Samizdata quote of the day
I found the reasons various people gave for choosing sides in the American Civil War fascinating, but the complexities of each choice have largely been ignored in contemporary discussions on the subject. I guess the BBC and their ilk prefer to stoke the flames of a race war by implying Lee was fighting to preserve slavery.
Well, they’re getting what they wanted, aren’t they?
– Tim Newman
Like the issues raised in the “Google Memo,” the reasons for the secession are something it is impossible to have a rational discussion about in today’s political climate.
Awwww…are the folks at BBC STILL bitter over that time when Red Coated British folk (and their German brethren)got kicked in the balls, and sent running home, by American Nationalists?
I’m too cheap to pay for the “extra” private television extensions that ran BBC America any more. They USED to be superior than “our” own (indubitably left wing, fungible tax favored)”Public” television, and certainly ANY of our “cable “news” stations, in remotely thoughtful reporting.
1. Does BBC America still even exist?
2. Do they WANT to?
When I am King there will be a row of gibbets and crucifixes on both sides of Regent Street from Park Crescent to Piccadilly Circus. Extant lamp-posts will also be fully utilized.
Perhaps I shall spare the technical, secretarial and janitorial staff. Perhaps not, because Heinlein’s dictum applies even to lowly BBC employees: “No matter how lavishly overpaid, civil servants everywhere are convinced that they are horribly underpaid — but all public employees have larceny in their hearts or they wouldn’t be feeding at the public trough.
“larceny in their hearts” larceny indeed.
The Ctrl-Left media do not want a race war. They want a race massacre – with all the “bad” whites getting the axe.
They assume, of course, that they will be counted among the “good” whites on that much-desired day of reckoning.