Two decades after the Guggenheim fell from the sky on Bilbao, the global arts establishment clings to the faith – and it is a faith, a belief with no empirical evidence to support it – that run-down cities can be healed by something called cultural regeneration: by building museums and galleries. The number of people unemployed and dependent on welfare in Bilbao has risen during those two decades. Like prayer or relics, it seems not to work.
Hm… Country and Western did pretty well for Branson, Missouri. How about a klezmer (Yiddish C&W) festival in Bilbao? 😛
Oy vey PPF!
Brings to mind Margate’s Turner gallery. I went to Margate with my family in the summer as my brother wanted to see the gallery. We got about 5 yards out of the train station before we saw a shirtless drunk run out of a pub with a bottle of vodka in his hand to chase after and threaten his girlfriend. As I said at the time, if you want to change Margate first you replace the people with gallery-goers then you get the galleries, not the other way around