It is highly unsurprising that, if marginal tax rates are cut, the people who will benefit directly are those who actually pay the tax.
Opponents to rate cuts on these grounds are criticising tax changes on the basis that they do not help people who are already completely exempt from them. This is bizarre. It effectively implies that they are against all tax cuts, of any sort.
Of course they’re against all tax cuts of any sort. Where has Mr Bourne been ?
Same as the “any tax exemption is a paid subsidy” bollocks….
