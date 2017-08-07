Last night a story broke about a Google employee circulating an email to his colleagues regarding the company’s diversity policies. From skimming it, the email seemed reasonable, i.e. it wasn’t deliberately offensive or insulting. However, some people are appalled that someone working in Google holds such opinions, let alone shares them, and are calling for him to be sacked. Others are urging people not to read the email, as if it were a gorgon’s head.
This is wholly unsurprising. The immediate response from many people when faced with opinions they don’t like is to try, using fair means or foul, to silence that person. This has been going on for years, and the latest weapon in the censors’ arsenal is to try to get the person sacked, and to deprive them of their livelihood.
This is going to be a good test of whether the SJWs will ultimately succeed. The response from the Diversity Director at Google is not a good sign. She pretty clearly implied that she is going to find him and correct his thought patterns…
Seems like the guy may have gotten red-pilled by Jordan Peterson. The piece was very well-written, well-argued, calm, polite, almost conciliatory. From the SJW freakouts, you’d think it was a “screed” filled with “hate,” but it’s not.
I would not bet on the guy surviving at Google, but I hope he does.