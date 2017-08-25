Automated truck trial

I have written before about automated cars. Today the British government announced that it will allow a trial of automated lorries on motorways to go ahead next year. The idea here is that a human drives one lorry, and automated ones follow close behind, saving the cost of extra drivers and reducing air resistance.
The Automobile Association complains about it.
A platoon of just three HGVs can obscure road signs from drivers in the outside lanes and potentially make access to entries or exits difficult for other drivers. On the new motorways, without hard shoulders, lay-bys are every 1.5 miles. A driver in trouble may encounter difficulties trying to get into a lay-by if it is blocked by a platoon of trucks going past.
I think they are overstating the problem because there are already convoys of human driven lorries on motorways. It is already a good idea not to drive alongside them for any distance. Something I do see as a problem is reported matter-of-factly by the Telegraph:
The Government has provided £8.1 million funding towards the trials, which will initially take place on a test track before being carried out on motorways.
I left this comment on the Telegraph’s news article:
If some private company was spending their own money I would have no complaint. If it is a good idea, people will do it and they will invest their own money in it. I have no idea why the government thinks it is a good idea to hand out free money to anyone who goes begging with the right story.
As for the idea itself, I can imagine it working. The lorries can drive just inches apart so unlike others I think slipstreaming will work and there is little risk of cars getting in between the lorries. Someone asked about trailers and a powered trailer may also work but I can also easily imagine that some electronics would be cheaper than a heavy mechanical coupling.
The real test of the idea is whether someone can make a profit at it with their own money (third party liability included). It is the government subsidy that is causing the controversy here.
A better idea, and much more realistic, is the one that has already been tried in the US. Automated trucks do have a human driver. While the truck is on the highway, or motorway, it is driven by the automatic driver, the human rests. The human driver takes over for the last couple of miles of access from the motorway to his actual destination (urban driving).
This way truckers can “drive” far more hours without stress or fatigue. This seems to me a very big and significant improvement, and one that is clearly and easily feasible already now.
To be fair, my car drives itself. I switch on cruise control and provided I’m on a motorway, there’s no traffic, and the road is dead straight the car simply drives itself allowing me to rest. Hardly surprising they’ve managed to get this system into a truck as well.
How about improving it further by removing the cab and attaching the second lorry to the first. Aka making the lorry longer???
Who goes to prison as and when someone gets killed by such a truck?
Other countries already have trucks set up somewhat like this. Look up “road train” in Wiki. In Australia they have these “road trains” of up to 4 trailers behind one tractor. In the US, there are trains of up to 2 or 3 trailers (depends on the state) behind one tractor. Right now, there is one driver in the tractor, pulling a bunch of trailers. This proposal wants to make the trailers autonomous.
Oh, and my new Subaru has a “lane minder” option that watches to see when I drift over to one side or the other. I can set it to just alarm and alert me when I drift, or I can set it to nudge the steering wheel to get me back in the lane. It is effectively self steering, but Subaru will not let me take my hands off the wheel for more than a few seconds – it sounds an alarm and tells me to put my hands back on the wheel.
There is also an automatic braking feature that will slow down the car to follow the one ahead automatically. It will bring the car to a complete stop if the traffic stops, and then it will start back up again, automatically (I think – the car is brand new), when they start moving again. Great for heavy traffic.
If they are going to be inches apart, why not do away with the cab/engine of the following trucks and have series of close-coupled trailers instead…? We could call them road trains…
In fact, better still put a mahoosive engine up front, dozens of ‘trailers’ attached behind and put them all on rails… We could call them trains…
Another interesting question is whether your vehicle could be programmed to kill you under certain circumstances. Eg. If it has to choose between driving into a crowd of school children or steering you into a concrete wall.
Surely the advantage of a chain of lorries rather than a lorry and multiple trailers is that they can split up and service different destinations when the bulk of the journey is done. Similarly they can pick up at different points before assembling for the main journey.
Presumably electronic linking/ relinking is simpler than mechanical.
Not sure about the funding, but I would expect the DOT to insist on rigorous testing before licensing the system. And since the licensing is for the public good I don’t object to public funding for this.I would definitely object to public money for rolling the system out once approved.
Much as I am all in favour of the driverless-car revolution I find myself in sympathy with the AA. Here and now, many is the time I have found a sign obscured by a lorry. When you have platoons of the things that is going to make things much harder. Also, how long are these platoons going to be? Much longer than 3 would make it difficult to move into the inside lane at a junction. Will they create a gap if you need to move?
Also, have you seen how close lorries drive to one another with Mark I human drivers at the wheel?
Patrick, maybe they will move apart to let cars through. Maybe that’s another advantage of having them electronically linked instead of mechanically linked in trailers.
Maybe it is a daft idea. Maybe it solves some problems we haven’t thought of. The way you find out is: does it make a profit?
Government subsidy interferes with that, of course, possibly making daft ideas financially viable.