The satire writes itself these days. For the past 16 months, ever since voters said No to the EU, the supposed liberal set has been signalling its virtue over migrant workers. These Remainer types have filled newspaper columns and dinner-party chatter with sad talk about foreigners losing the right to travel to and work in Britain. Yet now these same people have chortled as London mayor Sadiq Khan and his pen-pushers at Transport for London (TfL) have refused to renew Uber’s licence in the capital. Which means 30,000 people will lose work. Many of them migrants. They cry over migrant workers one day, and laugh as they lose their livelihoods the next.
The mascots of the politically correct often suffer a net dis-benefit from their attentions. A lucky few, usually those already in a more favourable position, gain from the new protections, new “rights”, new charges, etc., while a not-so-lucky many experience whatever downside-that-must-never-be-mentioned is caused by the state’s new rules. The groups Khan is favouring will include some established migrants, while more are in the group that will lose work. In this way too, the logic the PC say they reject is the logic of what they do.
The more I think about Khan’s actions and dishonesty, the angrier I feel. I’m not alone
Mr O’Neil is correct.
As for Mayor Khan – he is a socialist, he is supposed to behave like this.
What is the excuse of the Conservative Party (my party) government for not opposing Mayor Khan and the whole absurd idea of a local authority covering all of London.
The “licensing power”? As Chief Justice Sir Edward Coke pointed out in the case of Dr Bonham in 1610 – the Common Law recognises no such crime as conducting a trade or profession without a piece of parchment called a “license”.
If the satire is writing itself, then comedians will be out of jobs! More on the dole quey! Just how irresponsible is all this?