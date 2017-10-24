Washington is a parasite that sucks the rest of the country dry. The counties surrounding Washington, D.C., have the highest per capita income of any metropolitan area in the country including New York, Hollywood and Silicon Valley. The unemployment rate is also the lowest of any large region in the country.
At least New York, Silicon Valley and Hollywood all produce something we need or enjoy. Washington produces red tape, taxes and new ways to handicap innovation on a daily basis.
While America staggers after its first lost decade (2007–17) and with a new lost decade set to begin (Japan, anyone?), Washington grows fat and rich. Trust me, the hotels and restaurants in town are jammed. No depression here.
– Jim Rickards. Not sure I’d agree with him on Hollywood but he is one of an apparently growing number of commentators who have noticed the parallels between the West’s current predicament and the Fall of the Western Roman Empire.
It is a feature, not a bug, of the growth of govt. There are a lot of progressives who bought their houses in the DC area 30 years ago, and are now sitting on enormous nest eggs/inheritances for their children. It is like Paris and London and Tokyo and Rome and Moscow. Power attracts money and talented people.
The US used to be the exception to the rule that the biggest city in any country was its capitol city. JFK used to say that Washington was a With the growth of the govt, we have growth of the metro area. If I had kept all the houses that I owned when I lived in DC, and just rented them out to cover the costs, I would be a multi-millionare now.
Of course, it is also the only capitol city in the west that is run by members of the least successful ethnic group in the country. For the benefit of the “Smart People”.
Much more than that! It also produces all sorts of social strife by what it promotes and subsidizes in education. It produces welfare dependency, and thus increased crime from the products of welfare dependency. It produces social strife, crime, lower wages, and vote fraud by promoting illegal mass immigration.
Washington is a very busy place.
Richards is, alas, a protectionist. But his book, Currency Wars, is good.