This is just too good not to share:
In Meme War terms, this is like taking two torpedoes amidships 😆
(Hat tip to Ignacio Wenley Palacios)
August 12th, 2017
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
All content on this website (including text, photographs, audio files, and any other original works), unless otherwise noted, is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
You’re right: too good not to share. What is the backstory here? Are these recruiting ads for Apple, or just some extremely clever street art, or what?
It is not only the Gleichschaltung that exists at Google that is so bad – you don’t have to work there, but that Google’s search engine is becoming biased as well. Yes, there are other search engines, but they are not as good. Bing is virtually useless. The company is rotten to the core.
http://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2017/08/the_reason_google_is_useless_for_conservative_searches.html
Apple? I was an owner of Apple’s first distributorship back in the 1970’s. Apple’s working environment is almost as close minded an echo chamber as Google. Tim Cook would be just as happy running a Cambodian re-education camp or a Gulag.
For all non-Leftists in Silicon Valley it is “shut up and work.” Really not too much different than 95% of what passes for education in the US whether the unionized child abuse industry variety (government schools) or the colleges and universities with their enforced groupthink where it is “shut up, swallow the propaganda and repeat it back on tests and exams to get your “A”. Oh, and pay up to $500,000 for 4 years of this shit.
We live in interesting times. Time for a mega-dose of Joseph Schumpeter’s creative destruction.
I am imagining the same thing.
Laird, they are street art by Sabo. Teh awesome, as we say on teh internetz 😆