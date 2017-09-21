|
|
A parable for our times?
September 21st, 2017 |
|
While I get the parable bit I am afraid I find my attention is drawn to the brickwork. The shade and style of brickwork is identical both inside and outside the stone arch. Now, AIUI, matching brickwork is more or less impossible so that implies that both bits were done at the same time. So, the entrance was always blocked up assuming that the arch and brickwork were put in place at the same time. I suppose it is possible that there was an original wall, that it was demolished but the archway retained and new brickwork put in place. Maybe, by I struggle to imagine what catastrophe would have caused this to happen.
Or maybe it was Photoshopped.
Exactly so.
Hm. Patrick:
A Parable for Our Times … Fake News.
It looks to me as if the porch (to me, an arch is ‘pointier’) was salvaged from somewhere and grafted on to the wall, perhaps seeking to mock the original institution it came from, and those who supported it, but maybe, like Rockwell, or am I just paranoid?
Hmph. Perry, if you think I’m gonna give up my theory just because —
An apt parable for sure, as it’s perfectly ok for major politicians to say “the future is female”
Quite, Cynwulf
A Parable For OUR Times?
Sure.
We’re men now. Boyhood is gone and will not return. Time to grow up.
(Alternate parable: Why all of my friends from grade school had flat noses.)
We are?
Well, yeah, obvious problem, but I couldn’t figure out how to slide it in without sounding just outrageously SJWish.
How about “we boys are men now”?
What a wonderful time to have sons!
Never before had it been so easy to teach young boys to despise everything progressive.