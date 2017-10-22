The United States wants Canada to end supply management, which impedes agricultural imports – dairy, eggs, and poultry. Canada’s trade negotiators and politicians steadfastly refuse, and in their defense of the policy call up an astounding piece of logic: that the less Canadians have, the richer we are.
Canada’s Agriculture Minister insists that supply management is an “excellent system” and that “to deal with anything else is simply a non-starter.” Supporters on the left argue that the policy is necessary to protect domestic farmers from unfair competition from American farmers who receive government subsidies.
Conservatives have argued the same. Current Parliament Member and former International Trade Minister, Ed Fast argued in a recent essay that America simply wants access to the Canadian market “to deal with its own problem of overproduction, to the detriment of Canadian farmers.”
Here is what all proponents of supply management are arguing: If we allow the Americans to send us milk, then their problem of overproduction becomes our problem. Don’t you see how problematic it is, how much poorer we will become if we allow them to send to us the fruits of their overproduction, and at a low price to boot? Don’t you see how much richer we would be if we had less milk?
‘Oh, Canada‘. I think that we can stop there.
Most countries have chosen to buffer and protect their food-producing sectors as a simple security measure. Damage your food production system, lose your country. Flooding a country’s food markets with dumped (underpriced) product is a great way to devastate food production systems and greatly weaken a country. This system has been in place in the USA since FDR pushed through the Ag Adjustment Act in 1933. The Canadians accomplished much the same thing through establishment of the Canadian Wheat Board, through which most ag output must be marketed.
Since then, both Canada and the USA have maintained highly coercive quotas and price support systems for agriculture. They’re both demanding that the other drop their own protection. Ain’t gonna happen.
This is a bargaining ploy only. No Midwest USA politician could survive messing with farm aid. Neither could any ag-area Canadian politician.
This is much like the Bombardier controversy – the American government is pushing back against a NAFTA regime that seems to have put more restrictions on American products than anyone else’s. Some might see this as a fight to impose more barriers to trade by shrinking the reach of NAFTA. It’s actually more of a push to equalize what barriers do exist.
Lau’s point here is facile. Canada could certainly benefit for a few years with the increase in dumped USA milk. Milk prices would drop for the Canadian consumer.
But only until the Canadian dairy system was bankrupt. At that point, do you believe that USA producers would maintain those very low prices?
I don’t. I think Canada would be f*cked.
(ETA: Consider this: The USA demand in this regard would be that Canada allows the USA dairy sector to do to Canadians what it doesn’t allow it to do to Americans. USA dairy could easily get rid of their overproduction by dropping prices in the USA – but that’s not allowed. So they want to do it to Canadians?)
Earlier this year, the Conservatives came within a hair of electing someone who made opposition to supply management a centrepiece of his campaign, which is impressive given that he came from the riding with the single highest number of dairy farmers in the country. Damn shame how that one turned out.
Bobby: You say that like American dairy producers are a single entity who cannot compete with each other, which is false. Also, the only reason Canadian milk is so expensive in the first place is the ridiculous cost of buying quota, which stops being an issue if SM goes away.
Is that because Canadians could not possibly set up dairy farms if prices rose to make them economically viable?
Have their been any examples of a company (or country!) producing something so cheaply so as to become a monopoly and then increasing prices and forcing customers to pay more over time than they saved from the low prices? I’m calling this an economic myth.
The USA pricing and allotment system, in many ways, converts them into a single noncompetitive entity. That’s what I meant with the ETA portion of the second comment. Once they’re price-fixed, competition is limited. The system is designed to inhibit competition. That’s its main goal.
But the main point of my diatribe wasn’t to extoll one system over another, or to argue for or against the current NAFTA regime. It was to point out that the OP article was an overly simplistic and facile mistreatment of the controversy that can only set in the minds of readers a complete misunderstanding of what truly is a complex issue. Joking that someone considers having less milk to be an enrichment completely misses what is actually happening.
If I’m understanding your point correctly, I’ll throw OPEC in here.
Once a dairy herd is bankrupt and gone – i.e., the herd is dead and sold off – the time required to develop and raise a replacement herd – time without profit – can be measured in years, especially if the entire area industry is weak. It’s not the same as “oh, look, widget prices are up, let’s make some widgets.”
I’m not advancing an anti-markets view here. The USA and Canada both have entrenched anti-market ag systems, for reasons that can be both defended and condemned. They’re just fighting for position. I’m simply saying that the article misses the point in order to create a punchline.
More likely, the Canadian farmer just buys cows from the USA or Europe to take advantage of improbably high milk prices. Or alternatively, Canada just starts buying milk from the gazillion other global over-producers.
Oh no! Another country is going to sell us stuff dirt cheap, subsidised by their own taxpayers!
Truly, campaigns against ‘dumping’ are the most witless of them all.
Bobby B:
Consider this: The USA demand in this regard would be that Canada allows the USA dairy sector to do to Canadians what it doesn’t allow it to do to Americans. USA dairy could easily get rid of their overproduction by dropping prices in the USA – but that’s not allowed.
Of course, the American price support system should be dismantled as well.
If we’re speaking entirely of economics, then, certainly.
But there’s a national security aspect to this issue that shouldn’t be ignored. It might be cheaper for us to procure our nuclear weapons from Chinese manufacturers than to build our own, but there are reasons divorced from price advantage that keep us from doing this.
But unlike nuclear weapons, milk and cars and a majority of other things can safely be purchased from multiple sources.
This is more like it:
