The progress of social programs and the debt

1960’s: Lets eliminate everything bad. We can go to the moon so why not end poverty!

“Yes, do it.”

1970’s: Well, it doesn’t look so easy. We’ll have to spend more money.

“Well, okay.”

1980’s: It is actually not working. Maybe we should spend some more slightly differently.

“Well, give it a try.”

1990’s. We’ve got so many people depending on this! We have to spend more to keep them afloat.

“Well, I don’t want to look like a terrible person, so okay.”

2000’s: The debt is growing, and the social programs are actually having negative effects, but we have to keep trying! We’re nice people! We have to DO SOMETHING!

“Well, is this really necessary… why not cut back… oh, okay, don’t look at me that way.”

2010’s: The country is in debt and things are awful! We must help those who are least able to help themselves. We have to let the world see what nice people we are!

“Well… no.”

You can’t say that! You EVIL RACIST HOMOPHOBIC ANTI-WOMAN OLD WHITE MALE SUPREMACIST!!!!!”

“Oh, bog off.”