· Humour

This is just too good not to share:

In Meme War terms, this is like taking two torpedoes amidships 😆

(Hat tip to Ignacio Wenley Palacios)

August 12th, 2017 |

4 comments to <- Get Hired - Get Fired ->

  • Laird
    August 12, 2017 at 1:57 pm

    You’re right: too good not to share. What is the backstory here? Are these recruiting ads for Apple, or just some extremely clever street art, or what?

  • John Galt III
    August 12, 2017 at 2:00 pm

    It is not only the Gleichschaltung that exists at Google that is so bad – you don’t have to work there, but that Google’s search engine is becoming biased as well. Yes, there are other search engines, but they are not as good. Bing is virtually useless. The company is rotten to the core.

    http://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2017/08/the_reason_google_is_useless_for_conservative_searches.html

    Apple? I was an owner of Apple’s first distributorship back in the 1970’s. Apple’s working environment is almost as close minded an echo chamber as Google. Tim Cook would be just as happy running a Cambodian re-education camp or a Gulag.

    For all non-Leftists in Silicon Valley it is “shut up and work.” Really not too much different than 95% of what passes for education in the US whether the unionized child abuse industry variety (government schools) or the colleges and universities with their enforced groupthink where it is “shut up, swallow the propaganda and repeat it back on tests and exams to get your “A”. Oh, and pay up to $500,000 for 4 years of this shit.

    We live in interesting times. Time for a mega-dose of Joseph Schumpeter’s creative destruction.

  • Alisa
    August 12, 2017 at 2:13 pm

    Apple’s working environment is almost as close minded an echo chamber as Google.

    I am imagining the same thing.

  • Perry de Havilland (London)
    August 12, 2017 at 3:08 pm

    Laird, they are street art by Sabo. Teh awesome, as we say on teh internetz 😆

