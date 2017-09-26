We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
Samizdata quote of the day

· Economics, Business & Globalization · Slogans & Quotations

Here’s where we get to the economics lesson. When producers aren’t allowed to profit, they don’t produce.

Daniel Mitchell

Now this might seem screamingly obvious, yet even the UK is full of people who are either utterly oblivious to this self-evident and often demonstrated fact, or simply do not care, as equality via privation-for-all is actually their objective, with Venezuela’s example on that score being much admired.

September 26th, 2017 |

14 comments to Samizdata quote of the day

  • bobby b
    September 26, 2017 at 11:30 pm

    “When producers aren’t allowed to profit, they don’t produce.”

    Oh, but they will. They’re conditioned to produce. They’ll always find a way.

    😀

  • Brian Swisher
    September 26, 2017 at 11:52 pm

    You forget that we’ll have things like the Bernie Sanders National Deodorant Factory, producing one (and only one!) type of deodorant for the delectation of a subservient populace.

  • Julie near Chicago
    September 27, 2017 at 12:13 am

    bobby, I forget who said that (more or less). Not Mouch I think … not Mr. Thompson… but one a them guys.

    Anyway, right on!

    .

    Brian, also the Sheryl Crow (sp?) National TP Factory, always producing the more homely necessities of life … one square at a time.

  • Laird
    September 27, 2017 at 3:41 am

    Venezuela is not going to escape from this crisis until its people treat Maduro the way Italians did Mussolini. I hope they do so soon.

  • Ferox
    September 27, 2017 at 5:02 am

    For my part, I am still quite entertained by the assortment of articles in the ctrl-left press (CNN, ABC, NBC, CBS, etc) about the catastrophe in Venezuela that somehow manage to avoid using the word “socialism” at ALL.

    CTRL-F “socialism” – NOT FOUND is still a hilarious punchline.

  • Mr Ed
    September 27, 2017 at 7:42 am

    They produced gold in Kolyma without a profit motive.

    Socialists know how to produce shortages, starvation, death and despair. Anything else is just a bonus to them.

  • Rob Fisher (Surrey)
    September 27, 2017 at 7:59 am

    You’d think it would be really fucking obvious, but I’ve tried arguing with them about it and you just get no-true-Scotsman back. Apparently it’s America’s fault for interfering or something.

  • bobby b
    September 27, 2017 at 8:24 am

    Julie, I’m thinking it was Dr. Ferris, but I can’t find my book (!) so I can’t check.

  • the other rob
    September 27, 2017 at 10:05 am

    @ Brian Swisher: Oddly enough, just yesterday I was chatting with a friend who used to be Vietnamese.He mentioned the limited number of government permitted hairstyles in North Korea and I immediately compared that to Sanders’ deodorant policy. They really are all the same, whether in Venezuela, NK, the UK or here.

  • Stonyground
    September 27, 2017 at 11:17 am

    @Rob Fisher
    So then ask them where the real Scotsmen are. Where are the places where a socialist government is in power and the population are happier and more prosperous than those who live with a free market economy?

  • Fred Z
    September 27, 2017 at 12:13 pm

    It’s a little more nuanced.

    One can force a low level producer like a carpenter to produce without profit. Quality and efficiency will suffer but you’ll get some production.

    One cannot do that to a Steve Jobs.

    The left cannot get it through their thick stupid heads that the real production, the vast quantities of high quality inexpensive goods, they come from the Steve Jobs of the world and that an unorganized carpenter on his own is pretty much useless.

  • Paul Marks
    September 27, 2017 at 1:15 pm

    There is no such thing as a “just price”, a “fair wage”, or a “reasonable” profit.

    Prices, including the price of a service such as work, must be determined by supply-and-demand (the market place). When this is denied in practice – massive harm is done.

    However, one is not just fighting socialists in pointing this out. One is fighting over a thousand years of Church teaching – the late Murray Rothbard was correct in saying that some theologians and cannon lawyers dissented from the idea that government should set “fair” wages and prices and so on, but the majority provided the advice given to rulers from Charles the Great (“Charlemagne”) onwards.

    It is not really Christian – as it comes from memories of the policies of the Emperor Diocletian and so on. But some Christians took the policies of their enemies (such as price controls and religions persecution) and made these policies their own, they “internalised the ideology” of their enemies as a Marxist might put it.

    So when you hear (for example) Archbishop Welby or Pope Francis coming out with utter nonsense on economic policy, they have NOT made it up – the are standing on more than a thousand years of nonsense teaching.

    For example at a time of relative freedom, 1891, Pope Leo XIII denounced the impoverishment of the workers how they had been ground down into the dirt by capitalism (at a time when wages and conditions had never been better) and he also denounced the “moral degeneracy” of the age (1891 – the height of the Victorian Age this was supposedly poorer and more “morally degenerate” than 1791, or 1691, or 1591,- or 1491 when people were being burned alive for theological differences and the Church ran brothels). Pope Leo XIII had not gone mad – he was predisposed to look down on liberty (to assume it guilty of things liberty was innocent of doing) by more than a thousand years of bad teaching – and by that silly busybody Cardinal Manning whispering in his ear with all sorts of nonsense). This is certainly NOT an anti Catholic point – as one can find people of all religions, and NO RELIGION AT ALL coming out with the same nonsense.

    P.S. Trying to explain any of the above to the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom would be a waste-of-time.

  • Paul Marks
    September 27, 2017 at 1:19 pm

    Keep it in mind and communicate to others – there is no such thing as a “just price”, a “fair wage”, or a “reasonable profit”. All these things (prices, wages, profits, rents) must be determined by the free play of supply and demand based upon PRIVATE PROPERTY and without subsidy or edicts.

