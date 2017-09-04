We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
«  
  »

I have proof

· How very odd!

Victoria, British Columbia. August 2017.

The Jews. And the Freemasons. In a conspiracy. Working together. Dear God. It’s all real…

Tweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookShare on LinkedInShare on TumblrShare on RedditShare on Google+Share on VKEmail this to someone
September 4th, 2017 |

16 comments to I have proof

  • Nicholas (Unlicenced Joker) Gray
    September 5, 2017 at 12:45 am

    Conspiracies are supposed to be secret. I bet this plaque was put up by Muslims to fuel conspiracy theories about Jews and Freemasons! Or put up by Catholics… All is now explained…

  • Thailover
    September 5, 2017 at 3:00 am

    But of course, it was the Illuminati that infiltrated the masons, rising like a phoenix from it’s own ashes (i.e. the demise of the Bavarian Illuminati, dedicated to fighting and destroying paternalistic church and state/monarchy), that led to the secret conspiracy writ large that eventually led to the US Constitution and it’s separation of powers and the subordination of might to rights, i.e. western democracy. I’d go into more detail, but then I would have to hunt you all down and kill you.

  • Mr Ed
    September 5, 2017 at 5:10 am

    I can see ‘T E M P L A R S’ in the plaque, if I read it carefully, skip a few words and letters, and go backwards.

    And the poster, purporting to be of this parish, has part-redacted the plaque above…

    I bet they drank a bottle of a Baron de Rothschild wine after the ceremony, not that we are told that.

  • Mr Ed
    September 5, 2017 at 7:53 am

    I am rather curious about this statue at Holkham Hall.

  • Alisa
    September 5, 2017 at 7:58 am

    Hmm, let’s see if we can thicken the plot here a bit…

  • Michael Jennings
    September 5, 2017 at 8:44 am

    The Jews and Masons are also in a conspiracy with the sheep?

  • Alisa
    September 5, 2017 at 8:51 am

    The sheep represent the uninitiated and the gullible AKA the ‘general public’ (scroll down there for more). Wait, someone’s at the door – be back in a…

  • Paul Marks
    September 5, 2017 at 9:20 am

    As the young say “LOL”.

  • Julie near Chicago
    September 5, 2017 at 4:23 pm

    I think you all are very silly and gullible to find the clear implications of the plaque such a hilarious conspiracy theory. For one thing, I myself am living proof:

    My father and my Grandpa were both Masons — Shriners in fact! — and I married a Jew.

    And here I am. One result of the Dreadful Conspiracy: proof on the hoof, so to speak. Y’all better watch yersels. 😈

    (Interestingly enough, my Dad’s family were Catholic, and after Mom died he rejoined Holy Mother Church. While, of course, retaining his membership in our Protestant, Congregational Church. This is a great example of how Ecumenicism has complified things. Used to, you could tell by whether they went to Mass and were not allowed to enter any but a Catholic church. Nowadays, all sorts of riffraff go wherever they please. Tsk. And my Catholic nephew married a Buddhist! Can you imagine!)

    . . .

    I love the plaque, Michael. Also, to repeat the foregoing Marksian comment, LOL :>)!

  • Alisa
    September 5, 2017 at 4:35 pm

    That explains a lot, Julie 😀

  • Michael Jennings
    September 5, 2017 at 5:31 pm

    scroll down there for more

    It’s all in your weird secret Jewish language, alas.

  • Alisa
    September 5, 2017 at 5:41 pm

    Yeah, but the pictures show Masons in clear conspiracy with the Jews. Anyway, thought you’d be impressed 🙁

  • Laird
    September 5, 2017 at 7:26 pm

    Michael, that page is indeed in that “weird secret Jewish language”, but in the upper right corner, hovering like Ezekiel’s chariot, is a floating box containing the word “translate” which, when clicked, miraculously transforms the words into recognizable English. Mirabile dictu! Those Masons certainly were clever!

  • Alisa
    September 5, 2017 at 7:27 pm

    Well spotted Laird – I was actually wondering if there was anything like that, but didn’t get around to looking for it…

  • Michael Jennings (London)
    September 5, 2017 at 7:59 pm

    Of course, it’s only secret in the sense there are a very large number of people who would be very happy to teach it to me if I wanted to learn it, too.

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  

«  
  »