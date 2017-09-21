The Chinese-Russian alliance is a Clear and Present Danger to the West

The joint Chinese-Russian naval exercises presently going on in the northern Pacific are presented as normal “we do this every year” – but they are clearly an anti American move, threatening Japan and in support of North Korea. Although perhaps not the present dictator of North Korea – the Chinese-Russian alliance may have someone else in mind for this role.
From Europe (the Baltic States, and the Ukraine, and everywhere else), to the Middle East (the joint Chinese-Russian alliance with the Islamic Republic of Iran and associated irregular forces such as the “Party of God” in Lebanon and Syria), to the Far East and the Pacific, the alliance of the People’s Republic of China and Mr Putin’s Russia is a Clear and Present Danger to the West.
And everyone, apart from powerless people, is ignoring this danger. Mr Putin is not going anywhere – and he was trained, over many years, to hate the West – not for ideological reasons (he is not a Marxist), but simply as an opponent who-must-be-defeated (the endless agitprop attacks from “RT” against the West show the obsession of Mr Putin). And the regime in China is thought of as a wonderful business opportunity, in spite of the fact that this mercantalist regime has run up massive trade surpluses for many years now – crippling the West with debt which the West has used to finance CONSUMPTION not productive investment. The People’s Republic of China’s true nature as an extremely aggressive nationalistic (Han Chinese ethnic supremacist) dictatorship bent on military modernisation and endless expansion taking-over-ever-more-lands-and-seas, is still not really understood. The PRC is not a big version of Taiwan – it is a ruthless dictatorship, bent upon expansion.
Of course the rising power of China is not in the long term interests of Russia – but Mr Putin is myopic, his training has given him the view that the West is the great enemy of Russia. He is focused on this mythical threat – and ignores the real long term threat, the People’s Republic of China. Indeed he is locked in an alliance with the PRC against the West.
It seems to me that if the Chinese were smart, they would not object to a unified Korea under South Korean control. Let the South spend resources dealing with the North the way West Germany had to integrate East Germany. Yes, that would put a “capitalist” power on their border, and reduce opportunities for sanctions-busting graft, but the alternative is a war, a flow of refugees, and maybe Japan and South Korea deciding to get nukes.
America is a threat to America. Russia and China are more naturally enemies, despite their respective Communist regimes. But USG foreign policy has been akin to a bully in the schoolyard. And so far, no one has permitted Trump to stray from the anti-Russian script.
The USSR was Upper Volta with rockets. Russia is Burkina Faso with rockets.
China is indeed a mercantilist dictatorship. Whether it can survive is a moot point. The empty cities and vast overproduction of steel point to massive misallocation of resources.
The USA and the rest of the west do have a huge trade defecit with China. They send us stuff, and we send them promises to pay them back sometime. Maybe that time will never come, maybe the Fed will print a trillion dollar bill to “pay” it, who knows?
Putin has taken Russia down the rabbit hole of a miserable, nationalistic dictatorship. That is very sad for the Russian people, but they are not a threat.
The Chinese have a lot of money and are throwing their weight around, but we may find that their authoritarian state collapses, as it has throughout history, before too long.
The EU will continue to contemplate its navel.
We live in interesting times.