being hitting another. Or try to depict it: in the first cartoon the chick’s arm looks too limp to have just knocked that big guy off his feet, but fear not, there is a flash to show that impact did indeed occur. In the second one the word SLAP performs the same function. If you like seeing pictures of your political opponents being hit and sworn at, you will like this!
As for the words, the “punchlines” are nothing but verbal supplements to the punches. Did I say “punchlines” in the plural? There is only one between the two of them. In “PUT THAT ON THE SIDE OF A BUS, FUCKWIT!”, the point is that upon the word “THAT” the woman returns the man’s Leave slogan back to him by hitting him, and in “HOW’S THIS FOR ‘WILL OF THE PEOPLE’ YOU EUROPHOBIC FUCK!”, the point is that upon the word “THIS” the woman returns the man’s Leave slogan back to him by hitting him. While the visual formula of a pretty young woman knocking seven bells out of a fat old man can be repeated ad infinitum, quite soon one is going to run out of Leave slogans and demonstrative pronouns.
Overall, I am not impressed. Nor am I that much bothered. I am confident that the readers of the New European will confine their beatings of Leavers to the realm of imagination; they have plenty of practice in living in a fantasy world after all.
To be honest, the claim made by Nigel Farage to Breitbart London that the cartoons are “glorifying violence against those who voted for Brexit” is a stretch. Both the initial hard-hitting cartoons and his pulling no punches in his objection to them are best seen as just part of the good old knockabout fun of politics. But, as the saying goes, those who live by the sword die by the sword. As it says in the Breitbart article, the New European has been having the vapours about stuff like “the direct correlation between political messaging and violence” since its foundation. In this very issue it has yet another piece saying that real world harm is done by images, in this case denouncing “the complicit culture of Lad’s mags”. It is entertaining to see it being slapped down for the very same offence.
“The New European” is a classic example of the alliance between the far left and big business – it is dominated by the far left (for example blaming the terrible fire in a Kensington tower block, that killed so many people, on “Austerity” – even though the building had just had millions of Pounds spent on it), but it is backed by big business interests – who want to keep their European Union contacts. the Corporate Welfare mutual backscratching that is the European Union system.
A similar situation can be seen in the United States – where far left political activity is funded by wealthy individuals (very wealthy – for example Mr George Soros) and big business interests (for example the “left coast” internet companies who support ever higher government spending in places like California confident that their particular companies will get sweet heart deals to avoid the higher taxes).
The wealthy individuals and big business interests who back things such as “The New European” are certain that they can “use” the far left for their own purposes – and they laugh at silly paupers like me who warn them that these people are dangerous.
I will not live to see these wealthy individuals and business interests exterminated by the far leftists they have backed for so long – but it is quite likely to happen. And it is very difficult to care about what is going to happen to the wealthy people in the West who back the far left (much the same thing that happened to the Duke of Orleans, the wealthiest man in France, after the Revolution he backed took place) – although vast numbers of innocent people are likely to be murdered as well.
Since I don’t live in Britain, I haven’t seen a lot of the slogans used in the Brexit campaigns. Thus, I had no idea that “Put that on the side of a bus” was a reference to Brexit at all. At least the other one has the word “Europhobic” to clue me in; otherwise, you could use it for any complaints about election results.
Even if the whole island sinks forever beneath the waves, as a direct and provable result of Brexit; it will still, on balance, be worth it. It’s such a delightful non cartoonish smack in the chops for so many people who have been begging for such a smack for so long, that even as the sharks move in, I’ll still be laughing.
Cayleygraph, the side of the bus thing was a reference to this.
Given that I do not subscribe to the UK’s state religion of NHS-worship, its only effect on me was to marginally decrease my desire to vote Leave, but I am probably not typical.
That figure of £350 million was widely disputed. I discussed the claim in this post made a couple of weeks before the referendum.