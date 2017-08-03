|
The vindication of Jack Cade
Henry VI Part II, Act 4, Scene 2:
ALL:
God save your majesty!
JACK CADE:
I thank you, good people:— there shall be no money; all shall eat
and drink on my score, and I will apparel them all in one livery,
that they may agree like brothers, and worship me their lord.
DICK:
The first thing we do, let’s kill all the lawyers.
CADE:
Nay, that I mean to do.
The Guardian, today:
Ken Livingstone: Venezuela crisis due to Chávez’s failure to kill oligarchs
If you or I advocated killing people, we would be arrested.
So presumably the Metropolitan Police are dragging Ken Livingstone away in the back of a police van as we speak…
No?
Oh dear. I dislike to criticize unfavorably the Mother Country’s second-most-reverend* newspaper, but I think the guy who wrote the headline got mixed up. S/B,
There, is that better?
(I don’t know about the Oligarchs. I’m just playing the odds.)
*I assume The London Times still has pride of place, at least formally?
Nah, it’s Viz.
How can it be that a failure so obvious as that in Venezuela does not cause the regime’s former cheerleaders to pause for thought?
Is it some fundamental fault in the way their brains work? An inability perhaps to connect cause and effect.
Is it because for them failure, far from being a bug, is in fact a feature?
Is it that they actually like the queues and the shortages and the suffering?
Is it that they like the tyranny and the violence?
I am struggling to think of an innocent explanation.
The logic of Mr Livingstone, like that of Mr Corbyn and Mr McDonnell, is based upon the premise “socialism is good” – if one accepts the premise “socialism is good” then everything else they say is logical.
For example, if socialism-is-good then it can not be to blame for the collapse of Venezuela. So a conspiracy by evil enemies of socialism (class enemies – “the rich” and “big business”) must be to blame, and socialists must fight back against these evil enemies of socialism (and fight back means kill “the rich” and “big business” who are wreaking the country in their evil conspiracy to make socialism look bad).
Once one accepts the premise “socialism is good” everything that follows on from this premise (the Death Camps, the executions, the mass starvation of “Lenin”, “Stalin”, Mao, Pol Pot and …..) is quite logical and can not (can not – by definition) be the fault of socialism.
Mr Livingstone is saying nothing publicly that Mr Corbyn and Mr McDonnell would not say privately – and it is quite logical, if one accepts the premise “socialism is good”.
Nick, what’s “Viz”?