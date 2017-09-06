Hayek had a profound personal interest in the outcome of the great ideological struggles of his time and understood them very well. He too was driven out of his home by the Nazi threat and landed in London where the academic scene was dominated by Fabian-style socialists who imagined themselves to be great fighters of fascism. Hayek shocked them all by calling them out: the system you want to manage society will actually bring about the very thing you claim to oppose. In other words, the book is not as much about the reds as it is about the browns and the threat that this way of thinking poses even to England and America.
Hayek was a cool guy. He was a very good political philosopher. Less so in terms of philosophy of science. I am, alas, a Kuhnster. Said it.
Hayek was a good economist and an interesting thinker (on many subjects) – but I would not say he was a good philosopher NickM. Hayek did admit that the philosophy that he presents in “The Constitution of Liberty” and other works contradicts the language he uses in the “Road To Serfdom” – language which assumes free will (moral agency) and talks about “rights” and so on. But Hayek did not seem to grasp that it is terrible that his best known political work (the Road to Serfdom) is dominated by language he does-not-really-believe-in.
In his adult life Hayek denied (repeatedly) that the philosophy he had been taught when young (with its view of humans as non beings – as flesh robots) had socialist political implications – and tried to explain to the vast majority of those people who held that philosophy that this did not (as they believed) lead to Big Government politics – but I think that their (the socialist and Fascist) understanding of the implications of the philosophy was better than that of Hayek – take a single example…..
If “freedom” does NOT mean the capacity to CHOOSE what we do (to do other we do) if “freedom” just means an “absence of external constraint” like a dam holding back water, why should anyone place moral value on such “freedom”? In short if Thomas Hobbes and (in much more polite language) David Hume, are correct why should anyone care if “external constraint” is placed upon “people” (who would not be persons). After all there is no moral implication in building a dam to “restrict the freedom” of water – and no moral virtue in blowing up the dam to let the water “flow freely”.
In “The Road to Serfdom” Hayek uses the words “freedom” and “liberty” in their traditional way – i.e. moral agency, the capacity (with effort) to choose to do other than we do. But in his more “philosophical” works it becomes clear that he does not really mean that – that he does not agree with the “philosophical assumptions” (i.e. basic principles – foundatipnal principles) of the “Old Whigs” even whilst politically claiming to be one of them – and that just will not work.
If one throws out the philosophy of the “Old Whigs” one can not keep their politics – because the latter is based upon the former (a “libertarian determinist” is dry water). And writing books hundreds of pages long does not change this.
So the socialists were correct not to be convinced by Hayek’s philosophical arguments – because his philosophical arguments (as opposed to his economic arguments) do not make sense. To use the old language – the view of the “nature of man” that Hayek was taught in his youth (and never freed himself from) denies the very existence of human beings, of human persons. If one accepts this view of the “nature of man” then there is no moral problem with totalitarianism – or, indeed, with genocide.
As for the economics – it is fine (more than fine) up-to-a-point.
But it is not fine fundamentally – as the Austrian School of economics is based (in the end) on the existence of the human mind (the “I”) not explaining-it-away as Hume-Hayek attempt to do. One can not really have “methodological individualism” if there are no individual persons.
Whether one is talking about the Aristotelianism of Carl Menger (the Founder of the Austrian School) or the Kantianism (via Ernst Cassirer) of Ludwig Von Mises, the basic principle is the individual person – the reasoning (and choosing) “I” (the soul – if only in a non religious sense). The very thing that Hobbes and Hume-Hayek are trying to refute.
So, philosophically, Hayek cuts the ground from under his own feet (even in the basis of his economics) – which is why the totalitarians (both Marxist and Fascist and National Socialist) need not fear this philosophy (for, at bottom, it is THEIR OWN philosophy).
People who really admired “The Road to Serfdom” and were convinced by it – were the people who took it literally, who assumed that Hayek was writing NOT “as if” the freedom of the human person was real, but assumed that Hayek REALLY MEANT the language he used in the Road to Serfdom. Ronald Reagan (who read and liked the Road to Serfdom in the late 1940s) did not think there was any “as ifing” going on, and Mrs Thatcher (who also read and liked the book) assumed that when Hayek used the words “freedom” and “liberty” he really meant it – as her father (Alfred Roberts) had meant the traditional language he used in the 1930s in his own talks against the “totalitarians” of all sorts (and, yes, Alfred Roberts used the words “totalitarianism” and “totalitarian” – and defended the human person as one would hope a follower of John Wesley would).
“Ah but Paul – one says one thing to the common people, and another to fellow intellectuals”.
Well NO to that – a thousand times NO.
I am not interested in convincing people of smaller government politics by CONNING them – by pretending to take the traditional view of the words “freedom” and “liberty” in relation to individual persons, when one really rejects it.
And what sort of “intellectual” de facto denies the existence of their own mind (themselves – the “I”) anyway?
To take people of the time and place that Hayek was active in the 1940s – J.R.R. Tolkien and C.S. Lewis did not do this (see, for example, “The Abolition of Man” by Lewis).
“Ah but they were not full time professional philosophers”.
Neither was Hayek – his degree was actually in law (although he was badly trained on law, as he himself partly admitted, by people who denied the philosophical basis of the very existence criminal guilt and innocence – upon which both Roman Law and Common Law systems are based) and he was an economist by profession.
Nor did Thomas Hobbes or David Hume ever hold an academic position (although their opponents Ralph Cudworth of Cambridge and Thomas Reid of Aberdeen, most certainly did) – and Hayek held no chair in moral philosophy (or any branch of philosophy) in the early 1940s – but there were some people at Oxford who did, such Professor Ross and Professor Prichard.
Sir William David Ross and Harold Prichard did not accept the philosophical assumptions of the totalitarians – and then spend their lives trying to prove that totalitarian philosophical assumptions should not lead to totalitarian politics.
Nor did Ross and Prichard (or Tolkien and Lewis) say one thing to the “common people” and something totally different to the “intellectuals”.
Lastly it is fashionable to attack the influence of Karl Popper on F.A. Hayek – and there may (may) be some truth in that, with Popper leading Hayek away from laissez faire political economy and apriori methodology. But in the above it is sad that Popper did not have MORE (not less) influence, on Hayek.
Far from being a Logical Positivist – Karl Popper actually rejected the David Hume basis of the thought of the Logical Positivists (the Vienna Circle and their followers in Britain and the United States) – and Hayek, although he spent his life denouncing the politics of most of the Logical Positivists, accepted a lot of the stuff that the Logical Positivists got from their reading of David Hume.
Yes indeed David Hume was a conservative in his economic policy beliefs – but one can not get to the Bill of Rights from the philosophy of David Hume (and that is not an accident). If one accepts the philosophical assumptions of Hume-Hayek attacks on the politics of (say) Jeremy Bentham (with his proposed 13 Departments of State controlling just about everything) ring hollow.
For why should one care about the freedom of persons if freedom does not mean the power to CHOOSE and persons do not really exist.
Hayek had some of the faults set out at length by Paul Marks, but for me, one of Hayek’s killer insights, learned from Mises and developed, is the fact that a centrally planned, socialist society is a desert in terms of information. Prices carry information, and various actors (buyers, sellers, entrepreneurs, workers, etc) can act on it precisely because they don’t need to know why a price has gone up or down, or is relatively different from another one, only that it is. This insight, coupled with that of the benefits of severally-owned property, was crucial. Sure, he had no – in my view – solid conception of rights in the classic sense. But his development of aspects of Austrian business cycle theory, his understanding – learned from Hume and others – about the organic nature of the English Common Law, etc, were all important achievements.
Final point: for many people, The Road To Serfdom was their entry point into a wider understanding of the perils of central planning, and that book hopefully led people to explore classical liberal ideas further, much as, three decades later, Robert Nozick did with Anarchy State and Utopia, or, in the late 40s and 50s, Rand did with her novels. All very different writers, but all of them vital.
This book by Brian Doherty is a good overview of how Hayek sits in the scheme of things. https://www.amazon.com/Radicals-Capitalism-Freewheeling-American-Libertarian/dp/1586485725
Road to Serfdom was indeed my ‘gateway drug’ into the hard stuff, leading me eventually into hardcore Popperian epistemology 😀
You mean I need to read things to have my eyes opened to the futility of certain ways of thinking – that sounds worryingly like a religion to me…
More seriously, with the existence of the internet, is there still the need for the gateway writers – it is possible to fall, as I have, into circles of thought that fairly closely match your own without the need of a common source? But then maybe that risks the development of intellectually facile (insert commments about opinions of my normal contributions to debate here…) movements, such as the adoration of Bernie Sanders or Jeremy Corbyn (or the attempted conservative counter-movements around the likes of Jacob Rees-Mogg, who to be fair unlike the other examples seems not to believe the hype).
So maybe I should read more?
“Hayek had a profound personal interest in the outcome of the great ideological struggles of his time and understood them very well. He too was driven out of his home by the Nazi threat and landed in London where the academic scene was dominated by Fabian-style socialists who imagined themselves to be great fighters of fascism.”
This is the sad WW2 ideological result.
I am curious about the Fabians behavior regarding Fascism before 1939 vs before 10 June 1940 vs before 22 June 1941.
Fascism cannot exist without Socialism.
Richard Epstein gave quite an interesting talk at the Mercatus Center on The Constitution of Liberty, maybe sometime in 2015 (?). As lagniappe, in the Q&A I think, he gives Justice Felix Frankfurter a good smacking, and also points out the importance of the freedom of religion and what it really means–and I do not think Richard goes about with sidelocks and a flat black hat. Wide-ranging; for instance, what has been the effect of unionization under the “strike-threat” system?
Paul, above, touches on some of the same ideas as Richard. The lecture is critical of Hayek in the best sense of the word — but not worshipful.
(At first, he mentions Hume, Hobbs, and other H’s who made an impression on him, but it passes quickly. *g*)
About 1 1/2 hours.
https://youtube.com/watch?v=DhqXIc5CEpU
More recently we have the observations (and polemics) of Ryszard Legutko’s The Demons in Democracy.. (available in English)
Somehow or other there is always the tendency to pass over (as Tucker does)the impact of Lippmann’s 1937 work (finished as a 1945 Ed.) The Good Society.
So much of the thinking of Mises, Hayek and even from Lippmann, transmits values not just for the thoughts conveyed, but perhaps moreso for the thinking they stimulate.
“He too was driven out of his home by the Nazi threat…”
Is that true? He arrived in London in 1931 from Austria.