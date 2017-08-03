British prime minister Theresa May has boasted that she is ‘working with social-media companies to halt the spread of extremist material and hateful propaganda that is warping young minds’. She also wants corporations to ‘do more’. Indeed, the leaders of the US, Japan, Germany, France, Italy and Canada have, along with a host of social-media companies, agreed to measures to censor the web. And German chancellor Angela Merkel is way ahead of the curve. In 2015, Merkel notoriously prevailed upon Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to do his bit and take down posts critical of her controversial immigration policy.
Apple’s craven obedience to Beijing’s autocratic demands typifies the general stance of the West. From the Tiananmen Square massacre of 1989 to Beijing’s abduction of Hong Kong booksellers today, Stalinist repression in China has never really sparked uproar among Western leaders. Yes, British foreign secretary Boris Johnson greeted the 20th anniversary of Chinese rule over Hong Kong with the limp hope that it would ‘make further progress towards a more democratic and accountable system of government’. But Western IT firms and politicians can hardly pose as guardians of internet freedom.
Appeasement, JUST like Hollywood folks did for the pre-war NAZI party, lest those movies be denied "circulation" in NAZI controlled zones.
Of course, the
Communists well intentioned Socialist philosophers came knockin' right AFTER the war.
Of course, that's just In My Humble Opinion.
As David Wood (Acts 17 Apologetics on Youtube) explains – when people such as Mrs May and the internet companies talk about “combating extremism” most people think they mean combating Islam, but they do NOT mean that. What they turn out, in practice, to mean is combating (censoring) the opponents of Islam.
Remember as Home Secretary Mrs May banned various important (and peaceful) opponents of Islam from speaking in the United Kingdom. The internet company executives (like the good little university boys and girls they are) have similar opinions to Mrs May on such things as Freedom of Speech.
“Mr Corbyn would be worse Paul” – I do not dispute that. Indeed that is life – the choice between the bad and the worse.
