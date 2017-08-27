We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
 
  »

On the idle hill of summer (1917 style)

· Historical views · Science & Technology

On the idle hill of summer,
Sleepy with the flow of streams,
Far I hear the steady drummer
Drumming like a noise in dreams

A. E. Housman

Now, in 1917 you might not be able to hear the drums but you might – depending on the proximity between your ear and the ground – be able to hear the drumfire:

The Times 24 August 1917 p9. Right click for full article.

Just in case you were wondering 24 June was in the “lull” between the Battle of Messines and the Third Battle of Ypres or Passchendaele as it is better known.

Tweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookShare on LinkedInShare on TumblrShare on RedditShare on Google+Share on VKEmail this to someone
August 27th, 2017 |

12 comments to On the idle hill of summer (1917 style)

  • Alisa
    August 27, 2017 at 5:59 pm

    Maybe it took 10 days for the sound waves to travel all the way from France to Sussex?

  • Phil Terry
    August 27, 2017 at 6:20 pm

    He just wanted to brag that he got his “lady friend” to lay-down on the ground with him and they did it “again and again.” Grandma said “it never went on in her day.” Yeah, right Grandma…

  • Joe Hooker
    August 27, 2017 at 7:41 pm

    Does sound like a great way to get your companion to lie down.

  • Ellen
    August 27, 2017 at 8:13 pm

    True, true, but I’m used to “Maud” being a lady’s name.

  • John Galt III
    August 27, 2017 at 8:33 pm

    Wait until France and Germany have 20 to 40% Muslim populations. That should be another fun European
    cluster&uck like WWI if not worse.

  • PersonFromPorlock
    August 27, 2017 at 8:38 pm

    Maybe hearing their own heartbeats/bloodflow? I suspect any noise loud enough to be heard through the ground at a hundred or more miles distance would have been recorded by every seismograph in the area, at the very least.

  • pete
    August 27, 2017 at 8:49 pm

    A reminder of the appalling sexism in 1917.

    Men getting blown to bits while women relaxed in the Sussex countryside.

  • Patrick Crozier
    August 27, 2017 at 8:53 pm

    I am fairly sure that Maud is a woman’s name.

  • Julie near Chicago
    August 27, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    “Miss Maudie”/”Aunt Maudie” … my Grandma’s best friend.

    Although, I rarely see “Maud”; usually, it’s been “Maude.”

    .

    Did they have Honourables on the distaff side in 1917?

    Heck, what is an Honourable, anyway?

  • bobby b
    August 27, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    “Hon. Maud Ritchie was born on 30 August 1872. She was the daughter of Charles Thomson Ritchie, 1st Baron Ritchie of Dundee and Margaret Ower. She died on 23 November 1958 at age 86, unmarried.” The Peerage.

    I don’t doubt that she died unmarried, after spending her time lying about the hills of Sussex trying to get her female companions to lie down next to her with unlikely stories about listening to French artillery.

  • Bruce
    August 27, 2017 at 11:00 pm

    By 1917, the amount of heavy artillery being used on the western front was stupendous.

    Accuracy?

    Not to much. The accounts of artillery in action at the (second) Battle of Fromelles are not encouraging. More a case of quantity over quality.

    The Brits had a bit of catching up to do after the “Great Shell Shortages” of 1915 and 1916. Supply and demand, and all that.

    If an artillery shell explodes in the trenches, if there is nobody alive there, does it make a sound?

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  

 
  »