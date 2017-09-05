I should have though feminists have more to worry about this film than everyone else. The point of Golding’s book is that, freed from societal restraints, the boys descend into savagery.
If gender is a social construct then, freed from societal restraints, girls should also descend into savagery because the only difference between boys and girls is how society shapes their behaviour.
But this contradicts feminst doublethink that tells if that although gender is a social construct, girls are actually more caring and empathetic, even without social conditioning.
If the film follows the plot of the book then it isn’t going to show a feminist utopia; it’s going to be more like Heathers or Mean Girls.
This is an interesting comment by ‘Shatterface‘ on a Spiked article about an all-female remake of Lord of the Flies.
There are no differences unless they need a difference and then the difference is profound until it’s no longer needed and then there are no differences.
Maybe after the crash they will together build a caring, equal island Utopia.
Unless a man survives, of course.
Correct bobby b.
It makes no sense to try and treat this Frankfurt School of Marxism “Political Correctness” or “Critical Theory” stuff as a coherent world-view (it contradicts itself at every turn), it is a WEAPON – nothing more. A weapon to be used against “capitalist society”.
But it is a weapon that now dominates the education system (the schools and the universities) and the media (especially the entertainment media), and it is being pushed by many large business enterprises (because their senior staff are educated in it).
The West is being destroyed by this weapon – which has succeeded beyond the dreams of the (long dead) Frankfurt School if Marxism inventors of the weapon.
I seem to remember there was the “Expeditie Robinson” (essentially Dutch desert island survivor reality TV) show a few years back did something along these lines, splitting the teams into a female team on one island and a male team on another island.
Rather than the feminist ideal of the females creating some Amazonian utopia, it descended into farce with the males establishing a shelter, hunting, cooking, etc. within a matter of days and the female team sunbathing and nearly starving.
In short, the feminist ideal of an all female society being an Amazonian utopia is bullshit. So just as in the two other film versions of Lord of the Flies I expect to see the female Piggy getting a rock in the face, William Golding’s views on women notwithstanding.
I’ve long estimated Feminism as not being a philosophy at all, but rather as being an alliance of multiple different philosophies that contradict eachother on many points, but never on “Women should get more goodies”.
They may contradict eachother on what “goodies” are, they may contradict eachother on what sort of “should” is relevant, they may even contradict eachother on what “women” are lately, but they all agree to that assertion.
So is what you see (or hear others seeing) on “reality” shows.
That said, feminism is unadulterated cancer.
Agreed and films even more so, but the fact that the producers had to intervene to stop the females looking so pathetic is telling.
“I should have though feminists have more to worry about this film than everyone else.”
Of course; that’s obvious. And it’s why they are so upset about the film: not because it will depict a “male” viewpoint of women’s social constructs (it’s written by two men, after all), but because it will disclose the inherent illogic of “feminist” dogma.
Interesting quote, John Galt. What is the source?
YouTube
Reality Tv probably picked the most feckless, arrogant, entitled and stupid women their psychologists could find. Because that makes for better cringe-inducing TV.
But John Galt’s statements are “broadly” correct.
To be fair, the condemnation ought not be aimed at “feminism” in general. Its roots go back to the suffrage movement, which was a valid and necessary movement, as were its offshoots that sought, not to bring on a different hierarchy with women on top, but to allow societal power to everyone equally without regard to gender.
Any good movement can be subverted to bad causes. Third-wave intersectional feminism has subverted what was originally a good cause.
I beg to differ, at least for the most part.
There is no such thing as societal power – society is about voluntary interactions, power is something else entirely. And the numerous improvements in the lives of Western women usually attributed to feminism (including women’s suffrage) have nothing to do with either, and have everything to do with science, technology, and other outcomes of free markets.
Also, what Mr. Ecks said.
The problem with the granting of female suffrage was that it allowed politicians to split the household by campaigning directly to women for things which were against her husband’s own interests.
Are you arguing against the basic point that a democracy ought not consist of some preselected portion of the people, but instead of all adult citizens? Or are you saying something more nuanced about how they accomplished their goal? If you truly are claiming that women ought not be allowed the vote, I guess I’d be surprised.
There certainly is such a thing as societal power. If the non-red-haired people decide that red-haired people cannot vote for government, and then choose a government without the consent or participation of those red-haired people, then that society – through the actions of the empowered non-red-haired – has exercised power over the red-haired. Where is the voluntary acquiescence of the red-haired in such a situation?
That was certainly a problem for the husbands’ interests, but if the wives’ interests didn’t completely intersect with the husbands’ interests, how is it right to simply ignore the wives’ interests?
“The problem with ending slavery in the southern USA was that it deprived white people of property they had paid for.” We recognize that this statement fails because it ignores another set of interests. How does this differ from what you said?
Because what had previously been the interests of a household/family were divided, this was exacerbated for their own gain by the left who knew full well that the disintegration of the nuclear family was the road to power.
That’s a complete strawman argument. It doesn’t work because only a delusional feminist idiot would equate marriage with slavery. Marriage remains a purely voluntary engagement.
That’s one of the most egregious misreadings I’ve seen in a while, and all the more surprising that it came from someone who is generally reasonable. My point was contained within this sentence: “We recognize that this statement fails because it ignores another set of interests.”
If only the husbands could vote before, and granting the wives a vote changed the results, doesn’t that indicate that “the interests of a household” weren’t being accurately conveyed?
Feminists have no need to worry about this film at all.
If they like it and other people don’t or point out that it contradicts fashionable theories of gender then they will simply scream ‘sexist’.
PC obsessed people don’t do debate or discussion.
They simply shout down dissent with ridiculous accusations.
Very good.
There will be a ‘capable one,’ a ‘sexy one,’ a ‘clever one,’ and a ‘tough one’ and they will have a conflict and then pull together against some second-act threat. Because it’s a movie.
Bobby, your reply regarding ‘societal power’ seems to conflate society with state/government. I think that if you note this distinction, my meaning may become more clear.
What ever I am arguing, it certainly is not from the basic premise that democracy is wonderful: you may recall a recent discussion here on Perry M’s post quoting Churchill etc. – so my point should be taken within that context. FWIW, I had not and still do not have a clear position re that discussion , but be that as it may, my understanding is that historically in the UK voting rights were restricted to land owners (because that’s who paid taxes). Women being unable to vote was not a direct consequence of being female, but an indirect one of inheritance laws that effectively left most of them unable to legally own land. IMO that was clearly unfair and needlessly discriminatory (not to mention infringing on the property rights of men, fathers and husbands, who did want to pass their property to their wives and daughters), and needed to be corrected – which it was, but only after the suffragettes achieved their goal, IIRC. In the US early on women did have the vote in some states, while not in others (I don’t remember if that was connected to property ownership and tax payment, but IMO it doesn’t matter all that much, as that could be seen as just another issue left to the individual states). In any case, by framing the issue of voting in terms of gender, instead of applying these terms where they properly belonged – i.e. property ownership, the early feminists laid the ground for so many other issued being framed in the same terms, just as improperly. The third-wave feminism is not an aberration, but a natural consequence of that early mistake (assuming it was just a mistake).
For normal political movements that would be true. But modern feminism is more of a social movement and it’s Marxist in the sense that you can’t be a good feminist without being able to ignore obvious contradictions. So this is nothing new for them.
My question is, will they still have a fat character named ‘Piggy’ ?
I’m guessing … not.
There will be no more characters, only group identities.
No. She’ll be called “Healthy at every size”. Maybe they’ll go for a different aesthetic and she’ll be an anorexic that is ironically called Piggy 😆