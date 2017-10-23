We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata quote of the day

Slogans & Quotations

It is highly unsurprising that, if marginal tax rates are cut, the people who will benefit directly are those who actually pay the tax.

Opponents to rate cuts on these grounds are criticising tax changes on the basis that they do not help people who are already completely exempt from them. This is bizarre. It effectively implies that they are against all tax cuts, of any sort.

Ryan Bourne

October 23rd, 2017

3 comments to Samizdata quote of the day

  • Lee Moore
    October 23, 2017 at 11:30 pm

    Of course they’re against all tax cuts of any sort. Where has Mr Bourne been ?

  • Johnnydub
    October 23, 2017 at 11:39 pm

    Same as the “any tax exemption is a paid subsidy” bollocks….

  • Nicholas (Unlicenced Joker) Gray
    October 23, 2017 at 11:50 pm

    Here’s an idea! If no name for a comment is provided, then the first 30 characters are taken as the name of the comment. We have too many ‘Samizdata quote of the day’ headings.

