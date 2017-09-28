So what should we do about North Korea?

By “we” I mean the American government of course.
Let’s try some Q and A:
Does North Korea currently possess the means to destroy cities in South Korea, Japan and even the United States?
I’m guessing that’s a “no”. My understanding is that building a missile is one thing, building an atomic bomb another thing and combining the two really difficult.
If not, are they likely to acquire those means any time soon?
Well, they seem to have spent a hell of a long time just getting to this stage. So, it could be a while yet.
Were they to acquire them how likely would they be to use them?
I suppose the question here is whether or not the threat of instant nuclear annihilation would deter them. The point is that the Norks are atheists. They do not have a heaven to go to. They want to receive their rewards in this world. There is no upside to being nuked. So, they can be deterred.
Of course, I say they are atheists but their system of government is clearly a hereditary monarchy. Monarchies tend to have gods attached. But as yet (to the best of my knowledge) the Norks haven’t come up with a heaven. But when they do… watch out.
So, the best approach is probably to do nothing and let deterrence do its thing?
Probably. Of course, it doesn’t have to be the US doing the deterring. Japan and South Korea could do much the same, after they had developed nuclear weapons of course.
Getting back to this god stuff, the Iranians aren’t atheists are they?
No they’re not. And they believe in heaven. And they believe they would go to heaven if they nuked Israel. And rumour has it that the Norks are helping them with the tech. But my guess is that the Israelis have the means to deal with this threat before it becomes serious.
So, what you’re saying is that the US’s best approach is to do nothing?
Yes, I guess I am.
I would just add that it is remarkable how difficult smaller tyrannies find it to replicate 60-year old technology.
But just to be on the safe side, since both North Korea and Iran hate our guts and have (or in Iran’s case, soon will have) nuclear weapons, AND the most likely delivery system for these nukes would be via ship or having them smuggled in to the US, we ought to unilaterally and publicly declare “We’re not sure when or where the next nuclear explosion will occur in the world. But we can guarantee that the 2nd and 3rd bombs will be about 30 minutes later, in Pyongyang and Tehran.”
“But my guess is that the Israelis have the means to deal with this threat before it becomes serious.”
IN Syria’s case, Israel has already done it – twice. But North Korea is out of range of the Israeli Air Force, so they won’t be able to do much about it.
There’s always an ‘if‘. Like Galtieri ought to have asked himself between whiskies “What if I go to war against a country whose Armed Forces are headed by men who are: A veteran of Normandy, a veteran of the Battle of the North Cape, A pilot who went 10 times over Berlin in a Lancaster, all reporting to a veteran of the Arctic and Malta convoys?‘.
Yes they do, they are in it. The late Kim Il Sung is the Eternal President of the country, so there must be some life after death, although socialism is really death before death.
So with the Norks, cut off food aid and they will all starve, eventually, unless they bring forward Bonfire Night to a time of their choosing.
With Iran:
I understand that there is a ‘hastener’ faction in Iran who believe that the occulted or hidden One will reappear in Mecca but they need to cover the world with fire first, but not all of them take it quite so seriously. So some might be a little bit wary of ‘testing the manual’ as it were (in both senses).
If I thought the Norks were serious, I guess I would suggest that a least bad scenario would be a massive tactical strike, with a focus on their nuke infrastructure and artillery etc. and let them pick over their own ruins.
And the benefits of taking out the Norks is that it would encourager les autres to consider how badly they want to go down the same road, and that includes Sir Michael Fallon threatening Boeing.
“Does North Korea currently possess the means to destroy cities in South Korea…
I’m guessing that’s a “no”.”
False. Of course they can do that to Seoul have with conventional weapons and chemical weapons.
South Korea, yes. No nukes needed, they have plenty of artillery to do it.
The last two commenters beat me to it. Of course NK has the ability to destroy Seoul; they have a massive conventional military and Seoul is only 50 miles from the DMV. And people tend to forget just how large Seoul is: it has 30 million people. That’s more than 3 times the size of New York. Even using conventional weapons the carnage would be unimaginable. They could also do significant damage to Japan, although nowhere near as much.
And you’re being incredibly naive. They already have atomic bombs and apparently have just exploded a hydrogen bomb. That’s an order of magnitude more difficult than a “simple” uranium bomb. And obviously they have missiles capable of reaching far beyond Japan (although probably not to the US mainland. Yet.). But if they have the capability of building a hydrogen bomb I would not be so dismissive of their ability to mount an atomic bomb on a missile.
Moreover, they don’t need to use a missile to do an incredible amount of harm to the US: just detonate a couple of atomic bombs at altitude over the US and our entire electric grid is down, possibly for years. All electronics fried. No communications. No functioning automobiles (they’re all computers on wheels now). Hundreds of millions would starve to death or die in the inevitable riots. To my mind, this is the most significant risk posed by the Norks. (Iran and islamic terrorists, too.) Would NK use its weapons thus? Hell, yes. We might not even be able to prove that they were responsible with sufficient certitude to justify a nuclear response (assuming that we even retained the capability, which we probably would).
I am not as sanguine as you about the virtue of patience. I can make a strong argument for a preemptive nuclear strike.
That’s the biggest problem in my mind. When anyone from any other country speaks about options concerning NK, they always seem to be giving the USA advice, and never saying “here’s what WE should do.”
Do they have a god? Doesn’t matter. The people of NK hardly figure into this equation, except to the extent that they don’t revolt and change government, and my impression is that this is tough to do on 1800 calories per day. In Kim Jong-Un’s mind, he’s already a god. Heaven is wherever he is.
I think the best predictor of what NK is going to do involves whether or not Kim Jong-Un feels that he is losing or gaining face. Nothing else seems to matter to him – face controls his thinking. (Since his face – his fearsomeness – is part of what keeps his population subservient, there may be some validity to this outlook.)
And, NK can certainly, today, wreak havoc across all of SK, across much of Japan and some of China, and on a good day he could (without any real precision) likely kill millions in the USA. Our west coast is fairly densely populated. (Insert “dense Californians” joke here.) He only has to hit somewhere inside a 500-mile circle, or he can simply ship something over in a container and take out a port city.
We need to sell Japan a nuclear program, prod Australia into taking a larger role in containing NK, convince the SKoreans that they need to figure out what they want, and make it clear that we will sit back and watch unless something wicked this way comes, in which case we’ll turn NK into a glazed doughnut.
Yes, of course the best approach to North Korea is to leave it alone. The same applies to Iran.
Every single bit of your logic circuit is faulty.
The conclusion isn’t insane, but how you got there certainly was.
Bottom line, China is the key to North Korea. The Norks wouldn’t last six months without China propping them up. But China won’t stand for a reunited Korea on its border, much less a US allied one. So the Norks will continue. And yes, they can pretty well wipe out fifty million south Koreans without even resorting to nukes. So there’s that.
Iran is a delicate nut. They’ve pretty much centered their culture around hating the US and Israel. That won’t go away, and the Israelis are nowhere near being able to handle that problem. Iran only needs three basic nukes to eradicate all of Israel. Israel can’t possibly do similar damage to a country the size of Iran. Iran is using their ten-year pause on the nuclear program to perfect their missile program, which means the shit hits the fan in about 2030.
True, North Korea can be deterred. Or bought off, more accurately. But remember what Kipling said about Dane-Geld. If North Korea can extract tribute by implied threat because it has nuclear weapons, other gangster regimes will follow suit. (North Korea is already dealing with Iran to enable that gang to get nukes.)
That means multiple gangster regimes with continued horrors as permanent features of the world scene. And it seems probable that one of these gangs will sell nukes to non-state actors, including terrorists. (Maybe not the boss gangsters, but some greedy underlings in the crew.) Or give them nukes, out of shared hatred of the terrorists’ target.
Then the TSWRHTF.
I wonder how widespread this view is throughout their society. You’re correct in that their ruling clique is built up around this, but some speak of a maximum 30% buy-in of this attitude amongst the people.
If this is so, then they have a better chance of a societal change driven from within than do the poor North Koreans, who stand little to no chance of affecting the plans of their Supreme Leader.
The Iranians I know enjoyed the heck out of their period of Westernization, and claim that their countrymen, if asked, would choose lopsidedly to go back to 1978.
But doing nothing was Obama’s policy! Obama was a Democrat, and therefore we have to do something!
The problem from my POV is that the consequences of our (US) policy are not balanced. If North Korea is rational, the status quo prevails. If irrational, my country dies, at least in its current form. We HAVE to ensure that the latter possibility does not exist. The debate then becomes not how to influence North Korea’s actions, but how best to ensure that it cannot act. I frankly am at a loss, because I can’t see an answer that doesn’t result in several million dead. I would rather that they not be American, but the guilt in so choosing will be immense and lasting.
Wrong conclusions above.
The only rational course of action is a targeted nuke strike on NK as soon as possible, and get rid of that regime. Then do the same with Iran. And Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan. There is no merit in gambling that they are not insane.
@Mr Ed “and that includes Sir Michael Fallon threatening Boeing”
So you want to oppose the threat of trade sanctions with the threat of nuclear obliteration of a close ally.
That seems balanced.
You might want to include Canada in that threat too, because after all, they have the larger stake in Bombardier.
If NK is rational and will continue to be forever then a nuclear deterrent will contain them.
If they are crazy then you have to take out their capability sooner rather than later, or more riskily degrade them economically and then take it out. That won’t happen because no one will be thanked for killing only 100,000 people instead of a counter factual million.
If they are rational now, but this might change, then what you need is a mad man in the Whitehouse bent on nuking NK pre-emptively. If NK believe this is going to happen then they must surely capitulate.
The problem with the last scenario is that Trump is not mad and despite the tough talk everyone knows he won’t strike first. What I think Trump is doing is creating a small window of doubt just in case Kim Jung Un can’t stomach any risk of being killed at all.
Probably the best tactic then under the rational-now-but-maybe-not-forever scenario is to reward the regime for disarming. Trump may be doing this as well in a combined strategy. Which would be typical of his win many ways approach. Threaten him, degrade his capability, but then grant him some begrudging but genuine respect if the threat doesn’t work. This is a ‘pacing and leading’ approach. Trump is probably the only person in the world who could pull this off, probably with the help of Dennis Rodman and involving bizarre demonstrations of respect that no one else would even consider.
My hypothesis that Trump is a political genius will be well tested by the NK problem. So far I’ve seen no evidence that the hypothesis is wrong.