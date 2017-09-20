Some lies are long a-dying

Future historians will doubtless be wary of books on the history of the Negro in the United States when they find the word “Negro” being displaced by the word “Black” in the 1960s and 1970s – just as they are wary of books on German history in the era when the word “Aryan” became fashionable. … The history of the Negro American began to be chronicled, and was being well-chronicled, before “Black” became fashionable. … The “Black Studies” movement has tended to inflame the subject without proportionately illuminating it, and has become the Trojan Horse of a new racism.
(Daniel Boorstein, ‘The Democratic Experience’, 1973)
It’s more than 40 years since Daniel wrote this – and less than 4 since I first saw “All Lives Matter” called racist by those who shout “Black Lives Matter”.
– I’ve read minutes of meetings of tiny lefty groups in Victorian London where other members patiently explained to Karl Marx that his theories had flaws. Since then, the world has been force-fed a huge slice of socialism. You might have thought it died in the 90’s – or at least transmogrified into watermelonish (green on the outside, red on the inside) environmentalism, but Sanders and Corbyn want to put us back on the straight stuff.
– In late 1991, before the first gulf war faded and the recession kicked in, I recall a UK article explaining why the Democratic presidential hopefuls were being called (by their unhappy US media friends) “the seven dwarfs”. It listed the failings of each in turn; 5th on the list came Clinton, whose dwarfishness was because of slease and even more because “The Democrats know that more slease is coming on the Clintons.” (‘Clintons’, plural, even then, IIRC.) Well, that was true, but across-the-pond had 8 years of Clintons and just missed having a second helping.
When mainsteam media like you, your lies are long a-dying. The new racism (anti-semitic, like the old) is still on its first growth cycle. I am so ready to reach Boorstein’s future when historians will “doubtless” doubt it.
[Boorstein’s quote is on page 648 of the Pheonix Press 2000 paperback edition]
From Negro to Colored (in the US spelling) to Black to African-American to People of Color
I am willing to make a reasonable effort to refer to anyone by whatever term they prefer, so long as I am not being asked to betray my own convictions in the use a term. None of the above do that, although given that one of the arguments made for each new term as it came into fashion was that it was best at influencing white people to not be racist, I’d say that “Black” was best at that job, being a simple parallel to “white”.
But it scarcely matters which of them is actually best, even if we could decide what “best” means. The point is to keep the slang used by the cool kids ahead of the uncool kids’ pathetic attempts to keep up.
There is something drastically wrong with any group that has to change its name every five or ten years.
Relatedly, you can’t trust anything written about Islam after about 2001, because most of the more recent stuff sandpapers the rough or difficult edges.
Back when I was in high school, I remember watching The Flip Wilson Show when guest George Carlin confessed to being confused about the changing signals on this matter. “You know,” he said, “ten years ago, it was, ‘Who you callin’ “black!?”‘” (mimes punching someone) “Baboom! Now it’s, ‘Who you callin’ “negro!?”‘ Baboom!”
Yeah, you could actually joke about stuff like that on network TV back then.
Natalie,
Don’t use racial labels at all perhaps – the colour of your skin has no identifiable value in telling you anything about a person, unless you are a genealogist.
Ellen,
It’s not the members of the group – it’s those trying to control them through their identity. The changes in name are simply a result of old groups trying to retain control and new groups trying to assert control through an identity with no fixed meaning (you can’t do the same with a nationality identity, or even gender) and therefore new formulations coming in vogue to allow the true believers to be identified by their use of the correct term.
“inflame the subject without proportionately illuminating it” is a wonderful phrase.
Watchman, your first paragraph is ludicrous. “no identifiable value”? That is simply preposterous. It all depends upon context. It’s extremely valuable if I’m describing a crime suspect, for example, and in countless other circumstances, too.
Your second paragraph, however, makes a good point.
Of course the media are racialist (“racist”) otherwise they would not obsess about how much “ethnic minorities” (as collective groups) were earning or what percentage of X group was in what jobs.
But because it is racialism of the “left” (Frankfurt School of Marxism racialism), not of the “right” the racialism is supposedly O.K.
Ditto the media obsession with what “women” (as a collective group – not individuals in individual jobs) are being paid, and what percentage of women (as a collective group) are in what jobs.
It is not even honest egalitarianism (if there is such a thing as honest egalitarianism) – as when men are disadvantaged (as in the “family law” system) the media could not care less, and nor do they care that fewer boys than girls now do well at school or go to university – this does not offend their egalitarian sensibilities, any more than women living longer than men offends their egalitarianism.
As for racialism.
Normally one would measure who was being killed and who was being driven out.
But if one points out that far more white Americans are killed by black Americans than the other way round – one is called a Nazi.
Ditto if one points out who has been driven out of so many American cities over many decades – call Ethnic Cleansing “White Flight” and one can BLAME THE VICTIMS.
Of course it is demented to blame all black people for the actions of the “Black Panthers”, “Black Lives Matter” and other racialist groups – black people are INDIVIDUALS.
But it is also demented to blame all white people for the actions of the KKK and other racialist groups – as white people are also INDIVIDUALS.
The education system denies this – with their, Frankfurt School of Marxism, definition of racialism as a “Power Structure” and a matter of “White Privilege”.
Negro, (Latin for black), ni***r, negro again, colored people, black again, Afro-American, black again, people of color, (Oprah’s favorite), African American, and yet again black. If you call People of Color, Colored People by mistake, its your ass.
The idea is that each of these terms gain negative connotation. Perhaps people should ask where the connotation comes from. For example, when people say, ‘skill level: Asian’, its not a pejorative.
Changing labels is ridiculous. We no longer have pets. We have animal companions. Watches are out. Now we have time pieces. The list goes on.
Natalie wrote, ” I am willing to make a reasonable effort to refer to anyone by whatever term they prefer, so long as I am not being asked to betray my own convictions in the use a term.”
I don’t use African American because I dislike being called a European American. I’m an American. Full Stop. Have you noticed how American PCers don’t know how to address black UKers?