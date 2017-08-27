On the idle hill of summer (1917 style)

On the idle hill of summer,
Sleepy with the flow of streams,
Far I hear the steady drummer
Drumming like a noise in dreams
A. E. Housman
Now, in 1917 you might not be able to hear the drums but you might – depending on the proximity between your ear and the ground – be able to hear the drumfire:
Just in case you were wondering 24 June was in the “lull” between the Battle of Messines and the Third Battle of Ypres or Passchendaele as it is better known.
Maybe it took 10 days for the sound waves to travel all the way from France to Sussex?
He just wanted to brag that he got his “lady friend” to lay-down on the ground with him and they did it “again and again.” Grandma said “it never went on in her day.” Yeah, right Grandma…
😛
Does sound like a great way to get your companion to lie down.
True, true, but I’m used to “Maud” being a lady’s name.
Maybe hearing their own heartbeats/bloodflow? I suspect any noise loud enough to be heard through the ground at a hundred or more miles distance would have been recorded by every seismograph in the area, at the very least.
A reminder of the appalling sexism in 1917.
Men getting blown to bits while women relaxed in the Sussex countryside.
I am fairly sure that Maud is a woman’s name.
“Miss Maudie”/”Aunt Maudie” … my Grandma’s best friend.
Although, I rarely see “Maud”; usually, it’s been “Maude.”
.
Did they have Honourables on the distaff side in 1917?
Heck, what is an Honourable, anyway?
I don’t doubt that she died unmarried, after spending her time lying about the hills of Sussex trying to get her female companions to lie down next to her with unlikely stories about listening to French artillery.
By 1917, the amount of heavy artillery being used on the western front was stupendous.
Accuracy?
Not to much. The accounts of artillery in action at the (second) Battle of Fromelles are not encouraging. More a case of quantity over quality.
The Brits had a bit of catching up to do after the “Great Shell Shortages” of 1915 and 1916. Supply and demand, and all that.
If an artillery shell explodes in the trenches, if there is nobody alive there, does it make a sound?