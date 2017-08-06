The left talks of a reality-based consensus – but they’re actually living in a consensus-based reality
– Ellen
The left talks of a reality-based consensus – but they’re actually living in a consensus-based reality
– Ellen
August 6th, 2017 |
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
It would be funnier if it wasn’t actually true, but unfortunately it is.
Quite true. And of course they want no diversity at all. They mandate conformity and try to destroy you if you don’t conform.
Start listening to the smartest and most courageous intellectual on the planet: Jordan Peterson
http://www.smalldeadanimals.com/2017/08/jordan-peterson.html
You can save thousands and listen to his online courses rather than fighting the zombies and idiots at 95% of the West’s institutes of “higher learning.”
…and if you like Canada, liberty and freedom you will adore Kate’s website above: http://www.smalldeadanimals.com
a lonely voice on the Canadian prairie.
We have linked to Small Dead Animals in Samizdata’s sidebar for as long as Kate has been blogging 😎