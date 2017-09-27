On how hard-earned skills become redundant and why that’s not a reason for intervention

As a side-issue to the recent decision by London’s TFL [Transport for London] to stiff Uber for alleged safety concerns (please try not to laugh at the back), it occurs to me that there are various reasons why people across the spectrum, including Tories, seem quite fine with the ban (it may be that Uber will do some sort of deal and get back into business in London, mind). One seems to be a sort of fogeyish dislike of Uber (it’s American, which is vulgar, and relies on newfangled tech that some people don’t understand, such as apps, and satellites, etc); another seems to be “fuck-the-consumer-why-can’t-they-use-the-night bus?” level of grumpy nastiness, and another is a sort of feigned, or maybe real, worry about the loss of a set of skills (learning the streets of London by heart). I regard the first two reasons as so fatuous as to not be worth responding to. The latter, however, does interest me.
Consider, a standard Marxist argument, and indeed one not just associated with Marx but even early classical economics (the Labour Theory of Value) It holds that the value which a provider of a service/product should receive is linked to his labour, his effort and skill (learned via effort), not simply the interplay of demand and supply. There are, of course, all manner of problems with it: you cannot simply work out whether a skilled worker is worth X or Y times more than an unskilled one – there is no formula to do this. Second, resource allocation is impossible if the amount paid for Y or X is based not on the relative differences in wants and scarcities of something, but labour, instead. The marginalist revolution in economics, which broke in the 19th Century and which seems to have passed Marxists by, points out that the subtle differences in the subjective preferences of people for this or that are what drive economic exchange. Prices are signals; a labour theory of value leaves out the vital signalling function of prices, which is why an economy driven by such a theory breaks down, with shortages of much-wanted goods over here, and a glut of not-wanted stuff over there (evidence: socialist countries throughout history).
It may be a bummer for the taxi drivers of black cabs who have spent ages learning the streets of London by heart – getting “the knowledge” – to find that satnav and apps have driven a stake into their business model and potential sources of earnings, and be forced to get all those newfangled gizmos and compete with a chap from Hounslow who is second-generation Indian and who cannot name the first-11 team sheet of your favourite soccer team. But in a free market, technology and innovation means the customer isn’t paying for the effort to acquire a skill, but the outcome of it. And that seems a tough argument to sell, but it is nevertheless correct.
On a related note, this essay by Jeff Tucker of FEE about marginal utility and human happiness is brilliant. I shared it on social media and people who might not normally give a crap about such ideas said how much they liked it. Economic wisdom can spread in mysterious ways!
I feel a pang for the cabbies, and at the coming loss of the London tradition of “the Knowledge”. However their situation is not much different from that of the drivers of Hansom cabs, with their hard-earned skill in driving and managing their horses, when it became clear that automobiles would supplant them.
You could argue that part of the ‘social contract’, adherence to which allows order to be maintained, is that a person’s relative position in society should not be interfered with. Clearly both immigration and technological change does interfere with it. Immigration puts downwards pressure on wages for low skilled work, as does technology (although not just low skilled work), and it also increases competition for public goods.
Part of the rise of the alt-right relates to an anger of a ‘betrayal’ by the ‘establishment’. They have breached the social contract.
I have some sympathy with this at least as it relates to immigration. I don’t see the current situation, at least in the US, as tenable.
Not so for technology, as it can enable low skilled labour as well as compete with it; indeed this is the case with the satnav. It can also make highly skilled labour redundant.
Also, there is a link in this post to the previous post about whether a well rounded education is necessary. Clearly it is beneficial for everyone to learn the basic skills needed, mainly reading, in order to retrain.
“But in a free market, technology and innovation means the customer isn’t paying for the effort to acquire a skill, but the outcome of it.”
Well then, that throws the U.S. “free” k-12, plus most of the subsequent “higher” education industrial complex, RIGHT into the “special/ protected” garbage heap.
Let’s have a look at National “Human Resource” interpretations while we’re at it, shall we?
Sometimes automation is just a cult. For example I know one local enterprise that spent a very large sum of money on an automatic parking system that horribly failed (for example it can not tell the difference between wedding guests who arrive to the enterprise and ordinary customers who arrive to the enterprise – and the exit system often did not work at all). It has been replaced by another very expensive automatic system – which also does not work. The enterprise is now making a massive loss (because few weddings are held there any more and ordinary customers are also well down on the past – partly because of the awful parking system). But at least the person who was replaced by the automatic system (the system that did not work, which was replaced by another system which also does not work) now has more time to type samizdata comments. But one can not make a living doing that.
Still generally automation is a good idea for a business – even if the old men whose skills are no longer required have to self terminate. For example one could not just carry on with “handloom weavers” – spinning was mechanised (thus creating a temporary boom for the handloom weavers), but eventually it was obvious weaving would be mechanised as well. The handloom weavers did not go off and “retrain” as poets or rocket scientists or something (let us be honest – old men do not “retrain” we die). But there was nothing that could reasonably be done about that.
As for black cab drivers – it is not their lives that are at risk (they are not going to have to self terminate or anything like that), they just resent having to live on less money.
Oh dear, how sad, never mind. I wish I had their problem.
Not necessarily, as there will be a need for people to be educated to come up with more gizmos, although not necessarily by the current state-run ed. complex in many Western nations.
morsjon: They have breached the social contract. “They” being anyone who comes up with a cost-reducing, pro-efficiency, pro-consumer choice idea and business model, right? At one point in New York City, it cost up to a million bucks to buy a licenced yellow cab taxi permit from City Hall, a form of rent-seeking revenue generation that puts the guys in Palermo to shame. The idea that the restrictive practices of, say, cab drivers are part of any damned social contract is absurd on its face. Who gave out the right in any contract that such a restrictive, guild practice should be immune from competition?
Uber is disproportionately represented by immigrants who found they could earn more money doing this and being self-employed. Far from damaging any “social contract”, the entrepreneurial vigour displayed by such disruptive business models and the employment of people able to get on in life actually makes society stronger, not weaker, overall. And I am sure there are plenty who read this website who have had old-style taxi drivers charge them over the odds for taking the “scenic route” with no chance of redress. Uber has put that sort of nonsense to the margins. Good.
Any of the arguments now doing the rounds about the evils of technology could, for example, have been applied to just about any innovation over the past few hundred years. No doubt all those farm workers smashing threshing machines in early 19th Century England thought that the inventor of those evil gizmos were breaking a “social contract”.
I’m not defending it. But there is a logic to it. Ultimately self-serving of course but you can abstract from this to a principle.
And, whatever the value of upholding this aspect of the social contract is, in my view, outweighed by the lifting out of poverty of the poor, made possible by technology and immigration.
Morsjon,
Forgive me if my language was rough. The problem is that there is a great deal of this sort of claim made – that part of the population accepts some sort of restrictive practice etc in exchange for not having certain other issues around. I am not even sure these days that such a notion of “social contract” makes sense with regard to anti-competitive practices where there so obviously is a narrow self interest involved. One might even argue that support for the right to buy/sell without the external, coercive intrusion of the State is what a social contract, in the John Locke/Enlightenment sense, actually is.
I suppose the problem with the concept of the social contract is that a contract is only binding if you sign it – it cannot apply without opting in. And therefore any use of this terminology to apply to someone who does not like the idea, and to therefore limit choice to that person, is nothing to do with a contract and everything to do with other people imposing their choices on the individual.
The “labour theory of value” leaves out a LOT of phenomena that give value to things, from human nature to finance to government regulation, to human ingenuity. It is a theory that a precocious 15 year old with no experience in the world would develop, and is therefore utterly useless for managing any enterprise larger than a home baking operation. And even then, it would miss a lot of details.
I remember first hearing about the “social contract” at about age 13, and asking why I was bound by something I had never heard of before. There was no answer – the teacher just ignored the question. It is like the original sin of being a white male these days.
The left is forever inventing these silly concepts – they can’t make anything useful, so they spend their time figuring out new, worse ways to control the distribution of the stuff that others produce.