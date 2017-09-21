We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
 
  »

A parable for our times?

· Sui generis

September 21st, 2017 |

11 comments to A parable for our times?

  • Patrick Crozier
    September 21, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    While I get the parable bit I am afraid I find my attention is drawn to the brickwork. The shade and style of brickwork is identical both inside and outside the stone arch. Now, AIUI, matching brickwork is more or less impossible so that implies that both bits were done at the same time. So, the entrance was always blocked up assuming that the arch and brickwork were put in place at the same time. I suppose it is possible that there was an original wall, that it was demolished but the archway retained and new brickwork put in place. Maybe, by I struggle to imagine what catastrophe would have caused this to happen.

    Or maybe it was Photoshopped.

  • Perry de Havilland (London)
    September 21, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    I suppose it is possible that there was an original wall, that it was demolished but the archway retained and new brickwork put in place

    Exactly so.

  • Julie near Chicago
    September 21, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    Hm. Patrick:

    A Parable for Our Times … Fake News.

  • Mr Ed
    September 21, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    It looks to me as if the porch (to me, an arch is ‘pointier’) was salvaged from somewhere and grafted on to the wall, perhaps seeking to mock the original institution it came from, and those who supported it, but maybe, like Rockwell, or am I just paranoid?

  • Julie near Chicago
    September 21, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    Hmph. Perry, if you think I’m gonna give up my theory just because —

  • Cynwulf
    September 21, 2017 at 10:20 pm

    An apt parable for sure, as it’s perfectly ok for major politicians to say “the future is female”

  • bobby b
    September 21, 2017 at 10:41 pm

    A Parable For OUR Times?

    Sure.

    We’re men now. Boyhood is gone and will not return. Time to grow up.

    (Alternate parable: Why all of my friends from grade school had flat noses.)

  • Molly
    September 21, 2017 at 11:07 pm

    We’re men now

    We are?

  • bobby b
    September 21, 2017 at 11:26 pm

    Well, yeah, obvious problem, but I couldn’t figure out how to slide it in without sounding just outrageously SJWish.

    How about “we boys are men now”?

  • Cristina
    September 21, 2017 at 11:51 pm

    What a wonderful time to have sons!
    Never before had it been so easy to teach young boys to despise everything progressive.

