Samizdata quote of the day

· French affairs · Slogans & Quotations

Neo-Socialist Macron is ‘pro-free market’ like wolves are anti-sheep abortion.

The Dissident Frogman

October 27th, 2017 |

1 comment to Samizdata quote of the day

  • Paul Marks
    October 27, 2017 at 10:29 pm

    I do not really know enough about President Macron’s economic policies to make a judgement.

    I think the point the post is making is that President Macron just wants capitalist economy so he can tax it for government benefits and “public services”, and I suspect he would (in his own terminology) admit that.

