The Guardian‘s Owen Jones asked the following question on Twitter:
How quickly should anti-LGBTQ rail tycoon and SNP donor Brian Souter’s assets be nationalised by a Labour Government?
The mask slips
Natalie Solent (Essex) · Civil liberty & Regulation · Economics, Business & Globalization · Transport · UK affairs
October 4th, 2017 |
Would that be the same Owen Jones who objects to criticism of Venezuela?
Well, the good side of this is that I find myself defending the free speech rights and property rights of a Scottish Nationalist Party donor, and that is certainly evidence of disinterested support for these causes on my part. 🙂
The man-boy pundit thinks the personal wealth of those whose opinions differ from his should be seized by the State. I think there’s a name for that form of tyranny. Can’t quite remember what it’s called though…
Scratching my head here. So Mr Jones is so upset at someone for having certain beliefs that he is encouraging others to deprive him of his property.
Now, the UK’s head of Stasi thought-crime persecutions has written in the Guardian that:
“Hate crime of any form is not only damaging for individuals but also for society as a whole, where it sows seeds of division and intolerance. Left unchallenged, even low-level offending can subsequently fuel the kind of dangerous hostility that has been plastered across our media in recent days. That is why countering it is vital for society and a priority for the CPS.”
Mr Jones is motivated by hate. He is justifying theft. And his comments were published online.
Actually it’s probably not that confusing. People who read or write for the Guardian are protected. Everyone else needs to watch themselves.
It is a closed question as it presumes a range of answers, but no ‘Never’ option, and by referring to Mr Souter as an ‘SNP donor’ it is inextricably linked to Scottish national origin and seems to imply hatred as defined by the PTB. I think that I should refer it to Police Scotland, how can I resist my inner Sauron?
I hate the image of Mr Jones snivelling in an Edinburgh police station cell.
Not well-schooled in British press roles at all, but doesn’t Jones have a long hard slog ahead of him trying to make the left-left stop hating him for sympathizing with the attempted ouster of Corbyn a year or so ago?
His comment above seems like something someone would say if they were trying to win back communist love.