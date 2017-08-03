The vindication of Jack Cade

Henry VI Part II, Act 4, Scene 2:

ALL:

God save your majesty!

JACK CADE:

I thank you, good people:— there shall be no money; all shall eat

and drink on my score, and I will apparel them all in one livery,

that they may agree like brothers, and worship me their lord.

DICK:

The first thing we do, let’s kill all the lawyers.

CADE:

Nay, that I mean to do.