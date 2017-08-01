Hammond’s Britain

I do not like British Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond.
I often hear it said that the UK is considering participating in unfair competition in regulation and tax. That is neither our plan nor our vision for the future.
Whose side is this man on? He considers it unfair on French people if British people are not sufficiently mugged when transporting goods across the border. At least we have an adversarial system and he can be opposed.
“The truth is that the British people will not believe the fake U-turn of a Tory chancellor in a French newspaper, while he is still going ahead with billions of pounds in corporation tax giveaways in this parliament, and refuses to rule out further cuts,” said shadow minister Peter Dowd.
Oh dear. I had rather hoped that Britain might end up more like Singapore or Hong Kong.
Philip Hammond needs to either support the government’s approach to BRExit or he needs to resign and conduct his undermining from the back benches where tilting at windmills is acknowledged and potentially treatable.
He has made it clear time and again that he holds the decision of the 2016 EU Referendum in contempt and therefore the people also.
This is not to say people cannot have concerns and reservations about the process or the outcome, but to undermine matters publicly while his Cabinet colleagues (who actually have the task of negotiating BRExit) are doing so behind closed doors to the best of their ability is just shoddy.
If he doesn’t resign he should be fired for holding democracy in contempt.
The useless Fish-Faced cow masquerading as Prime Minister needs to fire Hammond at once.
And find some pretext for him to be beaten up as well.
“Resisting Arrest while Littering” would do very well.
“German Federalism” – first put into practice in Germany in the 1920s, this was the idea that crossing a state (“Lander”) line, should not mean that one pays less tax or is subject to less regulations. “German Federalism” is essentially not Federalism at all.
Mr Hammond appears to be under the delusion that he (as a “Remainer”) won the referendum campaign a year ago – indeed that the British people voted for the E.U. to control things it does not presently control (such as the level of overall taxation). Why is this man Chancellor?
To answer my own question – Mr Hammond is Chancellor because Mrs May (the First Lord of the Treasury) appointed him to this position and refuses to dismiss him. It is almost as if the Prime Minister is also a “Remainer” – who wants the thousands of pages of E.U. regulations to remain in force, and does not want to roll back taxation and “Social Justice” government spending. With HS2 and “Crossrail 2” on top.