Two extreme authoritarians on a bus
The author describes his characters as a social justice warrior and a neo-Nazi. His point is that authoritarians end up wanting similar things whatever their excuses.
SJW: Did you hear that at the University of Michigan, they’re so progressive, student activists demanded segregated areas for students of colour?
NN: This is exactly as it should be—the races are distinct and should stay that way. We must all strive to keep our unique practices intact. Honestly, it sickens me to see whites shamelessly adopting the customs of other cultures.
Both agree that
It’s the libertarian types who are the worst, with their self-serving so-called freedoms.
Oh, now, that was laugh out loud. It would make a great video sketch. . . .
I’d write a longer comment if I hadn’t so many blues and jazz records to torch.
That’s nothing. I had tacos tonight.
I hate myself.