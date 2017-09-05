We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
 
Samizdata quote of the day

· Arts & Entertainment · Slogans & Quotations

I should have though feminists have more to worry about this film than everyone else. The point of Golding’s book is that, freed from societal restraints, the boys descend into savagery.

If gender is a social construct then, freed from societal restraints, girls should also descend into savagery because the only difference between boys and girls is how society shapes their behaviour.

But this contradicts feminst doublethink that tells if that although gender is a social construct, girls are actually more caring and empathetic, even without social conditioning.

If the film follows the plot of the book then it isn’t going to show a feminist utopia; it’s going to be more like Heathers or Mean Girls.

– ‘Shatterface’

This is an interesting comment by ‘Shatterface‘ on a Spiked article about an all-female remake of Lord of the Flies.

September 5th, 2017

25 comments to Samizdata quote of the day

  • bobby b
    September 5, 2017 at 10:28 am

    There are no differences unless they need a difference and then the difference is profound until it’s no longer needed and then there are no differences.

  • staghounds
    September 5, 2017 at 11:11 am

    Maybe after the crash they will together build a caring, equal island Utopia.

    Unless a man survives, of course.

  • Paul Marks
    September 5, 2017 at 11:19 am

    Correct bobby b.

    It makes no sense to try and treat this Frankfurt School of Marxism “Political Correctness” or “Critical Theory” stuff as a coherent world-view (it contradicts itself at every turn), it is a WEAPON – nothing more. A weapon to be used against “capitalist society”.

    But it is a weapon that now dominates the education system (the schools and the universities) and the media (especially the entertainment media), and it is being pushed by many large business enterprises (because their senior staff are educated in it).

    The West is being destroyed by this weapon – which has succeeded beyond the dreams of the (long dead) Frankfurt School if Marxism inventors of the weapon.

  • John Galt
    September 5, 2017 at 12:14 pm

    I seem to remember there was the “Expeditie Robinson” (essentially Dutch desert island survivor reality TV) show a few years back did something along these lines, splitting the teams into a female team on one island and a male team on another island.

    Rather than the feminist ideal of the females creating some Amazonian utopia, it descended into farce with the males establishing a shelter, hunting, cooking, etc. within a matter of days and the female team sunbathing and nearly starving.

    Initially both groups were dropped on their respective islands, given some supplies to get started and left to fend for themselves. In both groups there was some initial squabbling as people tried to figure out a local hierarchy.

    The men pretty much did whatever they felt was necessary – there was no leader giving orders. Men who felt like hunting, foraging or fishing did so. Another guy decided he was fed up with sitting on sand and started making benches. Others built a hut that gradually grew and evolved. Another guy cooked every night. Within days a neat little civilization was thriving, each day being slightly more prosperous than the previous one.

    The women settled into a routine as well. The hung up a clothesline to dry their towels, then proceeded to sunbathe and squabble. Because unlike men, women were unable to do anything without consensus of the whole group. And because it was a group of at least a dozen women, consensus was never reached. During the next few episodes, the women ate all their initial supplies, got drenched by tropical storms several times, were eaten alive by sand fleas and were generally miserable. The men on the other hand, were quite content. There were disagreements of course, but they were generally resolved.

    Eventually, the people running the program decided something had to change. In order to help the women out, three men would be selected to go to their island. In return, three women would take their place at the men’s island.

    Initially, the three men selected for the women’s island were ecstatic, for obvious reason. But then they arrived at the island and were greeted by the women.

    Where is your hut?’, they asked.

    We have no hut

    Where are your supplies?’ they asked, dismayed

    We ate all the rice

    And so on. The three men ended up working like dogs, using all the skills developed by trial and error in their first few weeks – building a hut, fish, trying to get the women to forage. The women continued to bitch and sunbathe. The three women who were sent to the men’s island were delighted – food, shelter and plenty of male attention was freely available. They too continued to sunbathe.

    In short, the feminist ideal of an all female society being an Amazonian utopia is bullshit. So just as in the two other film versions of Lord of the Flies I expect to see the female Piggy getting a rock in the face, William Golding’s views on women notwithstanding.

  • CayleyGraph
    September 5, 2017 at 12:43 pm

    I’ve long estimated Feminism as not being a philosophy at all, but rather as being an alliance of multiple different philosophies that contradict eachother on many points, but never on “Women should get more goodies”.
    They may contradict eachother on what “goodies” are, they may contradict eachother on what sort of “should” is relevant, they may even contradict eachother on what “women” are lately, but they all agree to that assertion.

  • Alisa
    September 5, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    In short, the feminist ideal of an all female society being an Amazonian utopia is bullshit.

    So is what you see (or hear others seeing) on “reality” shows.

    That said, feminism is unadulterated cancer.

  • John Galt
    September 5, 2017 at 1:23 pm

    So is what you see (or hear others seeing) on “reality” shows.

    Agreed and films even more so, but the fact that the producers had to intervene to stop the females looking so pathetic is telling.

  • Laird
    September 5, 2017 at 1:28 pm

    “I should have though feminists have more to worry about this film than everyone else.”

    Of course; that’s obvious. And it’s why they are so upset about the film: not because it will depict a “male” viewpoint of women’s social constructs (it’s written by two men, after all), but because it will disclose the inherent illogic of “feminist” dogma.

    Interesting quote, John Galt. What is the source?

  • Mr Ecks
    September 5, 2017 at 2:34 pm

    Reality Tv probably picked the most feckless, arrogant, entitled and stupid women their psychologists could find. Because that makes for better cringe-inducing TV.

    But John Galt’s statements are “broadly” correct.

  • bobby b
    September 5, 2017 at 2:51 pm

    Mr Ecks
    September 5, 2017 at 2:34 pm

    “But John Galt’s statements are “broadly” correct.”

    You’re going to hell, you know. 😆

    – – –

    To be fair, the condemnation ought not be aimed at “feminism” in general. Its roots go back to the suffrage movement, which was a valid and necessary movement, as were its offshoots that sought, not to bring on a different hierarchy with women on top, but to allow societal power to everyone equally without regard to gender.

    Any good movement can be subverted to bad causes. Third-wave intersectional feminism has subverted what was originally a good cause.

  • Alisa
    September 5, 2017 at 3:00 pm

    the suffrage movement, which was a valid and necessary movement

    I beg to differ, at least for the most part.

    but to allow societal power to everyone equally without regard to gender

    There is no such thing as societal power – society is about voluntary interactions, power is something else entirely. And the numerous improvements in the lives of Western women usually attributed to feminism (including women’s suffrage) have nothing to do with either, and have everything to do with science, technology, and other outcomes of free markets.

    Also, what Mr. Ecks said.

  • John Galt
    September 5, 2017 at 3:02 pm

    The problem with the granting of female suffrage was that it allowed politicians to split the household by campaigning directly to women for things which were against her husband’s own interests.

  • bobby b
    September 5, 2017 at 3:12 pm

    Alisa
    September 5, 2017 at 3:00 pm

    “I beg to differ, at least for the most part.”

    Are you arguing against the basic point that a democracy ought not consist of some preselected portion of the people, but instead of all adult citizens? Or are you saying something more nuanced about how they accomplished their goal? If you truly are claiming that women ought not be allowed the vote, I guess I’d be surprised.

    “There is no such thing as societal power – society is about voluntary interactions, power is something else entirely.”

    There certainly is such a thing as societal power. If the non-red-haired people decide that red-haired people cannot vote for government, and then choose a government without the consent or participation of those red-haired people, then that society – through the actions of the empowered non-red-haired – has exercised power over the red-haired. Where is the voluntary acquiescence of the red-haired in such a situation?

  • bobby b
    September 5, 2017 at 3:17 pm

    John Galt
    September 5, 2017 at 3:02 pm

    “The problem with the granting of female suffrage was that it allowed politicians to split the household by campaigning directly to women for things which were against her husband’s own interests.”

    That was certainly a problem for the husbands’ interests, but if the wives’ interests didn’t completely intersect with the husbands’ interests, how is it right to simply ignore the wives’ interests?

    “The problem with ending slavery in the southern USA was that it deprived white people of property they had paid for.” We recognize that this statement fails because it ignores another set of interests. How does this differ from what you said?

  • John Galt
    September 5, 2017 at 3:31 pm

    That was certainly a problem for the husbands’ interests, but if the wives’ interests didn’t completely intersect with the husbands’ interests, how is it right to simply ignore the wives’ interests?

    Because what had previously been the interests of a household/family were divided, this was exacerbated for their own gain by the left who knew full well that the disintegration of the nuclear family was the road to power.

    “The problem with ending slavery in the southern USA was that it deprived white people of property they had paid for.” We recognize that this statement fails because it ignores another set of interests. How does this differ from what you said?

    That’s a complete strawman argument. It doesn’t work because only a delusional feminist idiot would equate marriage with slavery. Marriage remains a purely voluntary engagement.

  • bobby b
    September 5, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    “That’s a complete strawman argument. It doesn’t work because only a delusional feminist idiot would equate marriage with slavery. Marriage remains a purely voluntary engagement.”

    That’s one of the most egregious misreadings I’ve seen in a while, and all the more surprising that it came from someone who is generally reasonable. My point was contained within this sentence: “We recognize that this statement fails because it ignores another set of interests.”

    “Because what had previously been the interests of a household/family were divided . . .”

    If only the husbands could vote before, and granting the wives a vote changed the results, doesn’t that indicate that “the interests of a household” weren’t being accurately conveyed?

  • pete
    September 5, 2017 at 3:52 pm

    Feminists have no need to worry about this film at all.

    If they like it and other people don’t or point out that it contradicts fashionable theories of gender then they will simply scream ‘sexist’.

    PC obsessed people don’t do debate or discussion.

    They simply shout down dissent with ridiculous accusations.

  • Cristina
    September 5, 2017 at 4:10 pm

    Because what had previously been the interests of a household/family were divided, this was exacerbated for their own gain by the left who knew full well that the disintegration of the nuclear family was the road to power.

    Very good.

  • Wh00ps
    September 5, 2017 at 4:16 pm

    There will be a ‘capable one,’ a ‘sexy one,’ a ‘clever one,’ and a ‘tough one’ and they will have a conflict and then pull together against some second-act threat. Because it’s a movie.

  • Alisa
    September 5, 2017 at 5:10 pm

    Bobby, your reply regarding ‘societal power’ seems to conflate society with state/government. I think that if you note this distinction, my meaning may become more clear.

    Are you arguing against the basic point that a democracy ought not consist of some preselected portion of the people, but instead of all adult citizens?

    What ever I am arguing, it certainly is not from the basic premise that democracy is wonderful: you may recall a recent discussion here on Perry M’s post quoting Churchill etc. – so my point should be taken within that context. FWIW, I had not and still do not have a clear position re that discussion , but be that as it may, my understanding is that historically in the UK voting rights were restricted to land owners (because that’s who paid taxes). Women being unable to vote was not a direct consequence of being female, but an indirect one of inheritance laws that effectively left most of them unable to legally own land. IMO that was clearly unfair and needlessly discriminatory (not to mention infringing on the property rights of men, fathers and husbands, who did want to pass their property to their wives and daughters), and needed to be corrected – which it was, but only after the suffragettes achieved their goal, IIRC. In the US early on women did have the vote in some states, while not in others (I don’t remember if that was connected to property ownership and tax payment, but IMO it doesn’t matter all that much, as that could be seen as just another issue left to the individual states). In any case, by framing the issue of voting in terms of gender, instead of applying these terms where they properly belonged – i.e. property ownership, the early feminists laid the ground for so many other issued being framed in the same terms, just as improperly. The third-wave feminism is not an aberration, but a natural consequence of that early mistake (assuming it was just a mistake).

  • Eric
    September 5, 2017 at 6:27 pm

    I should have though feminists have more to worry about this film than everyone else.

    For normal political movements that would be true. But modern feminism is more of a social movement and it’s Marxist in the sense that you can’t be a good feminist without being able to ignore obvious contradictions. So this is nothing new for them.

  • Ferox
    September 5, 2017 at 8:14 pm

    My question is, will they still have a fat character named ‘Piggy’ ?

    I’m guessing … not.

  • Alisa
    September 5, 2017 at 8:19 pm

    There will be no more characters, only group identities.

  • John Galt
    September 5, 2017 at 8:41 pm

    My question is, will they still have a fat character named ‘Piggy’ ?

    I’m guessing … not.

    No. She’ll be called “Healthy at every size”. Maybe they’ll go for a different aesthetic and she’ll be an anorexic that is ironically called Piggy 😆

  »