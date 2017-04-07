Optimistic thoughts about self-driving cars

Self driving cars are coming and they are good.
Safety is an obvious benefit. Some people I have talked to about this talk about overcoming fear to get into a self-driving car. But over a million people per year are killed on the road. It is clearly technically possible to make a car very safe: if some safety problem emerges with the driving software, a fix can be made and the update sent to all cars at once. You can’t do that with people, who make the same mistakes over and over again. Furthermore I don’t anticipate anyone marketing a self-driving car until it is orders of magnitude safer than a human because in the case of an accident the reputational damage to the developer would be so high. I expect self-driving car accidents to be reported in the press even more vigorously than exploding batteries in cellphones are today. And cases of exploding batteries, even in the case of the infamous Samsung Note 7, are vanishingly rare. If car accidents were anywhere near as rare as that we would already be living in a much better world. And that’s just safety.
I think self-driving cars have the capability to completely change the landscape. Charlie Stross talks about what a time traveller from thirty years ago would notice when they visited. Such a traveller might notice different fashions but the urban landscape would be very much the same. To paraphrase Charlie, the most obvious difference would be that people are walking around staring into glowing bits of glass as if they were windows onto the sum-total of human knowledge.
Thirty years from now things could look very different indeed.
No-one will own their own cars any more — at least not as a matter of course. When the only advantage of owning one’s own car is the ability to store one’s own junk in it, it simply won’t be worth the cost. It is already possible to do some short commutes by Uber for a few thousand pounds per year, rivalling private car ownership. A company could operate a fleet of self-driving cars on a very similar model and make big savings on scale. So for any given journey you just tap your destination and select what kind of vehicle you would like, and it would roll up to your door in a few minutes. No paperwork, no maintenance, no re-fuelling, no keeping a big car for the occasional times you need it, and no difficulty moving a large object because hiring a specialist vehicle is equally straightforward.
For that matter, cars can be far more specialised because they don’t need to look like cars any more. No-one has to sit in the driver’s seat looking out and it won’t crash so you don’t have to wear seat-belts. If you need to do some work on the way to your destination, hire an office on wheels. If you want to travel by night, hire a hotel room on wheels. Some journeys don’t need to be made by people at all: to drop off a parcel, hire a self-driving locker. Forget drone deliveries, Amazon will use self-driving delivery vehicles.
There is no longer any need for car parks or cars parked along residential streets. Our time traveller will wonder where all the cars have gone: children will be playing in the streets once more and houses will have gardens where once there were driveways.
I am not sure how busy the roads will look. Automated cars can travel close together and co-ordinate with each other so there will be no traffic lights and no traffic jams. Multi-lane highways will be unnecessary. But as travelling is easier and cheaper people will do it more. People will live further from their place of work because journey times will be shorter and consistent. No more leaving half an hour earlier *in case* of a traffic jam. You will know exactly how long it will take every single day. If people put up with two hour commutes today, there is no reason to think they won’t in future. But that two hours will reliably get them a lot further. So it will be easier to change jobs because a given house will be in range of more jobs, and it will be easy to have offices in different locations because a given office will be in range of more houses. There will still be advantages to working close together, and people often don’t like *living* close together, so perhaps people will continue to work in cities but live in them less.
Towns and cities will look different because much of the land used for roads can be reclaimed for other uses. There is no need for giant roundabouts or other large, complicated junctions that are used today to improve traffic flow. In many cases even roads with two lanes can be converted to narrow, single lanes because bi-directional traffic can pass at specific points. We can finally get rid of the temporary Hogarth Roundabout flyover.
Cars will probably be mostly electric because they can drive off and recharge themselves. I suspect they will travel very fast on highways because there is no safety disadvantage and people will demand shorter journey times.
Today, old people can find themselves immobile. Children have to scrounge lifts. With self-driving cars, anyone can go anywhere. You can send your children to a better school in the next town instead of nearly bankrupting yourself moving into the catchment area.
There are likely to be problems along the way. My vision so far relies somewhat on all vehicles on the road being automated. I think there will be a short time during which automated vehicles will have to co-exist with human-driven ones, but the advantages will be so huge and so immediately apparent that people will switch to exclusively using automated cars faster than they adopted smartphones.
I am not sure how well things will work out for people living in remote areas. Right now I can get an Uber in three minutes. This is because of the population density where I am. People in the sticks will have to wait longer for a ride and costs will be higher. But, then again, population distribution and economics are likely to change.
Some people enjoy driving, or riding motorcycles. Those things can be done on the track. You’ll have to hire a self-driving car to tow your Ferrari or your Ducati to the track.
There will be technical difficulties making the first car that can completely self-drive on any road. There are software, infrastructure and mapping problems to solve. If there were no human driven cars the problem would be easier, but I think there will be a few years when human and automatic cars will have to co-exist. Only a few years: but it is still a hurdle. However, there are people who are working on it and they think it is possible and they are making progress. There is no reason to think it is impossible. And the benefits are so huge and so universal that it is hard to imagine any amount of human effort into this problem that won’t quickly be paid back. We won’t be able to predict the moment of success but when it comes, change will be fast.
There may be computer security challenges, but in an intelligence race between bad guys and good guys I have some confidence that the good guys will ultimately win. Failures here will be as embarrassing as car crashes or exploding batteries to manufacturers.
The government will regulate where you can go and track your every move. This is a problem anyway: self-driving cars don’t fundamentally change it. And people always choose convenience over freedom and privacy so it is going to happen anyway.
How many man-hours are wasted sitting in control of a vehicle or being stuck in traffic? Further economic growth will come from the time and effort freed up. Self-driving cars are coming, and they are good.
Our own old-age plans about where we can live are changing specifically because of the advent of self-driving cars. In our current location we’d be trapped if we lost the ability to drive.
There’s so much froth in this tech development that a temporarily vacant house just down my road is now occupied by a self-driving-car tech startup. I told them that if they can safely navigate the local road, I’ll be impressed. It’s steep, poorly marked, plenty of blind turns, full of sloppy drivers, elderly dog-walkers, the occasional cyclist, and even the local school’s cross-country running team comes up here once in a while.
I think that the driver will be insurance.
We will get to the point where self-driving cars will have lower insurance costs than actual drivers. It will always be a matter of hitting the price point.
As soon as that point is reached then self-driving cars will become the rule rather than the exception and as the number of human drivers falls and the number of self-driving cars rises, the costs will become more and more exaggerated.
Insurance is about risk and as the technology improves it will become more costly to drive yourself than to be driven.
I look forward to that day, but I fear it as well because driving can be a real pleasure in itself.
Rob,
I worry a lot of your vision about improvements (e.g. towns and cities looking nicer due to road changes) echoes the modernist thinking of Le Corbusier, that technology will allow us to design a more utopian society, rather than the postmodernist reality that technology actually designs the society in conjunction with the will of the people. For example, I am not sure in thirty years you’re going to get people to stop driving, unless we somehow elect a Green government. Many people enjoy driving after all, and much of the enjoyment is freedom and control, which might not equate to driving round a track (which has a lot less freedom in choice of route, and certainly less impressive scenery than say a road through Snowdonia on a lovely spring day like today).
I’m also unsure about the idea that we can efficiently rent cars to replace our own vastly reducing the number of cars on the streets, as this will require effectively a stock of cars equal to the maximum flow of cars now (assuming all else is equal, obviously) plus some surplus to allow for journeys to start in the period after the maximum flow but whilst stock involved in the maximum flow is unavailable to get to the start of the journeys. And if you have different types of car then you have to allow appropriate amounts for each individual maximum flow. I am not convinced the reduction would be that great. This is assuming that the systems to allow hiring the cars are efficient enough to ensure you can always get a car when needed (after all, maximum flow might increase); unless there is confidence in this people will want the convenience of their own cars, even if they don’t want to drive them (not to mention that if you are spending time in it, a customised unit of your own is going to be preferable). You are just considering cars as units of utility – I think you are ignoring consumers’ desire for status, luxury and convenience here. Also, the model of having cars take non-owners around then move on to another journey already exists – it’s called a taxi service or hire cars, and whilst an improved service would lead to greater usage, I can’t see evidence that this would become a norm from existing patterns of usage.
Overall I think you are correct self-driving electrical (generally) cars will be the norm, with the resultant increase in time for other activities and perhaps also a resultant change in the effective commuting range from a centre very important. This will be somewhat transformative (although I normally travel by train, so a lot of this sounds quite familiar – but I know I am constrained by the presence of train tracks). But this vision of the future is assuming transformative changes in a way that I think discounts the important role of the individual (I especially like the idea that people will be content to all travel in line, because humans never get impatient…) – it is a vision shaped by only considering the technological possibilities. And to be honest the vision that comes to me reading it is of a 1960s model of a future society, with the inevitable assumption of central authority.
John Galt,
I am not sure it will just be insurance: after all, a self-driving car should be cheaper to maintain as it will drive more efficiently, whilst people happily pay a premium for certain products and a self-drive car might be one of these. If insurance was the one determinator in the decision of what car to drive, a lot of cars I see on the road quite regularly should not exist (anything with a high resale value, large horsepower etc).
But there will be a price point (there always is), albeit probably one only determinable after it happens due to being a combination of factors, and that in fact being simply the median price point of a whole load of individual price points as individual actors make a decision.
Oh, and if you want to keep on driving, do so – it’ll be safer because all these cars around you will have more reliable drivers…
So, while you guys are all serious, I’m picturing a self-driving white van with “Free candy” written on the side.
The self-driving car is a dream for the Deep State. Nothing has done so much for individual freedom as the private car, and now they can take it away from us – through the means of insurance cost as John Galt points out.
Obviously, you can program a self-driving car to go anywhere you want. Well, except obviously in these terrorist times, Buckingham Palace will be off the menu. And Downing St. And anywhere senior politicians live. And anywhere senior industrialists live. And anywhere famous people live… you get the drift. “I am sorry, I can’t let you go there, Dave.”
And in times of crisis, perhaps you can’t be allowed to use a car at all. Perhaps there should be a general rationing of car use, for safety and security of the planet. Do you really need to make that journey?
No, I am sorry. Self-driving cars will be a disaster for libertarians. :/
I must admit that I gave up owning a car some years ago as the costs (depreciation, insurance, tax, parking, etc.) no longer made any sense to me.
I have since used a combination of limited car hire, but primarily public transport and my savings (and protection of privacy since I buy tickets with cash) are significant, something around £2,000-£3,000 per year.
There are inconveniences obviously, primarily to do with the purchase of large amounts of shopping at any one time, but I have adjusted my own weekly shop to match and large items, such as multiple boxes of wine, usually a case of 24 bottles, I now purchase through Aldi Online Wine Service and are delivered in boxes by Royal Mail to my home in Perth, Scotland.
In short, possession of a car has become a personal indulgence that I have done away with, not for environmental reasons, but for economic ones.
I do not regret the decision.
AGN,
The flaw in your concern is the nature of secure software. It is either secure or it can be externally accessed. If government can access the software (externally) the same access can be used by others. And if the software driving your car is externally accessible then your car is not safe. If the cars are not safe they won’t get used.
I don’t disagree government (what the hell is deep state and how does it dream?) would love the picture you paint. But the need for safety would make it impossible to reprogramme a car in a way the owner cannot control, unless they are made by Apple…
I remember seeing a tv interview with a South African Indian businessman, who despite his wealth, could not live where he wished due to grand apartheid and petty apartheid made for all manner of everyday humiliations, but he said that the one time that he felt free was when driving out in his Mercedes, his car was his window on freedom.
Now imagine if self-driving car technology had existed back then, the social workers of apartheid, who in reality had not either managed or imagined racial segregation of motorway lanes, would probably have made his car give way to Whites.
It is interesting (at least to me) that I would have found it lot less difficult to move around in the 1950s (or even the 1920s – or even before the First World War) than I do today. This is because the modern world is designed for car drivers – and I am not one, which means that getting to towns and villages is very difficult indeed for me now. I can look at a Harold Lloyd film from 1920s and as well as noting how well dressed and slim most ordinary people were (and documentary films show that this was NOT a Hollywood thing), I also note how easy it was for them to move around.
Goods were carried around by train – including special underground trains for delivering cargo straight to business enterprises in London (plus vacuum tubes for some small objects) and Chicago – most people in Chicago today do not even know that business enterprises used to get stuff underground, not by vans stuck in traffic. Today even the business mail is delivered by lorry in London – which is absurd.
Humans mostly travelled by forms of mass transit (trains, trolley cars and so on) much faster than people travel in modern cities – where people are stuck in cars jammed on the “free” roads.
It is interesting looking at films from the 1920s United States (or even before) – it is like looking at a science fiction world, as opposed to the primitive societies we have now.
And buildings a century ago were not flat roofed boxes (post cards from almost every American town or city are more attractive a century ago than the same places are now – even the factories were not ruins, they actually made things) – but that is another discussion.
Watchman,
No re-programming needed! The banning of certain roads and routes can happen as part of regular (possibly on-the-fly) updates of the mapping data. After all, there will be a perfectly legitimate need to close off roads from time to time for repairs, etc.
Watchman, some interesting thoughts, thanks. I think economics drives people’s behaviour and city planning, so if I am wrong then it is about the relative costs of things. Also I imagining that cars will be individually autonomous but will co-operate for mutual benefit, rather than being centrally controlled. There may be some game theory about cars competing to beat each other through traffic but internet packets mostly co-operate somehow so I think it can work.
Over my dead body. The journey is the pleasure on a motorcycle – not going round a track. This vision of the future is a dystopian nightmare.
They will be centrally controlled – not because they must be, but because they can be, much more easily than the actual humans they will be transporting.
Albeit I’ve never so much as mounted a motorcycle — my personal ride is a low-end ’99 Camry — Longrider is absolutely 1000% correct. And Mr Ed and AGN have stated my concerns also. Also Watchman’s first comment is excellent.
Driving is a pain when you are stuck in the Rush-Hour Parking Lot (and nowadays, the bigger cities seem to have a 24-hour Rush Hour), and when your vehicle is like mine, whose driver’s seat has long-since been sprung.
Other than that, driving is somewhere between a welcome period of peace and quiet, and a downright joy. (Or, in a few cases, a bit more exciting than one would think particularly necessary. A good ol’ rear-wheel drive Chevy in the heaviest and wettest and deepest and slipperiest of late-May (!) snowfalls hereabouts provided one such thrilling driving experience, although I must report that in the end I prevailed on getting up the hill, with cars mired in snow-filled ditches to the right of me, to the left of me, and all about. The guys in the gas station at the top of the hill said, “We’ve been watching you. We were making on book on whether you’d make it or not.” Heh-heh-heh *dusts fingernails against lapel with an air of self-satisfaction* :>))!!
I think you are barking up the wrong tree here. If battery technology enables electric cars with an acceptable range then human carrying self flying drones become possible. The roads become like current canals. The software, I would suggest becomes much simpler and journeys are quicker and the possibilities for congestion are significantly reduced.
Those self-driving cars may work in a urban setting but out in the country they just aren’t going to work, I’ve lived in places where it was 50 miles to the nearest city with a decent selection of stores.
Watchman, I guarantee you that the Anointed Minions of the Holy State Almighty are going to require the manufacturers put, if highly secure, backdoors in the system for them to use.
Call me paranoid but I will never use any vehicle that someone that I do not know can take control of.
In general I agree with everything said above in opposition to the idea.
AGN,
If government controls software at source, they can control the system,but all the evidence we have is that government is incapable of controlling software and even more incapable of effectively producing the stuff.
Rob,
Whilst you’re right that relative costs determine decisions, the issue with predicting things in future is that perceived values of any particular feature such as personal freedom or convenience can occupy a huge hypothetical range. To take an example, the desire for autonomy may encourage people to reject the centralised decision making you suggest technically autonomous cars would likely adopt and any attempted government interference as suggested by AGN would exacerbate this valuation on autonomy.
I suspect my less ‘modernistic’ interpretation of the effect of driverless cars probably reflects my view that the valuation of autonomy and freedom is going to increase and that as stated above that government will not have the ability to restrict this.
Eric,
Government may want that, but you cannot have a secure door into a programme. If government can open it so can I or you. And also, as software is intellectual property, government cannot just demand access to it. Rule of law and all that…
Millions of people are going to lose their jobs when self-driving vehicles become widespread.
It’s not just what is already happening to taxi drivers in big cities what with Uber and Lyft. It’s also bus drivers for schools and companies. Plus, of course, truck drivers. There are over 3 million truck drivers in the United States alone. For many of these truck drivers, due to personal obligations, it’s not easy or even in some cases realistic (job training costs money and time some of them don’t have and sometimes an IQ that they don’t have) to learn a new trade or skill while working as a truck driver to be prepared for when truck driving is replaced by robots.
Will self-driving vehicles accelerate economic growth? Yes.
Will self-driving vehicles benefit most people? Yes.
Will self-driving vehicles seriously harm the economic well-being of some people? Yes.
I’m personally happy with the near-certain prospect of widespread self-driving vehicles. It’s good for the economy and good for most people and good for me, but it’s not all sunshine and roses from where I sit. The livelihoods of real individuals and their families are going to be ripped apart. And so it goes.
Rob, that’s a very rose-tinted view of the future. I foresee something much less good, and much less libertarian. You’re also very optimistic about the technology. The AI problems facing self-driving cars are enormous. Don’t be taken in by industry hype.
Also, where do you get ‘Children will be playing in the street once more?’ I’d say the opposite is more likely. Streets will become no-go zones for humans. You’ll only be allowed to cross at the designated points.