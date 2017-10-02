“Only in Spain is a man’s mistress uglier than his wife.”

So goes an old Portuguese saying, I was told. With the violence of the Spanish State towards the organisation of a referendum on independence for Catalonia, declared to be against the Spanish Constitution, which refers to the indissoluble unity of the Spanish nation, as well as adding in lots of social justice evil, the ugliness of the Spanish State is quite clear.
My first reaction to the Spanish State’s conduct was that this was the best way of going about winning a battle and losing a war. The Spanish Prime Minister, Rajoy, is of the Popular Party, often described as heirs to Franco, but they are more simply the ‘not-socialist, not-communist’ Spanish party. Rajoy seems to have the attitude and beard of a Communist in power. Quite why the powers-that-be did not simply say that the Referendum was void, not properly conducted, biased in favour of independence and having the sampling error that any unofficial poll would have, with mostly only those dedicated to taking part doing do, and hacked by the Russians, is a mystery. It could have ignored it and got along with surcharging the officials involved for wasting public money, but bear in mind that after Franco’s death, the officials responsible for scrutinising increases in public spending were sacked.
The only part of Spain that has, so I understand, actually ever voted, on a limited franchise, to be in Spain is Ceuta. Ceuta was Portuguese from 1415 and after King Sebastian‘s insane expedition into Morocco left the Portuguese throne vacant and Spain annexed Portugal until 1640, when the Portuguese rose for their independence. At this point Catalonia also rose, but was defeated. Ceuta opted to join Spain. So here we are 377 years later, with a dodgy referendum against a dodgy central government. Given yesterday’s events, I wonder how many minds have changed thinking that the mistress of independence is more attractive than the bullying bride Spain?
Maybe it’s different in Europe, but here in the USA, our press have given us almost no basis for understanding the motivations of the various actors.
I can understand the immediate reaction of, how dare those scum interfere with people seeking liberty, but I have no understanding whatsoever of what led the people of Catalonia to seek independence. Who are the good guys in that mess? Who are the bad guys?
Is this similar to a conservative Texas talking about seceding from an overly liberal USA, or is it closer to socialist California seeking to secede from Trump’s America?
Does Spain unfairly tax or burden Catalonia? Are Catalonians trying to steal from Spain resources that properly belong to all of Spain? These aren’t subjects that attract much discussion or coverage here.
If anyone can recommend any (English-language) reading that sheds light on this, I’d be thankful. What I’ve found so far hasn’t been helpful.