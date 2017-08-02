Uber drivers collude

Uber drivers are supposedly colluding to cause the Uber algorithm to increase fares by logging off en masse.
Dr Mareike Mohlmann, of Warwick Business School, said: “Drivers have developed practices to regain control, even gaming the system. It shows that the algorithmic management that Uber uses may not only be ethically questionable but may also hurt the company itself.”
It sounds like a fair game to me. Any driver who does not participate will have the advantage of being able to snap up passengers first. And higher prices will simply reduce demand. Only people willing to pay more will.
The system works as designed, except that the interface is clunky. A better way might be to allow drivers to set their own prices.
Thank you! I read an article about the same story in the Times and was trying to get a mental grip on what was wrong with the way the story was presented as “ganging up” or “colluding”. Even though I’ve been a libertarian for years, so much of what I read has totally different assumptions that it often is a bit of a struggle for me to think outside the metacontext as Perry deH would say.
You’ve made it very clear in a few sentences.
Here come the RICO charges and wire fraud, 30 years all in Club Fed. Oh dear.