National Socialists are socialists and trying to counter the “Identity Politics” of the left with more “Identity Politics” is like trying to counter arsenic with cyanide
One does not really need to read “The Road to Serfdom” by F.A. Hayek or “Omnipotent Government” by Ludwig Von Mises (although it is good to read these works – especially “Omnipotent Government”) to know that National Socialists are socialist collectivists – watching the Nazis, for that is what they are, marching at night with lighted touches through the University of Virginia chanting “Blood and Soil” should tell anyone that these people have nothing in common with the philosophy of the Bill of Rights – that they are collectivists, socialists.
“But Paul the opposition to them was controlled by Marxists – a movement that has murdered even more people than the Nazis” – and where have I denied that? I understand that very well – and I have condemned the left, in the strongest terms, all my life. But one does NOT oppose arsenic with cyanide – one does NOT oppose the “Identity Politics” of the “left” (of the Frankfurt School of Marxism “Diversity” crowd) with an “Identity Politics” of the “right”.
“But Paul one can not defeat the Marxists with the philosophy of the Bill of Rights (mocked for centuries now by the “educated” – Mr Hume, Mr Bentham and so on) – one can only defeat collectivism with a different form of collectivism”.
A pox on such a “victory” – and a pox on all those who choose it.
They all (both sides – which are from the same evil root) reject moral personhood – the soul in either the religious or non religious sense.
The thing is, it’s not stable to have identity politics on only one side, and the left is 100% invested in theirs, so what to do? My fantasy is that Trump tackles this head-on. Declare a total federal commitment to classical liberal universalism: we judge Americans by their merits, not by their race or gender or ethnicity or sexual orientation. And so from now on, we end all affirmative action, all racial quotas, all student loans for oppression studies, all aid to education if it includes nonsense like “Whiteness Studies,” Title IX, and all the rest.
Of course the left (and many moderates) would totally flip out, but it would be a clarifying moment: everyone would have to choose the side of being fair to everyone as a human being, or advocate an eternal and internally-contradictory political battle over which identity gets favored over what other identities.